Champion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Champion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Bait and Switch
by 07/03/2018on
They got me with the old "Bait and Switch" i talked with sales person Karen Aguilera, regarding the availability of a car that was listed.. she confirmed it was available, had me fill out an online credit application, told me the manager said it looked good ,to come down etc...It was all bad. . . the salespeople avoided me, insulted my intelligence, and just wasted my time.
Horrible Place!
by 01/09/2012on
They are your typical dealership who will do ANYTHING for a sale. I made the mistake of taking the car without the bank even approving. Went back to sign the contract and everything was different, from the bank to the payment. And the worst part is that they don't explain ANYTHING to you. They work as a team to avoid questions from you or give you lies as answers. I didn't notice they changed my contract till I got home. Their sales person didn't explain anything about the car. Till this day I do jot understand why I ended up signing the contract after how horrible everything they did was. I will NEVER be back at this place. They are just disgusting.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid Champion Dodge, the Home of Bait and Switch!
by 07/25/2010on
My salesperson told me over the phone that my offer had been accepted. I gathered my documents and money and asked a friend to drive me to Downey, a hour through traffic. Once there, the fast-talking sales manager had added $1,000. to the price. He said he was "confused" and had "made a mistake." I make plenty of mistakes, but I always keep my word. Apparently, ethics are thin at Champion Dodge.