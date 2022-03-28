1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is my first review as I don't care to review most places, but what happened me tonight at this dealership was unbelievable. As a preface, I had talked to a salesman earlier in the day who offered me a good deal (monthly payments no down) for a lease on a specific new civic for my girlfriend. Later that day (around 3 pm), I talked to Rick, the general manager, who confirmed the monthly payments I had hammered out with the salesman earlier and nicely answered my questions. I wanted to get everything done quickly, so I offered to come in evening to do the paperwork (roughly 4 hours after our conversation). Upon getting to the dealership, I told the receptionist at the front desk about my deal on the phone with Rick. She mentioned he was busy but meanwhile put me together with a saleswoman to test drive the specific car I wanted. After the test drive, I told the saleswoman about my deal with Rick. She took down the information and went to go check on my girlfriend's credit rating (the car was going to be in her name). Here is where things downhill. The saleswoman came back and said that they can't the approve the deal upon which I had agreed with Rick because my girlfriend had only TWO lines of credit. To approve the "financing" through the deal, I would have to put down a $2000 down payment ON TOP of the monthly payments. Besides being a direct contradiction of the agreement I made 4 hrs earlier, this is preposterous on many levels. First, my girlfriend's credit score is greater than 750. This should have immediately qualified her for financing. Many people who get leases are in far more debt and have much worse credit. Second, a quick google search revealed that for financing approval, three credit lines are required only when you have a non preferred credit score. A good credit score makes up for having fewer than 3 credit lines , and it is determined by a variety of factors, among them the number of lines of credit you have had over the years. Honda recommends 3 credit lines for lower credit customers. The manager lied and told us we need 4. This is where it gets really interesting. I was pretty irritated at this point and asked the saleswoman to speak to the manager, who I thought was Rick, the guy who promised me the deal earlier that day. Out comes the manager, and tells us that he can't approve my girlfriend's lease AT ALL because of this credit line scam. I ask him what down payment would be required in light of this "problem". He says that he can't approve ANY LEASE PERIOD today, but he can "work with us" to get "permission" from Honda (which he says is the reason he can't approve), to get us a lease. All of this is a big lie designed to keep us hooked until he offers us a down payment on top of the deal to increase his share, all in the name of "working with us" because he claimed no one else will approve our lease. And finally, the bombshell. It turns out that the manager we had been speaking to tonight is NOT Rick (the guy who promised the deal earlier in the day) but some random manager named Greg who was on duty. The whole time I thought I was speaking to Rick. This was not revealed to me at all since Rick had promised that he would be present if I come finish the deal by 8 pm. At the end I simply got up and left. As far as I know, Rick was not even there. At this point, I hope this was all a miscommunication between Rick and his manager Greg, but I can't help thinking that this was ploy to get me in with a promised good deal, only to throw some money on top. Besides this, this is no way to treat customers who have made deals with you a few hours earlier in good faith. Next day update: got a great lease deal on the same car at winter honda. They stuck to the agreed price and approved the lease with no problem, despite that fact that my girlfriend has "only two lines of credit". There are many honda dealerships in the bay area, my advice is to drive a few extra miles and avoid the [non-permissible content removed] at El Cerrito Honda Read more