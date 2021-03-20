Honda of Escondido
Customer Reviews of Honda of Escondido
Looking for good customer serivce? Look Elsewhere, you won’t find it here!
by 03/20/2021on
For starters, I have purchased 2 Honda’s at Hoehn Honda prior to this car and I am very disappointed in the glaring difference of customer service. Went in today to make a purchase. Sticker price was 31,500. I offered 29k and committed to making the purchase today with my original sales guy, he went back to ask his manager. I never saw my original sales guy again, the manager came in and said we were far off from a deal. Not sure what he considers far off since my offer was 2,500 less than sticker. Instead of counter offering, which I understood to be the natural order of things, he asked me if I wanted to make another offer. Not sure what has happened to the car sales industry but sounds like they want the customer to do all the heavy lifting for them and make an easy sale. I let the manager know I was also looking at the exact same model 60 miles away with 10k less miles plus an entertainment system for the same price they were asking, his response “sounds like it might be worth the drive”. Terribly rude customer service, sales manager left much to be desired as far as the negotiating process goes. Very disappointed in the experience with this dealership.
Honda of Escondido --BEWARE OF MISLEADING INTERNET QUOTES
by 05/01/2010on
I contacted Honda of Escondido through edmonds.com. The internet sales division there contacted me. The internet sales manager, Paul Najor, contacted me and gave me an MSRP on the model I was interested in and the "You Pay This" price. It was a really good deal and he said that it was a sale going and was to end soon. I confirmed the price with him via email and then I asked for the out-the-door price just to get another form of confirmation as I was suspicious that there might be some hidden costs he wasn't claiming. But, he gave me the out-the-door price based on this "good for 48 hour" quote. I drove to the dealership, and then asked him for what the price was on another model that was one-up from the model that he quoted. He quoted me $1500 above the current model after looking it up. We took a test drive and said that I would come back with my wife to test drive. We went back 3 hours later and she drove the car. We stated we were interested when the salesman went back to his office only to find that he "made a mistake" and that he was $1800 under what his actual price should be. Forget that he quoted me in writing, confirmed in writing, confirmed yet again in writing, and YET AGAIN face to face. Only when we expressed definitive interest did he "find his error". What a typical sales gimmick and one that I didn't expect as internet/email quotes are supposed to bypass this type of thing. I read one review before I went in that second time that this happened to someone else at this dealership. What did I find out later from reading other reviews later? Same thing happening to others. They all state the same thing --email correspondence for a couple days, followed by a different price once you go in and these sales people and managers coming out expressing a misunderstanding. Kind of hard to misunderstand prices "in writing." Anyway, when this was happening to me I told him that I read a review stating that this same experience happened with this other person. What did this salesman say as he turned and walked away? "Well, people make mistakes."
Gave the best trade-in for my car and helped me with my upside-down problem
by 07/22/2007on
I have always wanted the Honda Fit Sport A/T but very hesistant to actually try and buy one because I am upside down with my 03 Civic Hybrid. The gap between my loan pay-off and my trade-in keeps me from getting one of the Fit Sport. I've been to several dealerships from Orange County to San Diego County. Honda of Escondido turned out to give the highest appraisal for my 03 Civic Hybrid without me having to wrangle. With the trade-in, I was able to lower the gap in my upside-down situation and made the new vehicle affordable. What's even better is that they had my new loan financed by Honda Financial plus whatever upside-down balance I have to roll over at a way better rate than the Capital One Blank Check I have from Capital One Auto Finance. These guys exactly now what you want, value for your money. They don't engage you to a lot of talks, but will give you the best price. I didn't even pay extra for the Honda-recommended MSRP, except for the destination charge, tax, and some options I wanted. The internet sales, finance dept, and delivery were all terrific. The cons though, some of the vehicles came pre-loaded with options that you may not want. You can have them taken away or negotiate. Never get yourself pressured from getting options that may not work for you or that will bring up your monthly, no matter how they make it sound as important. Nevertheless, every dealership does the same thing. I came out of the dealership very happy. Overall, I am going back to Honda of Escondido should I need to get another Honda in the future.
Overall good experience
by 07/20/2007on
We first came to this dealership because they were one of a very limited number in the area that participated in Costco's auto program. The salesperson was very nice, and did not try to pressure us into another car when we couldn't find exactly what we wanted. I had a very specific car picked out (Dark Blue Civic EX Coupe with Navigation System), and fortunately this dealership had one coming in, although they couldn't tell me when. Calling around at other dealerships revealed proved fruitless – most didn't have the car at all, let alone in the color I wanted. We ended up buying from this dealership and had a good experience. They never pressured us, didn't try to rip us off on the trade-in (gave us the Blue Book value without a fight), and ultimately proved cheaper than other dealerships with roughly comparable models. Finance people were good too, with just a little pressure to buy an alarm or LoJack system, but not to the point of frustration. Better yet, the salesperson just sent us an e-mail asking how we like the car, and it's been 4 months since we bought the car!