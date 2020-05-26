Dublin Nissan
Customer Reviews of Dublin Nissan
Friendly and clean Memorial Day experience
by 05/26/2020on
Matt was very helpful. Covid-19 protocols were followed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nissan NV2500 105,000 mile service
by 05/21/2020on
Everything was done in a professional and timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 05/20/2020on
I like that the staff was professional and fast. I sat and waited for my car to be serviced and they Handled everything with excellent customer service skills.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/20/2020on
Ed in service was great, he helped us out quickly and efficiently. The rest of the staff was helpful as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dublin Infiniti provides the best service!
by 05/20/2020on
Friendly and professional customer service everytime.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cathy-P12
by 05/18/2020on
Courtesy, knowledge, status updates
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 05/15/2020on
Kevin. He was extremely helpful, friendly, and willing to take up our requests and offers to his supervisor several times, in order to make us get the truck we wanted, while getting a great deal. He has continued to follow up with us several times since the purchase to update us regarding the extra key and mats which had requested. We appreciate Kevin's professionalism and customer service skills. It was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nissan Rogue
by 05/11/2020on
Agent , Kevin Woods was very knowledgeable, he made everything go very smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A great experience for you and great service for your car.
by 04/30/2020on
The staff at this location is always excellent in providing the best customer service. My advisor is Carlos and he is one of the reasons I am loyal to this location and Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time Satisfaction
by 04/29/2020on
Very professional, friendly and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Carlos is amazing!
by 04/27/2020on
I had an appointment with Carlos and he was quick to come when I arrived. I came in for a routine oil change and tire rotation and he was able to inform me about a recall that was active on my car. He was able to have the recall done on my car and kept me informed about my cars progress.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My online car purchase
by 04/21/2020on
The salesman and finance managers were excellent in getting me a good loan with the monthly payments I wanted. The car was also a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service _review4auto
by 04/02/2020on
Friendly & efficient staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
regarding my full refund for a recall on an ESCL for my Nissan Altima
by 04/01/2020on
everyone at Concord Nissan, Dublin Nissan and the NISSAN1 phone customer service was very responsive and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job Dublin Nissan
by 03/19/2020on
Great and thorough attention from all who assisted
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dublin Nissan is the best!!
by 03/18/2020on
Friendly and exceptional customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Emile repair review
by 03/14/2020on
From the instant I brought my car in for a recall repairand oul change the Gentlemen whom was helping me was very kind and put my mind at ease and exceeded my expectations to ALL my questions i had about my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
fast
by 03/09/2020on
quick and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Many options, great prices
by 03/02/2020on
Dublin Nissan has a very rich inventory providing many different choices for customers. And they had one of the best rebates in the Bay Area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best service around
by 03/02/2020on
All the employees were friendly and helpful. Especially Ed, Wayne, Ann & Carlos. I will be going back for all my service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Execllent Service
by 03/02/2020on
It was beyond my expectation. As soon as I brought my car in, I was greeted, my information taken and entered, I got a ride back and forth, I have been kept updated with the status of the work and communicated clearly the progress of the work. Very impressed with the quality of work and the service. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
