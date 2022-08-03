Customer Reviews of BMW Encinitas
Juan Duff is the Best!
by 03/08/2022on
Best car buying experience with Juan Duff at BMW Encinitas!! Took my car in for service and left with a new ride, this is the second time I did this due to the STELLAR customer service Juan Duff provided me! Highly recommend working with him for any purchase / lease!!!
Porter drove my car at 118mph
by 04/07/2022on
I’ll start at the end; the porter who dropped off my 2017 BMW M3 after repairs were made drove it like he stole it, doing 118mph down the freeway. Clearly he didn’t know I have a tracker installed. Utterly reckless, highly illegal and an appalling lack of respect for a customer’s car that was entrusted to them. This, alone, is enough for a 1-star review. However, there’s more… After someone smashed into my parked car on 4th Jan, I had it towed to BMW Encinitas for repairs. It took over 6 weeks for them to fix it. But, they missed a few issues, so it went back in. It then took them a further 4 weeks to change the front brakes and an alternator pulley… something a competent team of mechanics could easily do in an afternoon. Their communication with myself and my insurance company was practically non-existent, resulting in me having to pay for the repairs myself ($3600+), as I couldn’t wait any longer to get my car back. I collected it from the shop on 2nd April (nearly 3 months after it was hit), drove it 25 miles home, parked up and watched in disbelief as fluids started hissing out under the car. So it went back for the 3rd time! Simple fix; the hoses weren’t connected properly causing coolant to leak out under pressure. However, these are trained BMW mechanics, so how they forgot to secure the hoses in the first place is beyond me. I would have just been happy to get my M3 back and not left this review, had the maniac porter not gone on a joyride in it, thrashed it at nearly 120mph and delivered it with barely enough fuel to even get to a gas station. In short; take your BMW somewhere else for repairs!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nick in Encinitas
by 03/01/2022on
Nick was very knowledgeable and helpful. He got me what I wanted very efficiently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WOW .... Great Job
by 02/24/2022on
This was the best Car buying experience we have had. The sales and financial team were excellent any issues were immediately resolved. A big thank you Andres and Darrin.... We will be back soon for another BMW Thanks for letting us join your family 🙂 Lisa and Ian
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dishonest!!! Word is no good!!!
by 01/28/2022on
I called this dealership today to see if a car was available. It was and I worked out a deal with them. I asked them if they need a credit card or wire money to hold the vehicle and was told no. "If you tell me you want it, it is yours" was told to me by the sales manager. I filled out the paperwork online they had asked me to, sent them copies of my drivers license and insurance. Told them I would be a couple weeks before I could pick the car up and asked again if they wanted it paid for or at least a deposit to hold it. They asked why I was going to be a couple of weeks. I said I was going to be in the area then and would save me a trip. I told them if they needed it gone, then to please quote me to ship it and again asked them if they needed some type of deposit. I received a text shortly after telling me they were waiting for a shipping quote. All of this happened within an hour. Approximately 3 hours later I get a call from the sales manager telling me they sold the car to someone else. I asked what happened to "If you tell me you want it, it is yours"? I asked him why he would tell me that? Why the multiple times I tried to give them a deposit they told me it wasn't needed. Apparently their word is no good and they don't care. I do not recommend doing business with this dealership. I will take my business elsewhere and recommend you do the same to avoid these dishonest people.
Customer for life!
by 08/23/2021on
I’ve been a loyal customer of BMW San Diego for years, and recently drove up to BMW Encinitas because they were the only dealership close that had an X4 for me to drive. I can say with 100% certainty that I will be buying all of my BMWs from the Encinitas location going forward. I was greeted at the door by Andres and immediately walked out to a freshly washed X4. Andres took us on a test drive and took his time explaining the car features and answering any questions. He was very friendly and personable. We got back to the dealership and I knew I wanted a white X4 m40i so he took some time searching for one and came back to let me know that a new one was being delivered to the dealership a few days later. Over the next few days Andres kept me updated over text on the status of the car and let me know when it had arrived. We set up an appointment to come and see it the following morning. I got a text that morning with a picture of the X4, washed and waiting in front of the dealership. When we got there we took another drive and then went inside and talked numbers. Andres worked with me on the price and we were able to come to an agreement! He threw in a BMW keychain, let me know that I could come in for car washes in the future, and expressed that if I ever had questions or concerns I could call or text any time. Out of all of the cars I’ve bought over the years, Andres was by far my favorite salesman. He was not pushy or rude when I didn’t want to buy the first X4, and he was patient during our negotiating on the price. I cannot say enough good things about how helpful and friendly he was! I strongly recommend making an appointment with Andres if you’re in the market for a new BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always a pleasure even when not!
by 07/06/2021on
My service advisor Mike Voiles is awesome! He’s been a steady source of assistance for all needs I’ve had with my car. Case in point: my car was vandalized and Mike suggested I check out their body shop; they did an amazing job and my car looks perfect! Because of these interactions, my next car will also be purchased from BMW Encinitas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW i3 Service at BMW Encinitas
by 07/05/2021on
I recently took our 2019 BMW i3 REX for service at BMW Encinitas which comprised of changing the REX engine oil and repairing a loose trim. The customer service I received from Michael, the service advisor was excellent. He was extremely personable and knowledgeable and took the time to explain the details of the service and vehicle checks that were performed. The next time I take any of our BMWs to BMW Encinitas for service, I will ask for Michael to be my Service Advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best service guy in BMW - Mike Voiles
by 06/26/2021on
Mike is sincerely the most reliable person that I have worked with in BMW. I have been to 3 BMW dealerships and all of them give good service. However, I feel Mike Voiles consistently goes above and beyond. He has always tries to get me the best price and when he cannot, he is honest about it. It is one of the reasons that I bring all my cars to BMW Encinitas. If you want great service, ask for him. Outstanding job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 06/05/2021on
Adham and the team at BMW Encinitas are professionalism at its best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 06/02/2021on
Great same day service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Rep
by 05/26/2021on
Michael is very knowledgeable and professional. He went out of his way to make my quick service a smooth and pleasant experience. I highly recommend this place for anyone who has a BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zero follow up
by 05/23/2021on
Sold me the car, sent me canned emails that we care about you, contact us for help. No response. Finance was a high pressure hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great customer service
by 04/26/2021on
My car had an airbag recall and the customer service was awesome. Mike Voiles was awesome as well. He made sure my car was taken care of promptly, and the wash and vacuum was a bonus. I live closer to another BMW dealership but prefer the Encinitas location because of their customer service. I would also like to point out that the parts department was awesome as well. Every employee I came in contact with was very helpful and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Paint & Body
by 04/23/2021on
Long Wait, Mainly Insurance Issues
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Department that cares!
by 03/24/2021on
This is an amazing group of guys who actually care about my vehicle concerns. Communication was great throughout the entire process and they had my concerns addressed immediately! I will continue to service my vehicle at BMW of Encinitas because they ROCK!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible service experience at BMW Encinitas
by 03/15/2021on
I've previously written a 5 star review on my car buying experience here, and wanted to give another 5 stars for BMW Encinitas service department. Specifically Byron and Mike - they took great care of me and my BMW 430i convertible. Oil change time came around, and since I live two hours away I was hoping to take care of it locally. Unfortunately the oil filter housing cap was torqued on too tightly the last time the oil was changed here prior to my ownership. No local shop was willing to put more force than usual to get the cap off. I called BMW service to see what could be done, and Mike offered to take care of the oil change at no cost if I drove out. Fast forward morning of, everything went smoothly and they performed as they said they would. I specifically requested that the car not be washed after service and they accommodated. I am SO happy to continue recommending BMW Encinitas as they truly go above and beyond to make their customers feel at home like family! Honestly never had such an incredible dealership experience... grateful for these guys! THANK YOU!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a Hybrid X3
by 03/10/2021on
Great deal & service at Encinitas BMW. Very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timely and professional!
by 02/16/2021on
Super fast and very professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Parts and Service
by 02/04/2021on
Excellent Service and support the parts department has always been very helpful with a very good knowledge of their inventory for the right parts you need
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Body shop
by 02/01/2021on
The manager Gerald was very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
