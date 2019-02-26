sales Rating

I have been a loyal Ford owner now for my last 2 cars and have had pleasant experiences the way Ford treats its customers until now. Elk Grove Ford in California seems to take deceptive actions to sell Ford vehicles. I applied for Financing online on 2/8/2019 and the online sales person almost immediately got back to me about financing. He let me know that he would contact me the next day (2/9/2019) about car offers (which he did). The problems started with Ray in financing. We arrived at Ford around 1:00pm and after credit checks and an assessment of my cars trade in value I was sent to Ray to talk numbers. After several hours we came to an agreement about the final offer based on my credit and leader offers. He was offering me an APR of 1.9% from Ford Credit if I would sign (other items included in the signing as well). We also had to wait until 8:00pm to get the car that was being delivered from another city. YO YO FINANCING TACTICS: On Wednesday (2/20/2019 @ 12:25pm) Ray called me to let me know that FINANCING DID NOT GO THROUGH and that he would be terminating the contract. He said that he sent me a letter already (which I did not get until Friday 2/22/2019 @ 2:45pm) officially letting me know that the contract was being canceled and that I had to take back the vehicle immediately. Here is the catch, I could lease the car instead at a HIGHER PRICE POINT OVERALL and keep the car (making for of a profit). I did some research and this is called YoYo Financing < http://www.californialemonlaw-lawyers.com/auto-fraud-other-car-dealer-tricks/yo-yo-sales >. It is a deceptive act taken by Ray and the Ford Motor Company to get sales and make as much of a profit as possible. 10 DAYS TO CANCEL: Not only that but in the contract under “Seller’s Right to Cancel” it stipulates, “Seller shall give you written notice (or in any other manner in which actual notice is given to you) within 10 days of the date this contract is signed if Seller elects to cancel.” Since they called me on the 20th that is the 11th day of the contract, in which case they are not allowed to cancel the contract based off of their own wording. DECEPTIVE DATING OF LETTER: The letter that was sent to me letting me know that the contract was being canceled was dated 2/9/2019 the same day I had bought the car. Why would I have a letter dated the same day I bought the car say that financing was not approved yet I did not drive off the lot until 8:00pm that evening after being there all day starting at 1:00pm? More interesting, the envelope of the letter was postmarked on 2/19/2019 (the last they that they had a right to cancel). So, they knew I was not getting credit when I bought the car, but still approved the car for sale and waited until the last moment to send me a letter canceling the contract! THEY LOST MY CAR: Starting Wednesday (2/20/2019) I continued to ask them where my trade-in vehicle was and they continued to tell me they did not know. Even when I took their car back to the dealership on 2/24/2019 they had no idea where my vehicle was. Finally, they said that they sent it out to auction and that they would be able to get it back by Monday 2/25/2019. If Financing did not go through why would they already send my car to auction? SUMMARY: As stated earlier, Elk Grove Ford is using YoYo Financing tactics, they will make you believe that financing went through and then even try and auction your car off before they knew that financing has gone through. On top of that, they wrote a letter to me canceling the contract the same day I bought the car and even before I left the lot! This is all so shady and not what I had expected from Ford. I will NEVER go back to a Ford vehicle again and I will NEVER recommend anyone to buy from Ford. They will do anything to make a profit. Your once loyal customer, Read more