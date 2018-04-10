Honda World Downey
ZERO STARS, AUTO-FRAUD
by 10/04/2018on
This place is a living nightmare. I would advise any customer to stay away. What is up with these Fraudulent Honda's? Honda World Westminister first proved itself to be auto fraud, but at least they were smart enough to cover their ass. It was a MISTAKE coming to this place right after being scammed by Honda World OC. This location on the other hand has lied, committed fraud and threats, BUT hasnt even been smart enough to cover their own ass. Take a look at the recent posts of others going through similar! This dealership thinks they can give and just take like it's a game. A car dealership has 10 DAYS to rescind(cancel) a contract. TEN. Tonight this car dealership just repossessed the vehicle that was purchased by my partner 19 DAYS AGO. He was not ever contacted by the car dealership until AFTER 10 days. The dealership is supposed to send you a certified letter WITHIN 10 DAYS letting you know that they would like to cancel the contract if they cannot sell your contract to an auto bank, after 10 days if the dealership is listed as the seller/creditor then THEY become your lender/bank and you make the payments to them. Apparently Honda World Downey likes to make their own rules. Unfortunately for them everything has been documented and they just made their biggest mistake repo'ing the vehicle that became MY partner's vehicle after the 10th day he purchased it. They just STOLE our vehicle out of our hands. You think you can treat your consumers this way and get away with it? How can a BUSINESS or anyone working there live with themself knowing their job is to rip people off and constantly lie? This location uses the classic "Spot Delivery" and "Bait & Switch" tactics to lure people in, let them think they've been approved, but then a few days later tell them to pay a bigger down payment, get a cosigner or threaten the consumer to bring back the car or ELSE!! Endless threats. Not to mention stalking? I had a salesmen by the name of Adam Jimenez go to my parent's house (I dont even know where he got their address, I wasn't even on the contract), ask for me, lie and tell my parents he's trying to help me but when I call him/leave voicemails he doesn't return my calls!? Let me not forget to mention the 2 main people that misled us from the beginning and created this whole problem: Salesman, Angel Delacruz and Finance Manager, Evarist Offodile. This dealership thought because of me and my partner's age, ethnicity and credit history they could get away with scamming us and causing financial hardship and serious stress. THINK AGAIN. You guys breached the contract that was signed by taking our vehicle and you will pay for it by Karma and by the LAW. You should all be ashamed!!! You're playing with people's time, money, wellbeing and health! This dealership is going to be sued.
Shady Salesmen that will waste your time
by 04/05/2017on
I am a college student in need of a car, I go to school up in Santa Barbara, but would be willing to drive anywhere to buy a car if the price was right. I spoke with a fellow named DAVID SMITH (also goes by Dave) who has worked there for over 10 years during their 2017 President's Day sale. He seemed like a decent man working with me and doing whatever it took to get me to show up at the dealership, and by anything I mean he gave me the lowest price any dealership ever gave when buying a 2017 Honda Civic. We agreed upon an out the door price over the phone of $19,300. Yes $19,300! So it is possible to get a new Civic Ex for that price. I made sure several times that that was going to be the OUT THE DOOR price, which includes all tax, title, and licensing. I ended up driving TWO HOURS to the dealership just to have David tell me that it is $19,300 plus tax title and licensing, an out the door price of around $21,000. Typical bait and switch, to get you through the door and try to screw you over. This is not how you do business, don't even bother wasting your time with these guys. BUY FROM ANOTHER DEALERSHIP, who at least will be honest with you about their prices and give you the transparency that they cannot sell a car for a certain price. I called back the next day because I remember I had the conversation recorded for agreeing to $19,300 OUT THE DOOR, and David had nothing to say to me only that it was up to his sales manager. Unbelievable waste of time would never recommend or do business with these types of people. I hope this review at least helps some people save their efforts when buying a new car, because I had one of the worst car buying experiences and I've been to several Honda dealerships now. DOWNEY HONDA SO FAR HAS BEEN THE ABSOLUTE WORST, David Smith remember his name.
Tony Nguyen is a good person to deal with
by 07/31/2015on
Their initial online quote was not the best. After several text exchanges, a sales price was agreed prior to visiting dealership. It was about 19% below MSRP. When we arrived, Tony showed us the out-the-door price as agreed, in addition, he also showed us what the price would be with optional GAP insurance, alarm, & extended service contract. We politely declined all the extras. We're glad that he did not try to hard sell us. During the signing of the paperwork, the finance person (I think her name was Mai) tried to sell us the GAP insurance again which we're not too happy about, but we stood firm and declined.
Great Experience
by 04/20/2015on
By far the quickest and most pleasant car buying experience. Sales Manager Carlos Murillo was a pleasure to do business with. His years of experience were clearly demonstrated throughout the transaction. The same can be said of the Finance Manager Ronnie Williams who laid out in detail the many options available. In a matter of 2 hours, I was out of Honda World with an incredible new car and at a great price. They have earned my business for years to come.
the best dealer The Honda World Downey
by 04/14/2015on
the best path we take to buy our car is honda downey world. attention that we have always received from Saul sales manager. has a great team. friendly. and sincere. do everything to please you. 1- try to do everything possible so that you bring the car to your liking. 2- you prove you are not a customer. make you feel like family and until now we have returned year to year. thanks for all Saul sales manager; by antonio who helped me choose my tastes. and George quickly became the roles of sales and we explain the best way. 10 points for Saul 10 points for Antonio Teposte 10 Points for Jorge Veltran
Great dealership
by 03/21/2015on
I was looking to purchase two Honda Accord EXLs last weekend and started the dreaded contacting of dealers. I had already contacted 15 other dealers and been through all the normal games when I got a hold of Tony Nguyen, Internet Sales Manager. I contacted him via e-mail to start and was very surprised at how upfront and honest he was. He gave me a quote which was too high for me but after a few back and forths we came to an agreement. We then talked on the phone to finalize the deal and again I was amazed at his professionalism. When I got to Honda World, Tony already had the vehicles washed and ready. Everything that we had agreed upon was as we had agreed with no bait and switch or shady tactics.The whole process once we got to the dealership took about 3 hours. This was way too long, but it seemed they had a few challenging finances going on, so I will give them a pass. Mel Cabalar, Finance, completed our paperwork in a timely manner and was a funny(a rarity for a finance guy). The overall experience at Honda World Downey was excellent. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking to get a no nonsense deal. I have never purchased a vehicle from a dealership as straight forward as this one. No games, no bait & switch, no unnecessary added products, no hard sells.
Wonderful Car Buying Experience
by 02/24/2015on
The Edmund's Price Promise quote from Honda World of Downey was so good on the Accord Plug-In Hybrid that it made it completely worth driving 200 miles for it. When we arrived for our appointment we were quickly greeted and was test driving the car with in a few minutes. The paperwork took a little time but we were warned when we made our appointment that it would be busy and that it would take a while to complete the paperwork, they had recommended other times but we were unable to make them. Everyone was super friendly and it was probably the best car buying experience I have had.
Frustrated
by 04/16/2012on
I called before I came down to make sure that the car I was interested in was still in stock. I was told that it was. When I arrived I was told that the car had sold. (and I dont live close) What a waste of my time! And the guy that told me that it had sold wasn't very apologetic about it. Bad customer service!
Great Buying Experience, June 1st, 2009
by 06/01/2009on
6/1/09 After doing the internet search and receiving calls and e-mails from local dealers, I went with Honda World in Downey,CA and it was the best car buying experience I've had to date. The response was immediate and the price was by far the best. I was going to buy a Civic DX-VP for my daughter and after the test drive we sat down to confirm the quoted price and it was just as I was quoted to the dollar. I decided to ask if they could quote the next model up (LX) while I was looking over the paperwork. Within 3 minutes I was looking at the screen and for much less than I expected, we could move up and we did. The whole transaction took about 1-1/2 hours including the test drive with absolutely no pressure. This is the way car buying should be, a relaxed salesroom full of very polite and helpful sales people all hoping to make your car buying experience enjoyable. Worth driving out of your comfort zone for the best deal and experience.