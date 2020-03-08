Nissan Downey
by 08/03/2020on
I m Happy to came back to Nissan Downey , we deal with the same Sales person Rodolfo Duarte is very professional and help me to choose the best option for me , thanks
by 08/03/2020on
One of the Best Dealerships in SoCal
by 06/22/2020on
Buying a car at this dealership is pretty straightforward and stress-free. The people there go above and beyond to make sure they accommodate all of your concerns and requests when you’re about to purchase a vehicle. Josue Alatorre was the one that helped me purchase my first car at a good price and he provided great service by accommodating all of my concerns. I would definitely recommend this dealership to those thinking about purchasing a new car.
Excellent service
by 04/11/2020on
Very knowledgeable on cars gave us options.
Customer service
by 03/13/2020on
Steve Seanz is always prompt and knowledgeable with my customer service needs that's why I continue to return to Downey Nissan
Commercial purchase
by 03/12/2020on
It was a pleasure working with Mark Lee regarding our fleet needs. He is responsive and honest. I highly recommend Downey Nissan.
Oil change
by 02/14/2020on
Muy satisfecha Con el servicio a mi auto y mucho más agradecida con Maury el siempre tan sonriente y atento Siempre entregando lo mejor de él y representando a Nissan de downey de la mejor manera gracias Maury you rock como siempre
5 stars make a difference
by 08/15/2019on
From start to finish Christian De Leon the Service Department rep, made my experience with Downey Nissan a praiseworthy one!!! His chill demeanor make one believe that he’s not approachable, genuinely he is that..Chill. He listens and explains everything necessary so that there’s no need to ask questions. When DaDa from the movie Friday after next says he’s a “Top Flite security” Christian is a Top Flite Service Rep!! Keep up the good work bro!!
Great work
by 08/15/2019on
Great work, great communication, great time work.
My Downey Nissan Experience
by 07/22/2019on
Very friendly, people and 100% customer satisfaction. I have Mr.Cesar P. to help me this is my second time to buy a car from Downey Nissan with the same person to help me. He will work hard for you to get the best deal that he can make for both the dealer and buyer like me that will make both side happy. Its really is a pleasure to meet him. He is a GOD Gift fir my family. In behalf of my family we Sincerely want to say our appreciation and thank you to Downey Nissan most specially with Mr.Cesar and Ernesto. Sincerely yours, Howard Poblete [contact info removed]
Best dealer ever! Just leased a 4th car
by 05/30/2019on
Iâve been leasing four new cars in the last 8 years from Mark Lee, a fleet manager at this dealer. Such an honest and hassle-free salesperson. I give him a call, he gives me the rate, and I sign the paper. Simple as that. I donât bargain with him because I know itâs the best deal.
Battery inspection and replacement
by 05/20/2019on
Charlie in Used Car Service Dept. is extremely informative and professional.I had my car back in less than an hour.
Followed through with what they promised.
by 04/30/2019on
I can’t say enough how happy and satisfied I am with the level service and professionalism that Ozzy 1486 displayed. Wow. Great store also, but Ozzy stands out for sure.
âGreat opportunityâ
by 03/30/2019on
Thanks to Jonathan Davila for his good attitude and kindness at all times during our visit to Nissan Downey. Although the purchase decision was not easy, we achieved a good agreement and very happy with our new car.
Good Job
by 02/24/2017on
i was very satisfied over good job you had done. i am going to recommend to my friends around. Thanks,
Good Service
by 03/27/2016on
Very helpful staff, the sales person Nancy Suaste was very knowledgeable about the car and very helpful
Best Dealer and Sale Rep.
by 03/27/2016on
This dealer has great customer service. Nancy was very attentive, courteous, and was able to answer all my questions. Thanks to her I walked out with exactly what I was looking for.
Great experience!
by 03/27/2016on
I recently bought a car at Nissan and had the best experience with your salesperson. Nancy was very knowledgeable and patient and helped me find the perfect car for me. Will definitely recommend to everyone I know!
New Altima 2015
by 03/27/2016on
Our purchase of a new 2015 Altima at Downey Nissan, was a pleasant experience. Our salesperson, Nancy Suaste was great and easy to work with. We were treated with respect, as well. Buying our new Altima with Downey Nissan was easy and it did not take an exorbitant amount of time either.
Beast Deal Ever!
by 03/22/2016on
Bought my new Armada there, the sales person Nancy Suaste was very knowledgeable about the truck extremely nice and helpful with me and my wife. Will definitely recommend her to my friends and relatives.
Certified Used Nissan Frontier
by 03/21/2016on
Found an advertisement for the truck I wanted on Cars.com. I work down the road from the dealership so called right away, talked to Ricky Avelar on the phone and he set me up with an appointment for that night. Ricky even stayed late that night to help me out. He gave me the price I wanted and helped me get great financing, just as good as my bank. (I have good credit). Truck was exactly what I wanted and I took it home that night, a week later I noticed a few small problems with the truck. Stitching coming apart on one of the seats and water in my 3rd brake light. Took it right back and Ricky made sure the service department fixed all the problems for free, even explained a few things about the truck I didn't know, so I left with greater knowledge of my truck and all of my concerns fixed. Would have given them a 5 star rating, but I had to pay for a parts etching service I didn't really want, but Ricky helped me out with this too and gave it to me for 80%+ off.
Great customer service
by 03/21/2016on
Ricky Avelar was very helpful while I was there. He did all he could so I could get the best deal possible. Very knowledgeable in his work and as always, very friendly. I definitely would recommend Downey Nissan to friends and relatives. Thank you!
