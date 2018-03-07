1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They are your typical dealership who will do ANYTHING for a sale. I made the mistake of taking the car without the bank even approving. Went back to sign the contract and everything was different, from the bank to the payment. And the worst part is that they don't explain ANYTHING to you. They work as a team to avoid questions from you or give you lies as answers. I didn't notice they changed my contract till I got home. Their sales person didn't explain anything about the car. Till this day I do jot understand why I ended up signing the contract after how horrible everything they did was. I will NEVER be back at this place. They are just disgusting. Read more