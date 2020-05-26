Customer Reviews of Dublin Nissan all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (277)
Recommend: Yes (
275) No ( 2) sales Rating Friendly and clean Memorial Day experience
Matt was very helpful. Covid-19 protocols were followed.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Friendly and clean Memorial Day experience
Matt was very helpful. Covid-19 protocols were followed.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Nissan NV2500 105,000 mile service
Everything was done in a professional and timely manner.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Excellent customer service
I like that the staff was professional and fast. I sat and waited for my car to be serviced and they Handled everything with excellent customer service skills.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Ed in service was great, he helped us out quickly and efficiently. The rest of the staff was helpful as well.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Dublin Infiniti provides the best service!
Friendly and professional customer service everytime.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Cathy_P12 05/18/2020
Courtesy, knowledge, status updates
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Kevin. He was extremely helpful, friendly, and willing to take up our requests and offers to his supervisor several times, in order to make us get the truck we wanted, while getting a great deal. He has continued to follow up with us several times since the purchase to update us regarding the extra key and mats which had requested. We appreciate Kevin's professionalism and customer service skills. It was a great experience.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Agent , Kevin Woods was very knowledgeable, he made everything go very smooth.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating A great experience for you and great service for your car.
The staff at this location is always excellent in providing the best customer service.
My advisor is Carlos and he is one of the reasons I am loyal to this location and Nissan.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Very professional, friendly and efficient
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
I had an appointment with Carlos and he was quick to come when I arrived. I came in for a routine oil change and tire rotation and he was able to inform me about a recall that was active on my car. He was able to have the recall done on my car and kept me informed about my cars progress.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Jeremiah 04/21/2020
The salesman and finance managers were excellent in getting me a good loan with the monthly payments I wanted. The car was also a great deal.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Service_review4auto 04/02/2020
Friendly & efficient staff.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating regarding my full refund for a recall on an ESCL for my Nissan Altima
everyone at Concord Nissan, Dublin Nissan and the NISSAN1 phone customer service was very responsive and helpful
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Michael_Barnes 03/19/2020
Great and thorough attention from all who assisted
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Dublin Nissan is the best!!
Friendly and exceptional customer service.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
From the instant I brought my car in for a recall repairand oul change the Gentlemen whom was helping me was very kind and put my mind at ease and exceeded my expectations to ALL my questions i had about my car.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
quick and efficient
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Many options, great prices
Dublin Nissan has a very rich inventory providing many different choices for customers. And they had one of the best rebates in the Bay Area.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
All the employees were friendly and helpful. Especially Ed, Wayne, Ann & Carlos. I will be going back for all my service needs.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
It was beyond my expectation. As soon as I brought my car in, I was greeted, my information taken and entered, I got a ride back and forth, I have been kept updated with the status of the work and communicated clearly the progress of the work. Very impressed with the quality of work and the service. Thank you
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less
1 Comments