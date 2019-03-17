Happy, First PHEV Owner
by 03/17/2019on
Walked in on a Sunday looking for a 2019 Outlander PHEV, white exterior/grey interior. Salesperson and manager kindly explained they didn’t have any 2019 models but expected them to arrive “any day” and helped me look for a 2018 model instead, within a reasonable driving distance. When we couldn’t find a match, they let me walk away without giving me any pressure to buy anything or using “bait & switch” tactics, but simply with a promise to call me as soon as the model I wanted arrived on their lot. Got the call on Tuesday. Signed the paperwork on Thursday and drove it home. This outstanding experience alone has turned me into a loyal Mitsubishi owner, after over 15 years of driving only Toyota and Lexus vehicles.
Best service experience
by 10/17/2018on
I would give more than 5 stars if possible.. be sure to request for paul @universal mitsubishi in duarte for all your service needs.. Trust me
Terrible Service
by 03/15/2015on
Walked in, and everyone seemed too good to talk to me. A manager named Mike was rude and instead of trying to get someone to help us, he shrugged it off and went about his day. Never buying from here. Bought from their competitor instead.
There has to be a better Car Dealership
by 06/28/2014on
Don't seem like they want to work with you. Want you to spend you hard working money. Service is very expensive 49.00 dollars labor for a Cabin Filter. Go somewhere else to purchase a new Mitsubishi. When serving your car it'll sit for an hour before they even look at your car. With or without an appointment!
Prices were reason for purchase
by 01/30/2013on
This place was great, they were completely helpful and thier prices were lower than thier competition after I did my research on price I decided to go to Glendale. They made the complete process fast and easy.
Prices in line and Staff were pleasant
by 12/13/2012on
I was helped by Dustin and JoJo. They were very pleasant and treated me well. I thought their prices were in line with other dealers. All in all, the process seemed fast and easy, so I can in my opinion, recommend them to others.
Does Glendale Mitsubishi Service Dept. deliver?
by 03/19/2012on
From my experience with Paul the general manager was very professional, knowledgable and told me straight up what the condtion of my Montero Sport was and what I needed to do to get the 60,000/ml service and to get my car driving like a brand new Montero Spt. In the parts dept. the sales professional was also knowedgeable and precise shipping costs on my order that needed to be delivered to the store. I must say the prices for the Montero Sport a always a bit pricey I would definitey refer someone else to have their Mitsubishi serivced at Glendale Mitsubishi. Thank you.