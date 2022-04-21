5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I’ve been a loyal customer of BMW San Diego for years, and recently drove up to BMW Encinitas because they were the only dealership close that had an X4 for me to drive. I can say with 100% certainty that I will be buying all of my BMWs from the Encinitas location going forward. I was greeted at the door by Andres and immediately walked out to a freshly washed X4. Andres took us on a test drive and took his time explaining the car features and answering any questions. He was very friendly and personable. We got back to the dealership and I knew I wanted a white X4 m40i so he took some time searching for one and came back to let me know that a new one was being delivered to the dealership a few days later. Over the next few days Andres kept me updated over text on the status of the car and let me know when it had arrived. We set up an appointment to come and see it the following morning. I got a text that morning with a picture of the X4, washed and waiting in front of the dealership. When we got there we took another drive and then went inside and talked numbers. Andres worked with me on the price and we were able to come to an agreement! He threw in a BMW keychain, let me know that I could come in for car washes in the future, and expressed that if I ever had questions or concerns I could call or text any time. Out of all of the cars I’ve bought over the years, Andres was by far my favorite salesman. He was not pushy or rude when I didn’t want to buy the first X4, and he was patient during our negotiating on the price. I cannot say enough good things about how helpful and friendly he was! I strongly recommend making an appointment with Andres if you’re in the market for a new BMW! Read more