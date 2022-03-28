Customer Reviews of Honda of El Cerrito
Outstanding
by 03/28/2022on
Great place to buy car. Love this place. El Cerrito Honda is # 1 place to buy car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OMG terrible
by 02/02/2022on
dealership. They replaced a harness under my car and my car has never been right since. My miles per gallon is not right the mileage is not right the temperature gauge for outside is not right and the stereo goes dead intermittently. I've taken the car back three times and they still can't fix it. I never had this problem before they replace that harness. Mel one of the service advisors told me that the temperature gauge will fluctuate but it never did before he also told me it's an additive in the gas which it never did before. Then Guillermo was giving me a speech on how to drive and accelerate. I've been driving longer than he has so I think I know how to accelerate in my car. Then Freddy the service advisor said he would take care of it. They couldn't find the problem but but asked me to allow the technician to take the car home and check it out which I thought was strange but I agreed. I didn't realize that the tech lived all the way in Vacaville. Used my fast track to go across the bridge, use a half a tank of gas which is very expensive, and got a flat tire. I've never had a flat tire in my entire life of 64 years. The tire was replaced by the dealership but not the bridge toll or the gas that was used. My car still isn't back to where it was before they replaced the harness. Everyone at the dealership wants to ignore me when I tell them none of these problems would occur before they did this work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 01/05/2022on
Very kind staff :) will inform my friends about this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience overall, honest and straightforward
by 12/08/2021on
Great experience from the start! I was introduced to Elsa Hudley initially via phone a month before my car was even in the market. She was steadfast in finding information and very prompt in checking for updates. Once in the dealership Silvia Garcia was very helpful in explaining all of the car options, as well as any specific questions regarding the car, accessories, financing and more updates on ETA of the car delivery. Once the car got to the dealership they installed all the accessories right away. A Special mention to Rick Guerin who very courteous in helping me finalize the purchase and go home with a brand new car! Very excited for the car of course but I was impressed in the sales team, their honesty and transparency throughout the whole process. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer
by 11/27/2021on
JANNE IS THE BEST!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. John Charvet
by 10/16/2021on
Silvia was extremely professional, courteous and helped me every step of the way to get the vehicle I wanted. Highly recommend! Best Honda dealership in the Bay Area
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service needs update
by 07/17/2021on
I was unwelcome and looked down by the Honda staff (Andrew) services today 7/3 when I brought my car 93 Civic for oil change and ac-recharge on Sat. I spoke with him after having 2nd thought on $450 bill. He kept shaking his head 4 times, twice! I been with him less than 5 min since I got here. Is this the signature of Honda El Cerrito services? Santiago was way better in treating customers. I considered myself a long time customer. I brought my new 2018 honda here few months ago from here. I have my 93, 98, 2001, 2015 civic services here After the 6 hours of waiting, the car was return to me. I had appointment at 7:15AM Apart from oil changed, Ac-recharge was not done due to car too old and no part. The nut on top of engine was missing and long list of to be repair bills of $6424.09! The 93 civic has only 52k original miles and was garage all the time until last few years. Worst day ever with the services and waiting time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional, customer-first service
by 04/10/2021on
I’ve been a loyal customer at Honda El Cerrito for over 5 years now and I keep coming back for of their exceptional service and customer-first culture, whether it’s sales, financing or automotive service. Janne Ramirez (Sales) and Jorge Flores (Finance) were very helpful and accommodating during my last visit and took the time to answer all my questions and assist me with my new vehicle. I would definitely recommend Honda of El Cerrito as a trust dealer and service provider.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 02/03/2021on
So satisfied. Mr. Freddie Baneti was so helpful and knowledgeable with the problem with my car. When I spoke and explain my situation, Mr. Freddie automatically knew what was wrong with my vehicle. Took care of me with a loaner/rental car for free. I thought it would take 3 days for my car to be finish. Call me the same day. So happy with my result. Car is still running 🏃♂️ great. Went in Saturday. Today is Wednesday 2/3/2021. No issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Civic
by 02/02/2021on
Excellent service Andrew Wong is very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 11/18/2017on
The service was excellent. The saleswoman,Janne was personable, so friendly, accommodating, knowledgeable, and helped me feel at ease knowing I've made a financially sound purchase and investment in my future. There were a few reasons I was particularly impressed and would rate my purchase experience at Honda if El cerrito as exceptional. Most importantly, I felt my interactions with the sales and finance team were sincere. I left the dealership feeling as though I'd been given fair and true information to empower me to make the right choice. This is so different and much more positive than previous experiences I've had at other dealers in the past. My salesperson, Janne, made me aware of savings opportunities I hadn't known about, lifetime warranty, and helped me to price out different financing options that worked for me. I am beyond greatful for a great experience, excited about my beautiful new car, relieved to be a part of the Honda family, and would recommend Honda of El Cerrito to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service!
by 11/16/2017on
This review is for The agent who did a wonderful job with helping me choose a vehicle! Janice was a pleasure to team up with with finding a great car. From the beginning of the process until the end, she was helpful, professional, and friendly. Usually when purchasing a car it seems like forever, but Janice made everything a breeze. Thanks again, Janice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales review
by 11/16/2017on
We bought a brand new civic early this month and the experience is wonderful.. it's make us feel not pressured we were there at 5pm and out by 8pm.. The sale person name Janice is very very knowlagable on everything. She was with us all the time. I would really recommend Honda of El Cerrito to all my friends and to look for Janice . Keep up the good work...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awful experience
by 10/15/2017on
This is my first review as I don't care to review most places, but what happened me tonight at this dealership was unbelievable. As a preface, I had talked to a salesman earlier in the day who offered me a good deal (monthly payments no down) for a lease on a specific new civic for my girlfriend. Later that day (around 3 pm), I talked to Rick, the general manager, who confirmed the monthly payments I had hammered out with the salesman earlier and nicely answered my questions. I wanted to get everything done quickly, so I offered to come in evening to do the paperwork (roughly 4 hours after our conversation). Upon getting to the dealership, I told the receptionist at the front desk about my deal on the phone with Rick. She mentioned he was busy but meanwhile put me together with a saleswoman to test drive the specific car I wanted. After the test drive, I told the saleswoman about my deal with Rick. She took down the information and went to go check on my girlfriend's credit rating (the car was going to be in her name). Here is where things downhill. The saleswoman came back and said that they can't the approve the deal upon which I had agreed with Rick because my girlfriend had only TWO lines of credit. To approve the "financing" through the deal, I would have to put down a $2000 down payment ON TOP of the monthly payments. Besides being a direct contradiction of the agreement I made 4 hrs earlier, this is preposterous on many levels. First, my girlfriend's credit score is greater than 750. This should have immediately qualified her for financing. Many people who get leases are in far more debt and have much worse credit. Second, a quick google search revealed that for financing approval, three credit lines are required only when you have a non preferred credit score. A good credit score makes up for having fewer than 3 credit lines , and it is determined by a variety of factors, among them the number of lines of credit you have had over the years. Honda recommends 3 credit lines for lower credit customers. The manager lied and told us we need 4. This is where it gets really interesting. I was pretty irritated at this point and asked the saleswoman to speak to the manager, who I thought was Rick, the guy who promised me the deal earlier that day. Out comes the manager, and tells us that he can't approve my girlfriend's lease AT ALL because of this credit line scam. I ask him what down payment would be required in light of this "problem". He says that he can't approve ANY LEASE PERIOD today, but he can "work with us" to get "permission" from Honda (which he says is the reason he can't approve), to get us a lease. All of this is a big lie designed to keep us hooked until he offers us a down payment on top of the deal to increase his share, all in the name of "working with us" because he claimed no one else will approve our lease. And finally, the bombshell. It turns out that the manager we had been speaking to tonight is NOT Rick (the guy who promised the deal earlier in the day) but some random manager named Greg who was on duty. The whole time I thought I was speaking to Rick. This was not revealed to me at all since Rick had promised that he would be present if I come finish the deal by 8 pm. At the end I simply got up and left. As far as I know, Rick was not even there. At this point, I hope this was all a miscommunication between Rick and his manager Greg, but I can't help thinking that this was ploy to get me in with a promised good deal, only to throw some money on top. Besides this, this is no way to treat customers who have made deals with you a few hours earlier in good faith. Next day update: got a great lease deal on the same car at winter honda. They stuck to the agreed price and approved the lease with no problem, despite that fact that my girlfriend has "only two lines of credit". There are many honda dealerships in the bay area, my advice is to drive a few extra miles and avoid the [non-permissible content removed] at El Cerrito Honda
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Yo Yo Financing Attempt
by 04/20/2017on
Signed contract with 4.9% rate only if agreed to extended warranties. After 10 day timeframe for dealer to rescind contract, received. Rescind notice. I took car back and was badgered, yelled at because I refused to sign another contract with doubled interest. I came in after having pre-qualified for financing. About 20 inquiries on my credit report. They even went as far as hiding key I returned for car. I was even told by finance manager he didn't know how to refund the $2000 deposit paid by debit car. Then I was told it had to be refunded by check and only the general manager could approve. The general manager is out of state for the week. I am consulting with Attorney's . Filed complaints with Attorney General, Honda Executive Office, FTC, DMV, Consumer Protection Bureau regarding dealer fraud and illegally retaining deposit as well as dating a notice to rescind prior to postmarked date.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2/3/17
by 02/04/2017on
2/4/17 I had a great car buying experience here!! Janice, JR and Victor made all my anxiety subside right away. The last thing I wanted to do was purchase a car this year but it had to be done. I came in with a car to trade in that was not in very good condition. They were able to give me the maximum value possible and help me purchase the car I really wanted. From Janice and JR showing me all of my options within price range to Victor providing answers to all my financial questions and worries. I highly recommend you go to Honda of El Cerrito and see Janice for all your car buying needs. Purchasing a car is a long process but she was very patient and understanding. I love my new car!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go see Janne Ramirez
by 12/17/2016on
I bought my 2016 Honda Accord Sports from Janne @ Honda of El Cerrito. I was incredibly satisfied. A salesperson who treated me like i was family. She was honest, patient and went over & beyond to help me make my deal. My expectations were i would be pressured. Not at all. I have referred all my family and friends to her and will continue to do so. I can honestly speak for them as well they were very happy and completely satisfied. So if any of you are in the market for a new or used car. Please see JANNE. Make sure you ask for her when you go to Honda of El Cerrito. I promise you will not be disappointed. Two thumbs up on this dealership with their lifetime limited powertrain warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to Buy!
by 05/24/2015on
I had just graduated from college, and needed a car to commute in to a new job. Student loans made my financial situation more complicated than it should have been, and I needed the car within a matter of days. Jeffrey, the Finance Manager, went above and beyond for me. He was very patient in understanding my circumstances, got me the highest trim model, and coordinated an unbeatable lease. He kept me informed throughout the whole process, and was very responsive to my questions. Elsa, in Sales, was thorough in her follow through. She was friendly, courteous, and made sure I knew what was going on every step of the way, as this was my first new car purchase. She went out of her way to find out how and when my car was going to be delivered. I've talked to many other salespeople in other dealerships, have sold cars myself, and know a good deal about them. I can honestly say that Jeffrey, Elsa, and the staff at Honda of El Cerrito do pay attention to what buyers need, and they demonstrate excellent customer service and professionalism. I would highly recommend Jeffrey and Elsa to anyone interested in buying a Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Appreciation for Silvia G.
by 06/15/2014on
I'm glad Silvia G. was the salesperson on duty on the Memorial Day weekend when I bought a 2011 Honda Fit. Even though it took a while, she was kind, helpful, and efficient. I appreciated her even more when I needed assistance with the car seat and I came in to get extra help. Her patience and helpfulness on my second visit were even more remarkable. I recommend that you ask for her when you go to Honda of El Cerrito to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of El Cerrito -- Silvia G. Review
by 10/08/2013on
Greetings everyone! I am just writing to give you all some insight on my first experience at Honda of El Cerrito. The experience was awesome. Silvia G. really stood out to me from the rest of the crew by assisting me with all of my needs with my search of finding the perfect car. Silvia was thorough, oh so sweet, humble, kind, comforting, possessed superior customer service, had a great sense of humor, and was very welcoming. All the qualities needed in the process of purchasing a vehicle. I felt I was in good hands for the duration of the process. If you are curious about checking this place out -- GO. Ask for Silvia G. She is your woman that will help you get the car that fits your needs, and she will make the process less difficult for you to endure. Five stars all across the board for Silvia! Happy car shopping everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
im glad we met silvia
by 10/04/2013on
im a first time buyer and it was amazing and oh so exciting. Silvia G. helped us out and she let us look at whatever car we were remotely interested in she wasnt overbearing nor annoying she was there when we needed her and gave us privacy when we just wanted to look and discuss. she gave us a lot of information and helped us out with the forms that needed to be filled out i am so glad my first experience was this simple and if ever i need another car i now know where to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
