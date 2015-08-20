5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I knew they existed but really did not know any thing about them. They are out of the beaten path. I looked on line at their stock and saw what I wanted. Walked the lot for about a half hour going from vehicle to vehicle. Never had that experience before. Walked in to the show room and was greeted by a sales person. Not attacked. Told him what I wanted and we went back with the keys and looked them over feature by feature. I was given prices for the different features, adding and subtracting as we went. I got the best deal up front from any other dealer in a 50 mile radius. Given a full tank of gas, introduced to the head mechanic and the parts people. They also have a Starbucks machine with all the different types of coffee. They have two sales people who work hourly, not commission. The owner was around and I talked to him and felt no pressure. Also met the original owner, Tom who pops in once in awhile. His two sons now operate the store. I feel like family for the first time. Look them up and see what you think.