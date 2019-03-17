sales Rating

Walked in on a Sunday looking for a 2019 Outlander PHEV, white exterior/grey interior. Salesperson and manager kindly explained they didn’t have any 2019 models but expected them to arrive “any day” and helped me look for a 2018 model instead, within a reasonable driving distance. When we couldn’t find a match, they let me walk away without giving me any pressure to buy anything or using “bait & switch” tactics, but simply with a promise to call me as soon as the model I wanted arrived on their lot. Got the call on Tuesday. Signed the paperwork on Thursday and drove it home. This outstanding experience alone has turned me into a loyal Mitsubishi owner, after over 15 years of driving only Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Read more