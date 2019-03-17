Universal Mitsubishi

Visit dealer’s website 
1125 Central Ave, Duarte, CA 91010
(855) 545-1178
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Universal Mitsubishi

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Happy, First PHEV Owner

by New_Azusa_PHEV_Owner on 03/17/2019

Walked in on a Sunday looking for a 2019 Outlander PHEV, white exterior/grey interior. Salesperson and manager kindly explained they didn’t have any 2019 models but expected them to arrive “any day” and helped me look for a 2018 model instead, within a reasonable driving distance. When we couldn’t find a match, they let me walk away without giving me any pressure to buy anything or using “bait & switch” tactics, but simply with a promise to call me as soon as the model I wanted arrived on their lot. Got the call on Tuesday. Signed the paperwork on Thursday and drove it home. This outstanding experience alone has turned me into a loyal Mitsubishi owner, after over 15 years of driving only Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
7 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Happy, First PHEV Owner

by New_Azusa_PHEV_Owner on 03/17/2019

Walked in on a Sunday looking for a 2019 Outlander PHEV, white exterior/grey interior. Salesperson and manager kindly explained they didn’t have any 2019 models but expected them to arrive “any day” and helped me look for a 2018 model instead, within a reasonable driving distance. When we couldn’t find a match, they let me walk away without giving me any pressure to buy anything or using “bait & switch” tactics, but simply with a promise to call me as soon as the model I wanted arrived on their lot. Got the call on Tuesday. Signed the paperwork on Thursday and drove it home. This outstanding experience alone has turned me into a loyal Mitsubishi owner, after over 15 years of driving only Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best service experience

by Bonparungao on 10/17/2018

I would give more than 5 stars if possible.. be sure to request for paul @universal mitsubishi in duarte for all your service needs.. Trust me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Terrible Service

by mpeterson27 on 03/15/2015

Walked in, and everyone seemed too good to talk to me. A manager named Mike was rude and instead of trying to get someone to help us, he shrugged it off and went about his day. Never buying from here. Bought from their competitor instead.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

There has to be a better Car Dealership

by calken54 on 06/28/2014

Don't seem like they want to work with you. Want you to spend you hard working money. Service is very expensive 49.00 dollars labor for a Cabin Filter. Go somewhere else to purchase a new Mitsubishi. When serving your car it'll sit for an hour before they even look at your car. With or without an appointment!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Prices were reason for purchase

by mike994 on 01/30/2013

This place was great, they were completely helpful and thier prices were lower than thier competition after I did my research on price I decided to go to Glendale. They made the complete process fast and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Prices in line and Staff were pleasant

by ReaderOfWords on 12/13/2012

I was helped by Dustin and JoJo. They were very pleasant and treated me well. I thought their prices were in line with other dealers. All in all, the process seemed fast and easy, so I can in my opinion, recommend them to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Does Glendale Mitsubishi Service Dept. deliver?

by adidasla on 03/19/2012

From my experience with Paul the general manager was very professional, knowledgable and told me straight up what the condtion of my Montero Sport was and what I needed to do to get the 60,000/ml service and to get my car driving like a brand new Montero Spt. In the parts dept. the sales professional was also knowedgeable and precise shipping costs on my order that needed to be delivered to the store. I must say the prices for the Montero Sport a always a bit pricey I would definitey refer someone else to have their Mitsubishi serivced at Glendale Mitsubishi. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
225 cars in stock
76 new149 used0 certified pre-owned
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
18 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
17 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
19 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes