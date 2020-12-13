1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

11/24/2015 Bad customer service both by the internet sales team NICK and Fred the sales manager. I can not believe that people who should be on top of their game selling cars would treat me a customer so badly. I had my eye on a 2005 Prius that was high mileage and of course 10 yrs old I wanted some simple information about the battery cells such as when they were last replaced. I received zero info to help in answering those questions. Which would then give me an idea of how much more I would pay. I gave them an acceptable proposed price for the car online and surely expected them to at least acknowledge my offer with at least a counter offer. Nick the sales associate for online sales said he would talk with his manager and get back to me (Never Happened I had to call him back leave multiple messages on Monday only to get no response back. (Bad customer service) The sales team waited for as long as they could and sold the car never once calling me back to tell me that the car had been sold all to avoid giving me the information about the batteries I assume since they never did answer those questions. Honestly I was still thinking that I had a chance at getting the car and giving them a chance to fix any issues they may have with it. I finally got tired of waiting and called the dealership after leaving multiple messages and spoke with Fred the sales Manager he said the car was sold and that he got the top dollar on the window for it. Which means again that Fred and his sales associates waited to get the best offer but never gave me a chance to re-evaluate the price a proposed. This is Bad sales and a bad way to treat a customer. One I am a disabled veteran who takes pride in treating people in all aspects with respect by not dragging my feet to see if I can get a better deal or by categorizing somebody before I even meet them or work with them. Dublin Volkswagen fosters an untrustworthy sales approach one that reflects in how they treated me. Fred must have thought that I was unworthy of a phone call back to be told that the car I was wanting and offered a deal for was not enough for Dublin Volkswagens Pockets. I only wanted information about the battery cells and if they had been replaced or when they had last been serviced. Dublin Volkswagen has shown its true scheme to be the best at being the worse Used Car Sales Team in the East Bay of California in my opinion. Read more