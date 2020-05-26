Dublin Nissan

6450 Dublin Ct, Dublin, CA 94568
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dublin Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
(277)
Recommend: Yes (275) No (2)
sales Rating

Friendly and clean Memorial Day experience

by Michael on 05/26/2020

Matt was very helpful. Covid-19 protocols were followed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

277 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Nissan NV2500 105,000 mile service

by Hans on 05/21/2020

Everything was done in a professional and timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent customer service

by Sherry on 05/20/2020

I like that the staff was professional and fast. I sat and waited for my car to be serviced and they Handled everything with excellent customer service skills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Rosario on 05/20/2020

Ed in service was great, he helped us out quickly and efficiently. The rest of the staff was helpful as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Dublin Infiniti provides the best service!

by Ebony on 05/20/2020

Friendly and professional customer service everytime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Cathy-P12

by Cathy_P12 on 05/18/2020

Courtesy, knowledge, status updates

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by CPsd on 05/15/2020

Kevin. He was extremely helpful, friendly, and willing to take up our requests and offers to his supervisor several times, in order to make us get the truck we wanted, while getting a great deal. He has continued to follow up with us several times since the purchase to update us regarding the extra key and mats which had requested. We appreciate Kevin's professionalism and customer service skills. It was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nissan Rogue

by Shivali on 05/11/2020

Agent , Kevin Woods was very knowledgeable, he made everything go very smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

A great experience for you and great service for your car.

by Elisa on 04/30/2020

The staff at this location is always excellent in providing the best customer service. My advisor is Carlos and he is one of the reasons I am loyal to this location and Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

First Time Satisfaction

by Jonelle on 04/29/2020

Very professional, friendly and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Carlos is amazing!

by Victor on 04/27/2020

I had an appointment with Carlos and he was quick to come when I arrived. I came in for a routine oil change and tire rotation and he was able to inform me about a recall that was active on my car. He was able to have the recall done on my car and kept me informed about my cars progress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My online car purchase

by Jeremiah on 04/21/2020

The salesman and finance managers were excellent in getting me a good loan with the monthly payments I wanted. The car was also a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service _review4auto

by Service_review4auto on 04/02/2020

Friendly & efficient staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

regarding my full refund for a recall on an ESCL for my Nissan Altima

by Kevin on 04/01/2020

everyone at Concord Nissan, Dublin Nissan and the NISSAN1 phone customer service was very responsive and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Job Dublin Nissan

by Michael_Barnes on 03/19/2020

Great and thorough attention from all who assisted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Dublin Nissan is the best!!

by Teri on 03/18/2020

Friendly and exceptional customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Emile repair review

by Emile on 03/14/2020

From the instant I brought my car in for a recall repairand oul change the Gentlemen whom was helping me was very kind and put my mind at ease and exceeded my expectations to ALL my questions i had about my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

fast

by Nancy on 03/09/2020

quick and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Many options, great prices

by Max on 03/02/2020

Dublin Nissan has a very rich inventory providing many different choices for customers. And they had one of the best rebates in the Bay Area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best service around

by Patrica on 03/02/2020

All the employees were friendly and helpful. Especially Ed, Wayne, Ann & Carlos. I will be going back for all my service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Execllent Service

by Fatema on 03/02/2020

It was beyond my expectation. As soon as I brought my car in, I was greeted, my information taken and entered, I got a ride back and forth, I have been kept updated with the status of the work and communicated clearly the progress of the work. Very impressed with the quality of work and the service. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

