When shopping for a new car we narrowed down our list to three choices and test drove those before making a decision. Of the three different dealers, Advantage was the only one that didn't immediately go to high pressure sales techniques. While the rest wanted to start working on the sale immediately, the Advantage salesman understood what we wanted to do, let us test drive, then let us go make our decision. The other dealers refused to give online quotes, insisting we could only get a price in person. They also added $4,000 of dealer add-ons like lo-jack that we didn't want and they would barely budge on. Advantage gave us an online quote as soon as we asked, and have no dealer add-ons. That pushed the decision in their favor. When we went back to finish the sale, they honored the online quote to the dollar, walked us through the pricing line-by-line, found and applied incentives we thought we didn't qualify for, and never tried any tricks with negotiating around payments or trade-in. They talked purchase price the entire time and only calculated monthly payments at the end when we gave them the information on the financing we secured. The F&I guy gave one straightforward pitch for the usual warranty extensions and maintenance plans, and didn't push it when we turned that down. He just confirmed the purchase price again, and finalized the deal. We left with the exact car we wanted (OK, close to exact, we had to go with our second choice for color) at exactly the price quoted to us ahead of time, minus more incentives than we anticipated. It was a close decision between the three cars, but ultimately it was the dealer that swayed the decision because of the three different dealerships we worked with, only Advantage made us feel comfortable, didn't try to stick us with add-ons, and was straightforward, open and honest about pricing.
I worked for several years selling Hondas and am not shocked by too much when it comes to auto sales. Dealers have tried to improve their reputation in recent years, but Advantage Ford apparently hasn't wised up yet. I was enticed to lease my 2013 Ford Escape on "Black Friday" by the great ($1500) incentives being offered and the dealer's offer of Free Maintenance For 3 Years if I bought my car by noon on that day (it was even advertised on their freeway electric billboard). I arrived at 9am, test drove 2 vehicles, shopped for a 2nd car for my college aged son (but we weren't successful on finding a car he could afford), and then started negotiating the lease terms. While they kept bartering the monthly payment with me for hours, we finally settled on a payment that I felt was too high, but I didn't want to lose the incentives by walking away. Before signing that papers, I was told that it was 12:20, and therefore I would not be receiving the free maintenance offer they had advertised! I argued, but they told me they had no more wiggle room in the deal and were not willing to throw that in. I later learned the lease was calculated at full sticker price. Since I had no trade-in, there were no other negotiables. They had 'played me' and pretended they had dropped the price to their bottom line. Not true at all! I had pointed out a scuff in the front bumper prior to them washing the car, but was assured it would polish out. At delivery of the vehicle, it was still very visible. I was told it would be added to the Due Bill, which they failed to do. I had to go back and argue that point later and insist they polish the bumper until it was not noticeable. Overall, dealing with Advantage Ford felt like doing battle with a slimy enemy who was bent on deceiving and manipulating the customers. Back in my days in this slimy business there was a phrase that described this unscrupulous practice... "ripping their faces off". I guess that's what Advantage Ford did to me. Lesson learned. I'm thankful for social media because I will let everyone I know (and all their friends) to avoid doing business with Advantage Ford.
