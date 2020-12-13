Dublin Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Dublin Volkswagen
Do Not Trust These People
by 12/13/2020on
I leased a car at this dealership. Made a mistake with paying the lease down-payment from a wrong account. Called the finance guy (Demitri) and told him what happened. He told me to give him my credit card number and he will cancel the check. However, they charged me twice. It's been 2 months and I have been bounced from one person to another. Called 3 times to talk to the GM, Omar, but no success. Omar and his staff should be fired for lack of customer service and arrogance. Wish I could return the car and lease somewhere else. Do not trust this dealership. They operate like a mafia.
Unauthorized $1,500 charge to my debit card
by 09/27/2017on
Finance Department Personnel Brandy Norman and Mark Hatefy processed an unauthorized charge of $1,500 on my debit card on Sunday September 17th without my knowledge or permission THE DAY AFTER I decided not to purchase a car from them, and without me ever signing any kind of purchase agreement. I gave the sales person my card and my drivers license so Brandy Norman could run my credit while I was still thinking over whether or not to buy a car. They repeatedly pushed me into running my credit before I even knew which car I wanted, and finally I gave in because I thought I had identified a car that I wanted. Brandy Norman could have processed the charge for the full deposit amount of $3,000, so why only $1,500? I never gave permission to run my card, I never agreed to purchase the car for any price, and I declined to purchase the car without ever signing any kind of agreement, and I left the dealership. When I discovered what had happened a week later and called to ask for a refund, receptionist Jessica Quinones sent me to some generic voicemail that didn't even have a name on it. I called back. I was routed to Mark Hatefy, Finance Manager, who hung up on me without letting me finish speaking. I called back. No answer on the main line. I called back five times. No answer on the main line. Finally, Jessica Quinones, receptionist, answered, and claimed to be the boss of Mark Hatefy, Finance Manager. Jessica Quinones, Receptionist said they they were going to process my refund at the end of the month ANYWAY when they do their accounting. And when I demanded that they process it immediately, Receptionist Jessica Quinones said she needed my credit card number AGAIN to process the refund. It has been three days and still no refund has gone through.
Don't come here
by 05/20/2017on
They will lie to you about their price just to get you in. I worked with Elias and tyriek and I was very disappointed! I was told I would be getting a 18,000 dollar car marked down to around 14,000.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2017 Golf R purchase
by 04/03/2017on
Late in 2016 I decided to step up and order a 2017 Golf R, knowing I would be participating in the TDI buyback program. The Golf R is notorious for being difficult to find and substantially marked up when they do turn up at a dealer lot. The folks at Dublin VW were totally up front about the difficulty in sourcing this car, but they offered to do so at a fair price, and I was fine with the necessary waiting time. Gary put my order in right away and kept me in the loop throughout the wait for the car (which came in several weeks earlier than expected, a nice surprise). The car was prepped for delivery the day it arrived in Dublin and dealing with the paperwork was as painless as it can be. Overall a pleasant experience, well done to Gary and the team for being courteous and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dublin VW
by 02/01/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 VW GTI SE from this dealership after my TDI buyback. The salesmen Ricardo and Gary were courteous, considerate, and did a nice job on the purchase, offered a fair price, and in all made it a good experience, delivering the car I wanted, and offered a very competitive loan rate. I like this dealer as well because their service department has done very good work with my other VWs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Customer Service
by 11/25/2015on
11/24/2015 Bad customer service both by the internet sales team NICK and Fred the sales manager. I can not believe that people who should be on top of their game selling cars would treat me a customer so badly. I had my eye on a 2005 Prius that was high mileage and of course 10 yrs old I wanted some simple information about the battery cells such as when they were last replaced. I received zero info to help in answering those questions. Which would then give me an idea of how much more I would pay. I gave them an acceptable proposed price for the car online and surely expected them to at least acknowledge my offer with at least a counter offer. Nick the sales associate for online sales said he would talk with his manager and get back to me (Never Happened I had to call him back leave multiple messages on Monday only to get no response back. (Bad customer service) The sales team waited for as long as they could and sold the car never once calling me back to tell me that the car had been sold all to avoid giving me the information about the batteries I assume since they never did answer those questions. Honestly I was still thinking that I had a chance at getting the car and giving them a chance to fix any issues they may have with it. I finally got tired of waiting and called the dealership after leaving multiple messages and spoke with Fred the sales Manager he said the car was sold and that he got the top dollar on the window for it. Which means again that Fred and his sales associates waited to get the best offer but never gave me a chance to re-evaluate the price a proposed. This is Bad sales and a bad way to treat a customer. One I am a disabled veteran who takes pride in treating people in all aspects with respect by not dragging my feet to see if I can get a better deal or by categorizing somebody before I even meet them or work with them. Dublin Volkswagen fosters an untrustworthy sales approach one that reflects in how they treated me. Fred must have thought that I was unworthy of a phone call back to be told that the car I was wanting and offered a deal for was not enough for Dublin Volkswagens Pockets. I only wanted information about the battery cells and if they had been replaced or when they had last been serviced. Dublin Volkswagen has shown its true scheme to be the best at being the worse Used Car Sales Team in the East Bay of California in my opinion.
Purchased 2011 VW jetta SE nice job
by 01/13/2015on
I bought this car from Paul who approached me on the lot as I was curious about VW. Paul did a nice job selling the car and he was supported by Malek in the showroom. Nice guys. They sold me a car I was not even considering. What can I say about a car I bought three days ago for my kid? I will keep it positive.I am crossing my fingers. A certified jetta 2011SE ,70k miles with 24 months &24k miles warranty.VW was not in my radar screen. I was looking for a Honda or a Toyota equivalent and 4K-6K more. I like this VW handling and the leather seats, bluetooth. I am waking up every day thinking that I screwed up. My local mechanic is happy because he thinks we will see each other more. How can VW be in business with such bad reviews all ove the web for poor reliability. Sales dropped another 8% last year. Wish me luck; I hope not to return to add a bad review Nice handling, Leather, good-looking car, heated seats. Appears to be a good value for the money.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Finally someone understands how to treat their customers!
by 08/15/2014on
As a woman i still don't feel 100% comfortable with going to a dealership so decided that I would do my shopping online to find where I could get the best deal on a new Jetta TDI. I found that two dealers in my area were offering deals that seemed "too good to be true" on Truecar.com (how fitting). Well after wasting my entire weekend between both those dealerships as their "true" price turned out to be a "false" price, and matter of factly being told by one of the managers that of course they can't honor the "true" price and that if they didn't advertise like that they'd never have a chance to see me, I almost gave up my search for the Jetta and was going to consider a different brand all together. Well my friend Gloria suggested I use the Edmunds price promise feature as she said she had a wonderful experience with it. Well I'm glad she told me that because not only was I able to get a real "true" price but it also lead me to Dublin VW. They are a bit of a drive for me but folks they are the best. Everyone from there was absolutely phenomenal. As a woman I hate the high pressure tactics of yesteryear. Sal and Larry at Dublin VW made me feel so at ease. Oh and they honored their price. What a concept huh? I will be letting everyone know of how great you guys are! Thank you guys again!
great experience
by 08/15/2014on
i walked in with my price certificate and within minutes i was in finance office signing papers for the car i wanted thank you sonny for all your help
60K maintenance service
by 11/22/2013on
My 60K service and a few issues were completed ahead of time and my car was returned clean inside and out - great surprise! The price was better than local VW service specialists in the Berkeley / Oakland area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never go to this dealer --Dublin Volkswagen
by 08/01/2013on
Dublin Volkswagen dealer is worst and the sales guys all ways tell lies about the Car. If they promise something they never fulfill. My suggestion is waste of time going to this dealer. I never recommend to anyone unless if you decide to deal with them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable