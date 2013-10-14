Dublin Honda
A joke
by 10/14/2013on
Like the others said here, this dealership is a joke. We have been eyeing a car here for a couple days. My wife and I finally decided to make the purchase. I called the dealer that morning and spoke with a "Shah". Right off the bat I knew this guy didn't have it together. I SPECIFICALLY gave him the stock number of the vehicle we were interested in and had to repeat it three times. Each time he came back with, "We have 2 of them available". Finally he repeated the stock number I gave him and said, yes we have it. So my wife and I drove 90 minutes to make a deal on the vehicle. They brought the car around and it wasn't even close to the one we inquired about. I asked him to repeat the stock number I gave him and he was totally off. Shah got his manager who then came out and said the car sold two days ago. These sales people are ridiculous. "Shah" was more interested in trying to get me in there than actually listening. STAY AWAY from this place. This dealership is full of dishonest [non-permissible content removed] who cannot be trusted. The only thing I am relieved about is we didn't make our purchase through them. Lord knows what kind of vehicle I would have ended up with. Ken H....time to do some house cleaning! Your staff is a joke. I was able to pick it up after being there 15 minutes. Not even an apology for wasting 3 hours of our day.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Do your research up front
by 07/01/2012on
I purchased a used Accord from Dublin Honda previously and the experience was very good. Two months ago I purchased a used RDX and the experience was a bit painful and very time consuming. In the end, the Finance manager and the Sales manager worked the trade in and purch price to allow me to get the loan I needed and the vehicle that I wanted to purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't buy a Honda here!!
by 03/16/2012on
If you want a Honda go anywhere else. Dublin Honda personifies sleazy car dealers. A terrible experience from the start and it got worse after I made the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My experience could not have been better.
by 02/20/2011on
When it comes to car dealers, I am very skeptical, based on my experience in buying 3 new cars previously. Most dealers do not keep their phone promises and waste your time by telling you one thing over phone and doing a bait-switch when you get there. Dublin Honda was my third dealership I contacted back in late December when I searched for a particular model/color Civic Hybrid, which they said they had in stock. AllanB was the salesperson I spoke with over the phone. We negotiated a very nice out-the-door price over the phone BEFORE I drove there. Wow, he was not only a very pleasant, mature fellow, but he kept his word with the OVERALL price AND had the exact vehicle I was looking for! With help from his young associate, DaveR (made me and my wife feel very comfortable at the nice waiting area as the new car was being finalized after we did a road test), we were out the door in one hour with the vehicle we wanted at the exact price we negotiated. Best overall experience I had buying at a dealership. I asked Allan about the previous negative reviews, and he said the dealership is trying to turn its image around. Looks like he's doing a great job of that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 02/04/2011on
Found car I was looking for on their website. Stopped in and got the pricing / financing I wanted. No hassles, no surprises. Mark and the finance guy did a great job, I was in and out in under 1.5 hours with my new Fit
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience at Dublin Honda
by 07/26/2010on
I made my deal through the internet and over the phone. It was between Dublin Honda and Livermore Honda. Despite the horrible reviews and since I live in Dublin I went to Dublin Honda. I told them strait up if the deal shows one cent higher than the quote I was leaving. I went to finalize the deal and I paid exactly what we agreed on. The finance guy tried to sell me the over priced after market crap but I didn't buy and he didn't push. Overall my experience was good. I don't understand how people can get roped in to buying a car when having a horrible experience. Just close your mouth and walk out the door. I think they are getting better. I see a lot of new cars around town with Dublin Honda license plate frames. Anyway good luck in your buying experience!!!
Deceptive sales -- Dublin Honda is not worth bothering with
by 08/01/2009on
Tito Perez from internet sales is just another [violative content deleted] car salesman. He'll send you a quote over the internet that looks good, but once you try to confirm the deal, he'll throw in other things to raise the price. Specific example: For the cash for clunkers program, a government program that guarantees your trade-in value at a certain price, he says that there the price is $1000 higher because it is a part of the program and the price he quoted you is not good for this, against what the U.S. government's rules. Scanning his inventory from other dealerships also shows that he was lying about vehicle availability in the first place and is very curt on the phone, insisting that you come in for further negotiations (meaning a long drive out from the Peninsula/South Bay) and does not answer your questions over email or the phone. Simply ignores your questions and asks "when do you want to come in". Do not waste your time with this dealership.
I will NOT recommend any one to go to this dealership
by 06/20/2009on
I am not surprised to see such a low rating of this dealership [Dublin Honda, CA] I will NOT recommend any one to go to this dealership, unless they drastically change their attitude and practices of doing business. My experience with them was horrible. I was quoted a Price for 2009 Honda Pilot, and in a day told via email and phone that the particular vehicle is no longer available. The same day I walked in the Dublin dealership, and was offered same vehicle @ ridiculous price [actually they had two of the same model/color/trim]. They just backed off from their internet quote. They were non-courteous and rude to the extent that when my wife asked for water, while I was out with the sales person for test drive, she was pointed to the vending machine by the receptionist. I am going to report this to Consumer Relations and to Honda USA. They have a large 2009 Honda Pilot inventory and trying to sell them near MSRP price, in this recession time.... I got the same vehicle, in same color [dark cherry] and trim from [another dealership] for $3000 below invoice.
Do NOT deal with this dealership (Dublin Honda, CA)
by 06/01/2009on
I wish i could do more.
by 07/12/2008on
My experience has left me negatively ambitious enough to leave reviews on multiple websites so here is mine. From my experience it is possible to sell lots of cars and be completely honest while doing so. Unfortunately, this team doesn't choose to. Coming from an ex-car salesman, many dealerships will not quote you a price over the phone, but the few that do are usually the dealers willing to negotiate lower than the rest. Dublin Honda thrives by strong arming customer into lengthy sales deals (5 hours!!!!) using pressure exhaustion and technique to eventually break you down. Dublin Honda Sales Managers and Finance perform what is known as a SLAM. Adjusting paperwork to benefit the dealer although inconsistent w/ previous agreements. Customers are usually exhausted from the 5 hour process, and neglect reading the adjusted lines. Usually APR % or Term Length. Crazy!!! Usually, an E5 in the Air Force would get great treatment at a Honda dealer, but not here. Honda is a great brand; unfortunately they don't have much control of who sells their cars. Last year I purchased a new car. It took 30 minutes on the phone w/ the fleet/internet dept, then 1 hour at the dealer. And, Yes, I got way under invoice on my car. Great deal!!! The Finance guy tried to SLAM me, but I caught it and pointed out his "accidental" mistake. Do yourself a favor, call fleet/internet departments before you spend 5 hours at a dealer. If you choose to give Dublin Honda a chance at your business, reasonably demand what you are looking for! After all it is YOUR money. FYI below is the sales team I had worked w/ Jim Bailey: The unreachable, and maybe unrespected GM. Steve Badel: surprised he actually works in sales, with his condescending, unfriendly attitude. Probably due to the fact that I only met him post purchase. Mark Burda: decent salesman, but probably one of the pushiest. He made me feel unreasonable the entire time, although I thought I was being unreasonable. Chris: Great conversation!!!! Tremendously nice guy, smiling as he SLAMed.
DUBLIN HONDA....DUBLIN HONDA DEALER REVIEW: DUBLIN HONDA SUCKS!
by 07/12/2008on
These guys here at Dublin Honda are sneaky/shady from start to finish. I don't know where people think they get off, but it was just one excuse after another that sooo conveniently cornered us into submission. If you have 3 for 3 guys here at Dublin Honda that have no integrity, then I'm sure the very fiber of this whole establishment reeks of Stink. DUBLIN HONDA SHADY CONTRIBUTOR #1: MIKE BURDA, salesman. High Five Mark Burda. You have perfected the art of doing whatever it takes to close the sale, and nothing to maintain it and deliver. Funny how nice you were pre-sale and then turned into such a [violative content deleted] obstacle post-sale. Oh, and nice job posing as the Sales Manager when we called, that was a nice touch. Might as well, both of you get a cut of this commission. Oh, and your own Sales Mgr even agreed with us that you were a snake...he tried to play it off after...but we know that he only likes you for the commission you bring him. DUBLIN HONDA SHADY CONTRIBUTOR #2: CHRIS in FINANCE. I'm sure that being an important finance guy for a huge dealership means that no one at the dealership has your cell and you CANNOT be reached while on vacation. Thanks for telling us you would fix this so conveniently on the day that you left for vacation. That reminds me of a classic DEAD BEAT DAD - you're a DEAD BEAT FINANCE GUY. DUBLIN HONDA SHADY CONTRIBUTOR #3: STEVE BADEL, SALES MANAGER. This guy UNDERSTOOD us. He only said it 1000x. He definitely has practiced his fake listening skills. I think he thought if he repeated "I understand" that it would pacify the situation. He knew exactly what would make us happy, but was too lazy to make it happen. DUBLIN HONDA BOTTOM-LINE: RUDE, DISRESPECTFUL , CONDESCENDING, NO INTEGRITY Sorry guys, it doesn't always pay in the long run to have that sleazy male camaraderie. You may not think this little ole review will do much, especially as you are seeing your commission cuts, but if you keep causing ripples, one day they will cause a destructive wave.
Don't Bother Buying From This Dealership
by 07/10/2008on
Let's put it this way, I walked out very unsatisfied. Do not deal with car Salesman MARK BURDA. I was told he is one of the best car salesmen.... why? Because he is overly aggressive, he will tell you what you want to hear and he WILL NOT let you walk away. I repeat he WILL NOT let you walk away. If you get passed negotiating the price and payments, make sure you DO NOT deal with the Finance Rep, CHRIS. He will then say one thing and put something different on your contract, being sneaky about making changes to your bottom-line wishes and what you originally agreed upon. Lastly, STEVE the Sales Manager is a very calm guy because he tunes you while talking to him. He will believe his teams' word versus yours. Bottom line, save yourself some time and choose another Honda Dealership with some integrity.
Arrogant & rude customer treatment
by 06/19/2008on
I walk in to buy a car we had narrowed down to a Honda Civic Hybrid or a Honda Fit. The very mention of hybrid, the sales guys tells me with a very arrogant attitude don't bother to show up for another 3 months and then he says the markup is $5000 over MSRP and just don't even think of buying one if you were not planning on getting that much money. Then I ask about Honda fit to test drive which is a gasoline car, He then says I cannot test drive until I buy it and that car has $3000 markup over the MSRP and not a dime negotiable. I got so furious as I had just spoken to my colleague who also mentioned he would buy with me the same Civic Hybrid and we can go in together over the weekend. Being a Honda customer from before I just flatly told him on his face that I would rather buy an American Car any day than deal with this kind of rude and arrogant attitude and he responds saying you are welcome and you will receive the same treatment where ever you go as Honda is demand everywhere and there are plenty of people lined up to buy. I heard so much from other people about this but it was hard for me believe being an Honda owner but after going thru this personally, I have decided to clearly buy an American as was case with Toyota and most dealers in Bay Area.It looks like people have gone nuts over buying hybrids without doing any cost analysis and they are just filing the fat bellies of these arrogant people who treat their customers like dirt!!
