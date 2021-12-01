Jack Powell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Jack Powell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Complete rip off....go elsewhere
by 01/12/2021on
DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE. They will try to take advantage of you. First they appraise my vehicle at 14,500 which didn't seem right since KBB had a trade in range of 19,000 to 21,000. They worked a deal using my trade of 14,500 and told me the lease would be roughly $550 a month. I went to carmax and was offered 19,500 for my trade. Jack Powell agreed to match and worked a deal on the same car for $525 a month. How does $5000 more for my trade equate to only a $25 difference monthly...BS. Then I show them a lease I got approved for through another Dodge dealer using chrysler capital for $480 a month. They do a deal on a different car they have on the lot and want $530 a month. They claim their car has a package the other one does not. That is true but the car for $480 has a $3500 package theirs does not. The cars are the same year and model. Their car cost $200 more. How does that add $50 a month...again BS. I would of already purchased the other one but it is still enroute to the dealer. Guess I will wait the week and a half to get it. Do not be a suckered and buy from this dealership....THEY WILL RIP YOU OFF!!!!!
Exceeded Expectations
by 02/24/2020on
I consistently receive excellent service for my vehicle. My service advisor, Amr, is a pleasure to work with, very capable, and always helpful!
Highly recommend!
by 11/08/2019on
From the moment we stepped foot in this dealership, it was top notch all the way. Chris Davis went above and beyond to help us secure the perfect car and we couldn't be happier with our certified pre-owned 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. I highly recommend this dealership...and we visited quite a few. If you're looking for a great car buying experience, go see Chris at Jack Powell!
Very Satisfied
by 09/16/2019on
I have had my last two vehicles serviced at Jack Powell in Escondido. I have always received excellent and thorough service, and the staff is very friendly and competent. Amr has been my service advisor for many years, and he always goes the extra mile to assure everything is done in a reasonable timeframe. My experience has always been a very positive one!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
9 year old Ram still runs like new
by 06/28/2019on
I have been totally satisfied with this dealership and their service department. I never have to be concerned with an extra charge in the servicing of my truck. They have always kept me informed of upcoming maintenance and let me know if I need to watch for a possible maintenance need such as gas mileage decrease for a possible filter change. I drive 100 miles round trip to get my Ram serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Understaffed
by 06/26/2019on
The service department did not complete all of the requested items. They complained about being under staffed. Not satisfied at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
by 06/06/2019on
Quick check-in by Jason. Service done when promised!
Disappointed
by 06/04/2019on
I have been going to Jack Powell's Dealership for maintenance since I bought my jeep in 2014 I specifically asked that they fill my windshield wiper fluid because it was empty. They failed to fill it. Very disappointed! Omar, as usual, was gracious and did an excellent job! Martha Barnes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great deal, did exactly what they promised!
by 06/04/2019on
We had a great experience! We live in Orange County and after having a horrible experience in Huntington Beach a family member put us in touch with Jack Powell. We dealt with Chris Davis over the phone before making the trip. When we did drive all the way down, Chris honored everything he had promised. There was no changing the offer, no "sorry we can't do that" for some made-up reason, no hard sell of unneeded extras. It was the best experience I could have hoped for, and a great deal!!! It says something that we drove 75 miles with 3 kids to buy from Chirs at Jack Powell.
Amazing Service
by 05/28/2019on
Stella in the service department was great. I am coming from 45 minutes away because the dealership by my house sucks. I went to them 4 times for the same issue and they never fixed it. Stella was thorough in answering all my questions and informative about the services I needed. She also ordered a new part to finally fix my Jeep, the way the other dealership seemed unable to. I am highly satisfied with my service and definitely recommend this location to anyone looking for quality service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ram truck recalls repaired and maintance
by 05/23/2019on
The Service Advisory that I worked with was excellent. He was knowledgeable, and honest. My truck was repaired in a timely manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2007 Jeep Liberty
by 05/11/2019on
Good experience overall. Service was done quickly. Service advisor explained work thoroughly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and efficient
by 05/10/2019on
I just had a quick oil change and Jason handled everything perfectly. I appreciate the customer service and how efficient the dealership is
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No hassle sales, easy and good experience
by 04/30/2019on
Worked with Dante from sales who was extremely helpful in selecting the right vehicle for what I wanted and within my criteria; Very friendly and easy to work with.
Service on their time
by 04/26/2019on
I was told by my rep that he would call me not to call him. I was told by his manager that he could not guarantee time for a diagnosis. I was told that someone would call me and I called over 10 times in day before getting a hold of someone. Theee days after keeping up my car for one issue, it has another.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding sales experience
by 04/23/2019on
I've bought many cars thru the years but this was my best experience buying a vehicle. Great price and no haggling!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
dissappointed again
by 04/19/2019on
I have had several bad experiences with dealership service in general. I was hoping that when I took my truck in to Jack Powell (first time) for some recall service and a few other things that I could finally find a dealership service group that I could rely on. Check in with my service guy Amr was fine...my quote and time frame were fine and the truck was ready when I arrived as scheduled. Aside from the recalls I had the rear dif serviced, engine oil changed and tires rotated. I know the tires were rotated....but they didn't check the tire pressures and adjust after rotating. Now I have 80psi on the fronts and 60psi on the rears. IF they changed the oil they didn't reset it ...so it still shows my oil percentage around 60%. So now I wonder/hope that they service the rear dif. These are just basic simple things that I would expect dealer mechanics to be able to handle. I guess I'll keep looking.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Recall service on very new vehicle
by 04/10/2019on
I took my Ram 2500 HD in for a factory safety recall on a steering part. Dropped the truck off at 11:00 am and picked it up at 4:00 pm. Transportation home and back to the dealer was provided. The intake people and the service writer were polite and proficient. Work was done in the amount of time stated. I recently switched to Ram from Chevrolet which I was very happy with. So far, Jack Powell (second visit) has helped to validate my decision to buy a Ram. I will continue to use Jack Powell and will recommend them to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Satisfaction with service
by 03/28/2019on
It is always a pleasure working with Amr. He is always professional and straightforward. He always meets the time of repairs and accurate in the cost estimate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great customer service & easy to buy car!
by 03/23/2019on
My husband and I bought a new 4-door jeep wrangler at the dealership and the process was super easy! The entire Team was great and was able to get all the paperwork wrapped up in one swoop!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Excellence
by 03/15/2019on
Excellent help.Excellent service and all employees very friendly and helpful, especially Omar. He kept me posted as service being completed. I am very pleased with Powell Jeep. I will return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No