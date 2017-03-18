1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Internet Sales Manager Patrick Lau is [non-permissible content removed[. He used bait and switch tactics on me, wasted my time, and refused to honor the price that he gave me in writing for a used Mercedes Station Wagon that I was negotiating to purchase from Mercedes Benz of Encino. He blamed the General Manager (Hans Ang) and the Used Car Manager, but he is the one who told me that the General Manager had agreed to lower the price to a figure that we both agreed on, lured me to the dealership for a third time to close the deal, stalled, misrepresented, and then raised the price $3,000.00 over the price that he had agreed to in writing earlier that day. He specifically told me in writing that this lower price had been approved by the General Manager. That is the only reason that I returned to a dealership that I had twice left after being unable to lower their best offer from a figure that was still more than $6,000.00 over the Kelly Blue Book Value of the car. I have been a Mercedes Benz owner for more than 20 years, and purchased 3 different Mercedes Benz automobiles, one of them from Mercedes Benz of Encino I came into the dealership expecting used car salesmanship, but not thinking that they would flat out lie to me. I understand the usual puffing and "come on down" of a used car dealer. When Patrick texted me and said "Don't worry about the price. You are our neighbor and i will give you a super deal" I didn't rely on that. When he said "I talked to the General Manager and got them to agree to do the deal at a lower number" I knew that the number might still be more than I was willing to pay. But when he gave me a price in writing and told me that the General Manager had agreed to it, I believed him. I agreed to this reduced price and come into the dealership to purchase the car. There I was met with stalling, bullshit, and an attempt to jack up the price again by $3,000.00 over the price that we had both agreed to in writing. I walked out, never to return. I recommend that you go elsewhere if you are thinking of buying a Mercedes Benz. The cars are nice, but the used car salesman tactics of Patric Lau and his managers go way beyond sleazy into outright lying, bait and switch and fraud. I am going to complain everywhere that I can about what they did to me in hopes that it will prevent them from doing it to others. My next stop is Mercedes Benz itself, as it certainly hurts their reputation to have one of their dealers act like this. Next will come the Better Business Bureau, Rip off Report [HTML removed], any other review site I can find, and the state attorney general's office. I don't like it when someone gives me their word in writing and then breaks their word the same day. I don't like it when the sales staff and management of a car dealership uses lying and bait and switch tactics to try to rip me off Read more