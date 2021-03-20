1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I contacted Honda of Escondido through edmonds.com. The internet sales division there contacted me. The internet sales manager, Paul Najor, contacted me and gave me an MSRP on the model I was interested in and the "You Pay This" price. It was a really good deal and he said that it was a sale going and was to end soon. I confirmed the price with him via email and then I asked for the out-the-door price just to get another form of confirmation as I was suspicious that there might be some hidden costs he wasn't claiming. But, he gave me the out-the-door price based on this "good for 48 hour" quote. I drove to the dealership, and then asked him for what the price was on another model that was one-up from the model that he quoted. He quoted me $1500 above the current model after looking it up. We took a test drive and said that I would come back with my wife to test drive. We went back 3 hours later and she drove the car. We stated we were interested when the salesman went back to his office only to find that he "made a mistake" and that he was $1800 under what his actual price should be. Forget that he quoted me in writing, confirmed in writing, confirmed yet again in writing, and YET AGAIN face to face. Only when we expressed definitive interest did he "find his error". What a typical sales gimmick and one that I didn't expect as internet/email quotes are supposed to bypass this type of thing. I read one review before I went in that second time that this happened to someone else at this dealership. What did I find out later from reading other reviews later? Same thing happening to others. They all state the same thing --email correspondence for a couple days, followed by a different price once you go in and these sales people and managers coming out expressing a misunderstanding. Kind of hard to misunderstand prices "in writing." Anyway, when this was happening to me I told him that I read a review stating that this same experience happened with this other person. What did this salesman say as he turned and walked away? "Well, people make mistakes." Read more