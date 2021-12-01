1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE. They will try to take advantage of you. First they appraise my vehicle at 14,500 which didn't seem right since KBB had a trade in range of 19,000 to 21,000. They worked a deal using my trade of 14,500 and told me the lease would be roughly $550 a month. I went to carmax and was offered 19,500 for my trade. Jack Powell agreed to match and worked a deal on the same car for $525 a month. How does $5000 more for my trade equate to only a $25 difference monthly...BS. Then I show them a lease I got approved for through another Dodge dealer using chrysler capital for $480 a month. They do a deal on a different car they have on the lot and want $530 a month. They claim their car has a package the other one does not. That is true but the car for $480 has a $3500 package theirs does not. The cars are the same year and model. Their car cost $200 more. How does that add $50 a month...again BS. I would of already purchased the other one but it is still enroute to the dealer. Guess I will wait the week and a half to get it. Do not be a suckered and buy from this dealership....THEY WILL RIP YOU OFF!!!!! Read more