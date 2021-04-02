BMW of El Cajon
Customer Reviews of BMW of El Cajon
RUN! Do not get your vehicle serviced here
by 02/04/2021on
RUN! Especially if you need service done on your vehicle. They're [non-permissible content removed] & they dont care enough to be thorough in ensuring the work they're performing is accurate and/or covered under warranty. I was swindled into paying for services that weren't necessary. They tried to take me for more money by telling me there were things that needed repair that were not covered under my warranty, when in fact they were (Its all about HOW they write it up)!! I made the best decision by taking my vehicle to BMW of San Diego, where they demonstrated excellent customer service from the start. Their service advisor was communicative and explained what was happening from beginning to end. Their technician was patient and worked to find the issues that were going on with my vehicle. At the end, BMW replaced my engine. BMW of El Cajon almost made me lose faith in their brand. BEWARE of this dealer- it was truly a nightmare.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best service
by 03/05/2018on
Anytime i take my vehicles in for service I am always taken care of. Service advisors are friendly and very professional. Vehicles are always taken care of in a timely manner. Never had a bad experience at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car order
by 04/17/2017on
We have been taking our older BMW for service here the past few years and have been very pleased with their customize service so when it was time to purchase a new vehicle, there was no hesitation in looking here for our new purchase. After a bumpy start by the first sales rep, we were recommended to use Randy for the purchase and ordering of our new vehicle. Randy was very customer oriented and kept us informed at every step of the way. I would also like to recommend Arden, the BMW genius for any tech related questions they may have. He was very helpful and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW of El Cajon is about building relationships, not just sales
by 04/07/2017on
The entire staff at BMW of El Cajon was fantastic, from the product geniuses to my client advisor, Rick Cloud. They stayed late and got me a finance rate beyond belief. I'll be back for my next BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 03/07/2017on
Our Client Advisor was David Ponce. I strongly recommend David! He is very attentive and great to work with. The Sales managers are also great and work hard to make sure you leave feeling like a satisfied customer (remember this is a business, not a handout). We worked with Mike in finance and he is a great communicator and pays great attention to detail. This is our 4th purchase with BMW of El Cajon, we always receive the same customer service excellence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/07/2017on
BMW of EL Cajon went above and beyond to meet my expectations and goals. The whole team worked with me in a stress free and friendly manner. Special thanks to Rick Cloud for helping me out and making sure that I was 100% satisfied with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you
by 06/19/2016on
Great job guys. Special thanks to Ron the sale manager, Albi the sales representative, Gerald the used car sales manager and Britney the finance manager. The no pressure atmosphere and the respect you showed is immensely appreciated and a great deal on top of that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales with No Pressure
by 04/27/2016on
This is my 4th car from BMW of El Cajon. From sales to service, I would highly recommend them! I talked to other dealers closer to my home, but my experience at the El Cajon dealership far surpasses the others. I am not a big fan of driving to East County, but the entire staff at this dealership makes it worthwhile. Sales and service representatives alike are personable, professional, and make the experience enjoyable (and that is not an easy task!). Chuck Thomas worked with me on the latest X3 vehicle (my fourth!), and I decided to try leasing this time. As always, the process was easy and pain free - including the financial end handled by Britney (and everyone knows how tedious that can be). I have been dealing with BMW of El Cajon for over 10 years and am appreciative of the fact that every contact with every one of the staff there has been pleasant.
My experience with BMW El Cajon
by 03/22/2014on
I am a previous customer of BMW EL Cajon and this time I decided to buy through internet sales. I found it fantastic: on top of obtaining a significant drop in price, Deanna K. (sales advisor) took superb care of me and at the end all were happy with my new car. Iwill
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
amazing expierence
by 03/13/2014on
My husband and I decided to purchase an X3, we looked online, and found a couple of cars that we liked. I called and Deanna explained to me everything we were clueless about. We did most of our negotiating over the phone and online, since we were not able to come in and spend a lot of time at the dealership due to little kids. Not only did Deanna get us an amazing deal, she made this whole experience of purchasing our new vehicle easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Experience
by 03/08/2014on
Deanna K. of El Cajon BMW made purchasing a car a great experience. Deanna took the time to make sure I got exactly what I came in for without the hard sale or pushing. Deanna and her team took the time to listen to my needs and got me into the car of my dreams. I would recommend Deanna and the team at El Cajon BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great purchase experience!
by 03/01/2014on
Just leased our 2014 BMW X5 M-sport from Deanna K. - Internet Manager at BMW of El Cajon. The transaction could not have gone better, from start to finish, Deanna was attentive and patient. She was respectful of our time and gave us a great deal! We are very pleased with our experience! If you are in the market for a BMW do yourself a favor and go see Deanna at BMW of El Cajon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 02/21/2014on
Eric C. was great! Did the whole deal over the phone, paperwork was accurate when we got there, no funny business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealer in SD County
by 02/09/2014on
I had been interested in X5, and test drove a certified used X5 at BMW Encinitas but had a difficult time with the salesperson. He wouldn't really listen to what I wanted, wanted to sell it immediately and not offer me any other options. I was trading in my 10+ year old 5 series and he used the tactic of holding my car keys so "the mechanic could quote the trade in" after asking for the keys twice, we were frustrated and walked out of the dealership. He called to apologize later that evening but the damage was done. I shopped on line an considered going back up to the Los Angeles area to purchase a vehicle. I looked on Edmunds. com and El Cajon BMW had several options of the X5 interior and exterior colors that I was considering. I made contact with Carlos A. and scheduled an appointment to test drive. Carlos was polite, knowledgeable and curtious and took time to explain all the options and it was the easiest transaction. This is my 4th BMW, great El Cajon BMW dealership and customer service. Thanks Carlos.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Happy!
by 02/04/2014on
I have been looking to buy a new car for quite a while. I looked through loads of cars and was happy to be put in touch with Eric C., internet sales manager at BMW of El Cajon. He made buying a car easy and stress free. I found out later I was Erics first sale with El Cajon BMW, and I wouldnt have known that, since he was so knowledgeable on the cars. I appreciate all the help and time Eric and the entire team have provided me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 09/24/2013on
I met with Joel from internet sales. He was very courteous, listened carefully, and directed me to cars that fit my needs. I never felt the pressure of a salesman breathing down my neck. There was a level of trust there from the beginning. There was the usual tussle back and forth with the ending price, but that was really minimal and just part of the game I guess. The process was as fast as a large, complex process could be. I didn't feel neglected during the paperwork phase and everyone was nice throughout the process. Joel even helped me transfer my junk from my old car. Great experience that I really wasn't expecting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Customer Service
by 08/05/2013on
I have been looking to buy a X1 for about 6 months now and have been dealing with BMW of El Cajon, But I have been finding they really dont care about customer service as everytime I either go in or email them there is no responce from them. I emailed them to give me a price for how I wanted to configure the x1 and never heard back from them so I emailed again and they said they would get me a price within 24HRS but again I did not hear from them for 1 week and even then they missed items on the price quote twice. The price they gave me was higher than all other dealers gave me so at this point I can't trust them to get the best price or the order right. I would not recomend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great dealership, great experience
by 04/17/2013on
I bought a car from Joel E. who is super laid back which is hard to find these days. Never felt pressure to buy with him, even though we knew we were walking out with some type of X3 that day, we didn't tell him that! Everyone was super friendly to us, they are building a brand new huge location just across the street which will be a nice upgrade since they currently have no running water ?!? A bottle of bubbly was a nice thank you gift to take home. I am excited to have any/all service done at this location since that is just as important if not more, how they treat you after the sale. Cunningham family no longer owns this dealership, its Sunroad but I have no complaints! Definitely buying our next car here as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super responsive and BEST price out there....
by 09/24/2011on
I give my highest recommendation to Michael McCabe and BMW South County. I had such a positive experience from start to finish with him and his dealership. I recently purchased a new BMW from him for my wife. We were shopping around a while online and contacted all of the Internet managers at the other BMW dealerships in the area. I can say without a doubt that he was the most responsive and friendly out of all the dealerships I had dealt with.It was his quick response and "can do" attitude that convinced me to buy from him and his dealership even though his dealership wasn't the closest to my home. It was worth the drive to his dealership as he offered the best price but also the most responsive service which is important. From the start, he assured me that he would get the BEST price bar none. He absolutely delivered on that promise. Plus, he offered free weekly car washes as well. Something that no other dealership offered. The model BMW my wife wanted wasn't in stock but Mike ordered it from another dealership and kept us informed throughout the month on the status of the delivery. When we went to go pick the car up, he was so refreshingly great to deal with. Many car salesmen get a bad reputation but it was so wonderful to deal with someone of his integrity and character. To boot, he is just an all around good guy. For example, he just got back from a volunteer trip helping out the less fortunate in the Dominican Republic. It made us feel great dealing with someone with his character. Everyone at his dealership was very friendly. We have 2 young kids and all the secretaries there were friendly offering them juice, coloring books, crayons, water, etc. Just very pro-family environment which you don't expect at a high end dealership.I would highly recommend Michael and his dealership for anyone out there looking for a new BMW. I don't think anyone out there can match their prices and friendly, professional service. I agree with some that the showroom floor might not be as big or high tech or glamorous as other dealerships out there. But to me, it's all about great customer service and best price. And BMW South County delivered on those aspects. To me the most important thing in business is ethical service and someone delivering on their word. The car that I ordered wasn't in stock so they had to get it delivered and it took about a month. Last month he offered a $750 rebate and even though it was no longer available, Mike kept his word and lowered the price of the car $750 to honor his word. That to me spoke volumes of his integrity and that of his dealership. I'd recommend these guys in a heartbeat to anyone looking for a new BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great expereince
by 08/03/2011on
I purchased a 328i from Mike in the internet department and he was great, answered all my questions very nice and I am very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch Loan Fraud at this Dealer! Stay Away!
by 03/22/2011on
This is why BMW of South County is an epic failure beyond all imagination when I placed an order for a car in October of 2010. 1. Non disclosure of hidden and misleading costs (MACO, training/servicing) about $600 in extra costs that they tried to roll and disguise into the cost of the car. 2. Mr. IveSoldCarsFor20Years[violative content deleted], one of the most condescending people Ive ever spoken with. I had to deal with him regarding my complaint about hidden and misleading fees and that he threatened to cancel my order and by saying well have no problem selling this car. In addition he admitted not reading all of my original complaint. 3. Mr. IveSoldCarsFor20Years[violative content deleted] telling me we usually dont offer the Costco price for special orders. Utter BS you either do or you dont. 4. [violative content deleted]FinanceGuy1 for refusing to give me any paperwork the day I ordered the car with the breakdown of costs and the loan agreement 5. [violative content deleted]FinanceGuy1 for lying to me saying this was a cash sale while during this transaction had me complete a loan application. This happened when I inquired about the original loan agreement. 6. [violative content deleted]FinanceGuy1 for never providing a complete breakdown of all costs 7. [violative content deleted]FinanceGuy1 for not having the loan paperwork ready and not showing up for work when I took delivery of the car 8. [violative content deleted]FinanceGuy2 for misquoting me on the terms of my loan that I eventually got fixed by BMW Financial 9. The entire dealership for not being able to tell me when the car is on a truck after inspection and what day it is being delivered 10. Some manager named Tim for jacking up the price $150 higher than was agreed hours before delivery. To summarize, the individuals Ive mentioned are horrible with respect to their communication and unethical business practices. When I ordered the car in October, 2010 I was quoted a 0.9% loan for 60 months. After I rented a car for 3 weeks because I sold my 2001 330ci and went to pick up my 335i in December, [violative content deleted]FinanceGuy2 refused to give me the rate originally quoted and told me if I want 0.9% the term would have to be 36 months. THIS IS WHAT WE CALL A BAIT AND SWITCH WHICH IS ILLEGAL ACCORDING TO FTC ACT SECTION 5 UNFAIR AND DECEPTIVE ACTS AND PRACTICES! THIS DEALER WAS TRYING TO MAKE MORE MONEY FOR THEMSELVES BY MAKING ME SIGN FOR A HIGHER INTERST RATE! FRAUD FRAUD FRAUD! So I took the 36 month loan and complained to BMW North America and BMW Financial. There I spoke with one of Mr. ODonnells (CEO of BMW North America) executive assistants and a finance representative at BMW Financial. Mr. Finance told me that theres no reason why I shouldnt have been given the original terms as promised and eventually got my loan back to 60 months. This is a difference of nearly $300 a month in payments!! When everything was done I received email from IncompetentSalesManager stating If theres any reason why you cannot give us a 10 in any category reply to this email I replied and CCed the general manager. Ive given them enough time to correct their mistakes and apologize but now over 10 days has passed. Its clear they dont have the decency to address any complaints or admit any wrong doing. STAY AWAY FROM BMW OF SOUTH COUNTY IN EL CAJON CALIFORNIA!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments