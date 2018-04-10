sales Rating

This place is a living nightmare. I would advise any customer to stay away. What is up with these Fraudulent Honda's? Honda World Westminister first proved itself to be auto fraud, but at least they were smart enough to cover their ass. It was a MISTAKE coming to this place right after being scammed by Honda World OC. This location on the other hand has lied, committed fraud and threats, BUT hasnt even been smart enough to cover their own ass. Take a look at the recent posts of others going through similar! This dealership thinks they can give and just take like it's a game. A car dealership has 10 DAYS to rescind(cancel) a contract. TEN. Tonight this car dealership just repossessed the vehicle that was purchased by my partner 19 DAYS AGO. He was not ever contacted by the car dealership until AFTER 10 days. The dealership is supposed to send you a certified letter WITHIN 10 DAYS letting you know that they would like to cancel the contract if they cannot sell your contract to an auto bank, after 10 days if the dealership is listed as the seller/creditor then THEY become your lender/bank and you make the payments to them. Apparently Honda World Downey likes to make their own rules. Unfortunately for them everything has been documented and they just made their biggest mistake repo'ing the vehicle that became MY partner's vehicle after the 10th day he purchased it. They just STOLE our vehicle out of our hands. You think you can treat your consumers this way and get away with it? How can a BUSINESS or anyone working there live with themself knowing their job is to rip people off and constantly lie? This location uses the classic "Spot Delivery" and "Bait & Switch" tactics to lure people in, let them think they've been approved, but then a few days later tell them to pay a bigger down payment, get a cosigner or threaten the consumer to bring back the car or ELSE!! Endless threats. Not to mention stalking? I had a salesmen by the name of Adam Jimenez go to my parent's house (I dont even know where he got their address, I wasn't even on the contract), ask for me, lie and tell my parents he's trying to help me but when I call him/leave voicemails he doesn't return my calls!? Let me not forget to mention the 2 main people that misled us from the beginning and created this whole problem: Salesman, Angel Delacruz and Finance Manager, Evarist Offodile. This dealership thought because of me and my partner's age, ethnicity and credit history they could get away with scamming us and causing financial hardship and serious stress. THINK AGAIN. You guys breached the contract that was signed by taking our vehicle and you will pay for it by Karma and by the LAW. You should all be ashamed!!! You're playing with people's time, money, wellbeing and health! This dealership is going to be sued. Read more