Elk Grove Ford Uses Deceptive Financing Tactics to Get a Sale
by 02/26/2019on
I have been a loyal Ford owner now for my last 2 cars and have had pleasant experiences the way Ford treats its customers until now. Elk Grove Ford in California seems to take deceptive actions to sell Ford vehicles. I applied for Financing online on 2/8/2019 and the online sales person almost immediately got back to me about financing. He let me know that he would contact me the next day (2/9/2019) about car offers (which he did). The problems started with Ray in financing. We arrived at Ford around 1:00pm and after credit checks and an assessment of my cars trade in value I was sent to Ray to talk numbers. After several hours we came to an agreement about the final offer based on my credit and leader offers. He was offering me an APR of 1.9% from Ford Credit if I would sign (other items included in the signing as well). We also had to wait until 8:00pm to get the car that was being delivered from another city. YO YO FINANCING TACTICS: On Wednesday (2/20/2019 @ 12:25pm) Ray called me to let me know that FINANCING DID NOT GO THROUGH and that he would be terminating the contract. He said that he sent me a letter already (which I did not get until Friday 2/22/2019 @ 2:45pm) officially letting me know that the contract was being canceled and that I had to take back the vehicle immediately. Here is the catch, I could lease the car instead at a HIGHER PRICE POINT OVERALL and keep the car (making for of a profit). I did some research and this is called YoYo Financing < http://www.californialemonlaw-lawyers.com/auto-fraud-other-car-dealer-tricks/yo-yo-sales >. It is a deceptive act taken by Ray and the Ford Motor Company to get sales and make as much of a profit as possible. 10 DAYS TO CANCEL: Not only that but in the contract under “Seller’s Right to Cancel” it stipulates, “Seller shall give you written notice (or in any other manner in which actual notice is given to you) within 10 days of the date this contract is signed if Seller elects to cancel.” Since they called me on the 20th that is the 11th day of the contract, in which case they are not allowed to cancel the contract based off of their own wording. DECEPTIVE DATING OF LETTER: The letter that was sent to me letting me know that the contract was being canceled was dated 2/9/2019 the same day I had bought the car. Why would I have a letter dated the same day I bought the car say that financing was not approved yet I did not drive off the lot until 8:00pm that evening after being there all day starting at 1:00pm? More interesting, the envelope of the letter was postmarked on 2/19/2019 (the last they that they had a right to cancel). So, they knew I was not getting credit when I bought the car, but still approved the car for sale and waited until the last moment to send me a letter canceling the contract! THEY LOST MY CAR: Starting Wednesday (2/20/2019) I continued to ask them where my trade-in vehicle was and they continued to tell me they did not know. Even when I took their car back to the dealership on 2/24/2019 they had no idea where my vehicle was. Finally, they said that they sent it out to auction and that they would be able to get it back by Monday 2/25/2019. If Financing did not go through why would they already send my car to auction? SUMMARY: As stated earlier, Elk Grove Ford is using YoYo Financing tactics, they will make you believe that financing went through and then even try and auction your car off before they knew that financing has gone through. On top of that, they wrote a letter to me canceling the contract the same day I bought the car and even before I left the lot! This is all so shady and not what I had expected from Ford. I will NEVER go back to a Ford vehicle again and I will NEVER recommend anyone to buy from Ford. They will do anything to make a profit. Your once loyal customer,
2013 Transmission problems
by 08/06/2014on
While I do understand FORD is not acknowledging the transmission problems and saying the jerking, sputtering, miss shifts are all within "factory specs", I do not like the fact that the tech that was with me to replicate the problem, told me that I did not know how to drive a "manual" automatic. WHAT? I explained I have driven many cars ranging from two-speed power glides to actual manual transmissions and selective auto/manual transmissions AND NONE of them have ever presented the problems this "clutch-free" automatic tranny has given me. I have to put it in Low to make sure I can get out in traffic safely without the bogged down wait time that I experience. With only 8000 miles on it-you would think this would cause them concern. They only did a reset when I mentioned to "service bulletin" that was on my paperwork provided to me. I know it wasn't done. Though I do place the majority of the blame on Ford, this service department should do everything in their power to assist their customers in getting this issue resolved. You are just enabling Ford in not taking responsibility for a poor, ill-designed transmission.
Lots of pressure and promises
by 07/17/2014on
This was my first experience buying a car, and taught me a lot about not getting schooled by a smarmy salesman. Its definitely true what they say about used cars salesmen. The transmission on my car went out, so I didn't have a lot of time to look around; I had to get to work. The salesman was pushy and wasn't really listening to what I said. The options list said was mp3 capable. I asked if this meant there was a port to plug my ipod into and he said yes. This was not true, it meant that the cd player could read mp3s. He also told me there was another keyless entry clicker, which there was not. He obviously was saying whatever needed to be said to close the deal. Thanks for teaching me a valuable lesson in car buying. Don't take a salesmen for his word.
No pressure, no hype super friendly and courteous
by 07/14/2014on
NO PRESSURE sales experience. Darwin, our sales consultant couldn't have been better. After the test drive we didn't get the expected question: "What's it going to take to get you into this car TODAY?" It was " Can we see if there's a price that will work for you?" We knew we were in the right dealership. Admittedly, we had done our "homework" so we knew what we could afford, what features we wanted, the colors you had in stock and about what the price should be. You actually came in a little lower than what we expected. Super sales experience...no hype or pushing.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 05/10/2014on
We purchased a F-150 pickup crew cab from Elk Grove Ford in Elk Grove, CA. Our salesman, Rashan was very knowledgeable, helpful, not pushy and very friendly. He answered all our questions and we appreciated his help and friendliness. We have had our truck a week, now and love it. If anyone is looking to buy a car or truck, I suggest to go to Elk Grove Ford and ask for Rashan. We even got to meet and talk to two of the owners. It was a pleasure to meet them.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 12/04/2013on
We shopped around the Sacrament region for an Explorer Sport. Elk Grove Ford (EGF) was not only able to supply us with the car we wanted but they found more Ford discounts for us as this was our 5th Ford vehicle purchase. And EGF did not try to hit us up for the Dealer Markup which all other dealers were looking for on the Explorer.
Paperwork qualms
by 08/22/2013on
I was happy with the online service and the price I paid for a new 2014 Mustang. However, given that I was not financing the car, I found the use of a credit application form to complete the purchase unnecessary and suspect. Why the dealership would want to muck up a smooth, simple transaction is a question buyers should ask themselves.
Quick, Easy, Painless, Professional
by 03/27/2013on
I was pre-approved for my loan, researched the car I wanted. Walked in showed Thomas the car I wanted and why and and hour and half later walked out with my car. Didnt give me any guff, show me different cars, or even sell me things I did not want. Excellent and painless and that is a first for an auto dealer. Way to go Elk Grove Ford.
No high pressure here just great service
by 01/25/2013on
Our sales representative Ken K. was very easy to work with and made our buying experience easy and stress free.They also gave us an outstanding deal on the Mustang we bought. So many times when you get down to the final figures car dealers throw in little extras to jack up the price but not this dealership. Would recommend Ken to anyone looking for a new Ford.
Horrible Service. Will waste your time!
by 10/17/2011on
I made an appointment for a grinding noise and upon arrival I tried to explain to the guy what was going on. He literally replied.... It is because the change in weather from hot to cold. I questioned him saying my car has been making this car since summer (hot weather) and that blaming it on a weather change is bogus. He pretended to look on the inside of my wheel wells and said the brakes look fine and I don't have a problem. I was so furious that this guy was not even willing to take a look at my car and was giving me the run around. I ended up taking it to Down Town Ford who I HIGHLY recommend and they found a transmission problem. Don't waste your time with Elk Grove Ford! They are Horrible!
I feel like a Chump
by 08/12/2011on
I waited for the sales guy to get a computer they only have one. I was one of two customers in the place. They discounted my car based on a Car Fax, then refused to document it so I could file a diminished value claim with the person's insurance that had hit me. They have made it clear. They do not really care and they will waste a whole day with the stupid back and forth and just waiting on a laptop. Then the pressure you in to buying things finish treatments, GAP, and other stuff. Go anywere else.
Make your next Buying Experience Absoutly Painless
by 01/02/2008on
You've got to go to Elk Grove Ford in Elk Grove. We drove over 3 hours to experience it. We purchased our new F250 Ford Truck, doing most of the negotiating, checking dealer inventory online. Dave Beadle, the Internet Manager is profession, polite, and he listens to what you want, and finds the vehicle you want and makes you a deal you can't refuse. Their prices were much better than any of the 12-15 other dealers they were competing for our business. They took our old trade in, (with many miles on it) and still gave us a deal of the lifetime. Gregory Miller, sales representaive, also played a big part. He greeted us, along with Dave Beadle, out in front of thier showroom door when we arrived. They both walked us over to the new truck we were interested in. They had it ready to go, very clean in it's appreance and right upfront at the dealerships door. No wondering around the parking lot looking for it. Boy did we feel special. Gregory took us around the vehicle, explaing all the new changes & features Ford has made in their F250 truck line. While Dave Beadle worked on the trade-in value for our old truck, Gregory took us for our test drive, not only on the freeway, to see how much get up and go the trck had, but also down a very bumpy road to show us how smooth the ride is. Unbeliveable. We were definetly sold. So back to Elk Grove Ford we go, and in less than an hour after our test drive we had all, I mean all the paper work done, we had the final go over all the operating features, we were on our way home. I'm sure all of you that have gone through buying a new vehicle process could only have wished that they had our experience. So, Go to Elk Grove Ford-CA. It's worth the drive. From 2 very happy new Ford truck owners.
