Downey Nissan

7321 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Downey Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(42)
Recommend: Yes (16) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Nayely Luna on 03/08/2021

Cesar Paniagua did an amazing job. I will definitely be back In the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by PRO AMP ELECTRIC on 07/12/2021

Ramon was very knowledgeable and courteous, Downey Nissan have an outstanding service I will definitely recommend their services to everyone I know.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a positive experience

by Marie G on 05/25/2021

I have had a few services performed at Downey Nissan, and they have always been positive experiences all around. Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Jose morales on 05/12/2021

Good service and clean atmosphere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenence

by Maury on 04/18/2021

Everything was fine and the service was excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Nayely Luna on 03/08/2021

Cesar Paniagua did an amazing job. I will definitely be back In the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent work!

by Shannon on 02/23/2021

John Escobedo went above and beyond with all his work. He was very nice and professional and made me excited to drive my car again. The dealership was very clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome service

by Charlie Trejo on 02/01/2021

Charlie Trejo- service representative Was very pleasant and answered all my questions With a smile Thank You Kindly Yvonne

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Nissan Service in all Socal

by Alan Herrera on 12/27/2020

I was helped by a young man named Herby who informed me of my car’s needs. He mapped out my options and let me make the decision on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Synthetic oil change and tire rotation

by Sangita Diaz on 11/19/2020

Andres Padilla helped out with an oil change and tire rotation. Excellent customer service, answered all my questions in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Downey Nissan Service Advisor

by Laurie R on 10/30/2020

I took my 2020 Nissan Rogue in for my 5000 mile service and my advisor Frank was great. Explained everything to me. Got me in and out within an hour. Excellent service. Thanks Frank

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Sonia Rivas on 10/21/2020

Thank you jay jay you were such an amazing help on finding me a great deal with my new car most definitely coming back to you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Proud owner of new Nissan Versa

by Carlos on 10/06/2020

I walked in and automatically was greeted by Juan Colon with great personality and eager to help. Made me feel at ease right away. Then after a few hours and being constantly checked on to make sure I was at ease while I waited, I got the good news that I was approved. They made the process easy and gladly took my trade in. Thank you Juan, Jorge S,Carlos, and the finance team for making my dream a reality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always top notch service

by Top notch as usual on 10/05/2020

As usual my experience at Downey Nissan exceeded my expectations. Thank you Frank and Yoni for the excellent service once again. They are always honest, efficient and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Jose Garcia on 09/22/2020

I feel so good service and great team work, and great facility to pay, you can get credit to pay for the expensive things, Defiantly I recommend this dealership thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Downey

by Nancy V on 08/03/2020

I m Happy to came back to Nissan Downey , we deal with the same Sales person Rodolfo Duarte is very professional and help me to choose the best option for me , thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

One of the Best Dealerships in SoCal

by Great Service on 06/22/2020

Buying a car at this dealership is pretty straightforward and stress-free. The people there go above and beyond to make sure they accommodate all of your concerns and requests when you’re about to purchase a vehicle. Josue Alatorre was the one that helped me purchase my first car at a good price and he provided great service by accommodating all of my concerns. I would definitely recommend this dealership to those thinking about purchasing a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Gilberto Hernandez on 04/11/2020

Very knowledgeable on cars gave us options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer service

by Steve Seanz on 03/13/2020

Steve Seanz is always prompt and knowledgeable with my customer service needs that's why I continue to return to Downey Nissan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Commercial purchase

by Excellent experience on 03/12/2020

It was a pleasure working with Mark Lee regarding our fleet needs. He is responsive and honest. I highly recommend Downey Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Oil change on 02/14/2020

Muy satisfecha Con el servicio a mi auto y mucho más agradecida con Maury el siempre tan sonriente y atento Siempre entregando lo mejor de él y representando a Nissan de downey de la mejor manera gracias Maury you rock como siempre

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 stars make a difference

by Ashford2019 on 08/15/2019

From start to finish Christian De Leon the Service Department rep, made my experience with Downey Nissan a praiseworthy one!!! His chill demeanor make one believe that he’s not approachable, genuinely he is that..Chill. He listens and explains everything necessary so that there’s no need to ask questions. When DaDa from the movie Friday after next says he’s a “Top Flite security” Christian is a Top Flite Service Rep!! Keep up the good work bro!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

