Excellent Service!
by 03/08/2021on
Cesar Paniagua did an amazing job. I will definitely be back In the future.
Excellent Service
by 07/12/2021on
Ramon was very knowledgeable and courteous, Downey Nissan have an outstanding service I will definitely recommend their services to everyone I know.
Always a positive experience
by 05/25/2021on
I have had a few services performed at Downey Nissan, and they have always been positive experiences all around. Great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 05/12/2021on
Good service and clean atmosphere
Maintenence
by 04/18/2021on
Everything was fine and the service was excellent
Excellent work!
by 02/23/2021on
John Escobedo went above and beyond with all his work. He was very nice and professional and made me excited to drive my car again. The dealership was very clean.
Awesome service
by 02/01/2021on
Charlie Trejo- service representative Was very pleasant and answered all my questions With a smile Thank You Kindly Yvonne
Best Nissan Service in all Socal
by 12/27/2020on
I was helped by a young man named Herby who informed me of my car’s needs. He mapped out my options and let me make the decision on my car.
Synthetic oil change and tire rotation
by 11/19/2020on
Andres Padilla helped out with an oil change and tire rotation. Excellent customer service, answered all my questions in a timely manner.
Downey Nissan Service Advisor
by 10/30/2020on
I took my 2020 Nissan Rogue in for my 5000 mile service and my advisor Frank was great. Explained everything to me. Got me in and out within an hour. Excellent service. Thanks Frank
Excellent service
by 10/21/2020on
Thank you jay jay you were such an amazing help on finding me a great deal with my new car most definitely coming back to you.
Proud owner of new Nissan Versa
by 10/06/2020on
I walked in and automatically was greeted by Juan Colon with great personality and eager to help. Made me feel at ease right away. Then after a few hours and being constantly checked on to make sure I was at ease while I waited, I got the good news that I was approved. They made the process easy and gladly took my trade in. Thank you Juan, Jorge S,Carlos, and the finance team for making my dream a reality.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always top notch service
by 10/05/2020on
As usual my experience at Downey Nissan exceeded my expectations. Thank you Frank and Yoni for the excellent service once again. They are always honest, efficient and professional
Excellent service
by 09/22/2020on
I feel so good service and great team work, and great facility to pay, you can get credit to pay for the expensive things, Defiantly I recommend this dealership thanks
Nissan Downey
by 08/03/2020on
I m Happy to came back to Nissan Downey , we deal with the same Sales person Rodolfo Duarte is very professional and help me to choose the best option for me , thanks
One of the Best Dealerships in SoCal
by 06/22/2020on
Buying a car at this dealership is pretty straightforward and stress-free. The people there go above and beyond to make sure they accommodate all of your concerns and requests when you’re about to purchase a vehicle. Josue Alatorre was the one that helped me purchase my first car at a good price and he provided great service by accommodating all of my concerns. I would definitely recommend this dealership to those thinking about purchasing a new car.
Excellent service
by 04/11/2020on
Very knowledgeable on cars gave us options.
Customer service
by 03/13/2020on
Steve Seanz is always prompt and knowledgeable with my customer service needs that's why I continue to return to Downey Nissan
Commercial purchase
by 03/12/2020on
It was a pleasure working with Mark Lee regarding our fleet needs. He is responsive and honest. I highly recommend Downey Nissan.
Oil change
by 02/14/2020on
Muy satisfecha Con el servicio a mi auto y mucho más agradecida con Maury el siempre tan sonriente y atento Siempre entregando lo mejor de él y representando a Nissan de downey de la mejor manera gracias Maury you rock como siempre
5 stars make a difference
by 08/15/2019on
From start to finish Christian De Leon the Service Department rep, made my experience with Downey Nissan a praiseworthy one!!! His chill demeanor make one believe that he’s not approachable, genuinely he is that..Chill. He listens and explains everything necessary so that there’s no need to ask questions. When DaDa from the movie Friday after next says he’s a “Top Flite security” Christian is a Top Flite Service Rep!! Keep up the good work bro!!
