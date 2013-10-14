1.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

These guys here at Dublin Honda are sneaky/shady from start to finish. I don't know where people think they get off, but it was just one excuse after another that sooo conveniently cornered us into submission. If you have 3 for 3 guys here at Dublin Honda that have no integrity, then I'm sure the very fiber of this whole establishment reeks of Stink. DUBLIN HONDA SHADY CONTRIBUTOR #1: MIKE BURDA, salesman. High Five Mark Burda. You have perfected the art of doing whatever it takes to close the sale, and nothing to maintain it and deliver. Funny how nice you were pre-sale and then turned into such a [violative content deleted] obstacle post-sale. Oh, and nice job posing as the Sales Manager when we called, that was a nice touch. Might as well, both of you get a cut of this commission. Oh, and your own Sales Mgr even agreed with us that you were a snake...he tried to play it off after...but we know that he only likes you for the commission you bring him. DUBLIN HONDA SHADY CONTRIBUTOR #2: CHRIS in FINANCE. I'm sure that being an important finance guy for a huge dealership means that no one at the dealership has your cell and you CANNOT be reached while on vacation. Thanks for telling us you would fix this so conveniently on the day that you left for vacation. That reminds me of a classic DEAD BEAT DAD - you're a DEAD BEAT FINANCE GUY. DUBLIN HONDA SHADY CONTRIBUTOR #3: STEVE BADEL, SALES MANAGER. This guy UNDERSTOOD us. He only said it 1000x. He definitely has practiced his fake listening skills. I think he thought if he repeated "I understand" that it would pacify the situation. He knew exactly what would make us happy, but was too lazy to make it happen. DUBLIN HONDA BOTTOM-LINE: RUDE, DISRESPECTFUL , CONDESCENDING, NO INTEGRITY Sorry guys, it doesn't always pay in the long run to have that sleazy male camaraderie. You may not think this little ole review will do much, especially as you are seeing your commission cuts, but if you keep causing ripples, one day they will cause a destructive wave. Read more