5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I give my highest recommendation to Michael McCabe and BMW South County. I had such a positive experience from start to finish with him and his dealership. I recently purchased a new BMW from him for my wife. We were shopping around a while online and contacted all of the Internet managers at the other BMW dealerships in the area. I can say without a doubt that he was the most responsive and friendly out of all the dealerships I had dealt with.It was his quick response and "can do" attitude that convinced me to buy from him and his dealership even though his dealership wasn't the closest to my home. It was worth the drive to his dealership as he offered the best price but also the most responsive service which is important. From the start, he assured me that he would get the BEST price bar none. He absolutely delivered on that promise. Plus, he offered free weekly car washes as well. Something that no other dealership offered. The model BMW my wife wanted wasn't in stock but Mike ordered it from another dealership and kept us informed throughout the month on the status of the delivery. When we went to go pick the car up, he was so refreshingly great to deal with. Many car salesmen get a bad reputation but it was so wonderful to deal with someone of his integrity and character. To boot, he is just an all around good guy. For example, he just got back from a volunteer trip helping out the less fortunate in the Dominican Republic. It made us feel great dealing with someone with his character. Everyone at his dealership was very friendly. We have 2 young kids and all the secretaries there were friendly offering them juice, coloring books, crayons, water, etc. Just very pro-family environment which you don't expect at a high end dealership.I would highly recommend Michael and his dealership for anyone out there looking for a new BMW. I don't think anyone out there can match their prices and friendly, professional service. I agree with some that the showroom floor might not be as big or high tech or glamorous as other dealerships out there. But to me, it's all about great customer service and best price. And BMW South County delivered on those aspects. To me the most important thing in business is ethical service and someone delivering on their word. The car that I ordered wasn't in stock so they had to get it delivered and it took about a month. Last month he offered a $750 rebate and even though it was no longer available, Mike kept his word and lowered the price of the car $750 to honor his word. That to me spoke volumes of his integrity and that of his dealership. I'd recommend these guys in a heartbeat to anyone looking for a new BMW. Read more