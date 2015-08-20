Skip to main content
Tom Hillier Ford

3000 McHenry Ave, Escalon, CA 95320
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Excellent pricing and service

by Mel917 on 08/20/2015

During our search for a new or used car that meets our criteria that we were looking for I happened to check Tom Hillier Ford website and glad I did as they had a 2016 Ford Fusion at a great price that would meet our needs. Made contact with Ryann and I can honestly say that from beginning to end of the sale he was very knowledgeable and helpful. Ryann even made it a point to accommodate us in completing the closing of the sale and came in for us on his off time. Their prices are even great on extended warranty and gap. We had a great sale experience and highly recommend giving Tom Hillier Ford a chance on your next car purchase. They are a no pressure with great prices dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales staff

by 1tmaxwell1 on 09/10/2013

I stopped by Tom Hillier Ford to get information on ordering a new Ford Raptor. David H. was extremely helpful in getting me information on ordering a new 2014 and when it would be available. Also the price was excelllent especially compared to other dealers I had spoken to. I am looking at a delivery date of early December so I WILL return to purchase in late November. David was very understanding and said to just let him know when I am ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Laid back and good deals up front!

by bob1940 on 01/15/2013

I knew they existed but really did not know any thing about them. They are out of the beaten path. I looked on line at their stock and saw what I wanted. Walked the lot for about a half hour going from vehicle to vehicle. Never had that experience before. Walked in to the show room and was greeted by a sales person. Not attacked. Told him what I wanted and we went back with the keys and looked them over feature by feature. I was given prices for the different features, adding and subtracting as we went. I got the best deal up front from any other dealer in a 50 mile radius. Given a full tank of gas, introduced to the head mechanic and the parts people. They also have a Starbucks machine with all the different types of coffee. They have two sales people who work hourly, not commission. The owner was around and I talked to him and felt no pressure. Also met the original owner, Tom who pops in once in awhile. His two sons now operate the store. I feel like family for the first time. Look them up and see what you think.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
