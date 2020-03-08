sales Rating

Found an advertisement for the truck I wanted on Cars.com. I work down the road from the dealership so called right away, talked to Ricky Avelar on the phone and he set me up with an appointment for that night. Ricky even stayed late that night to help me out. He gave me the price I wanted and helped me get great financing, just as good as my bank. (I have good credit). Truck was exactly what I wanted and I took it home that night, a week later I noticed a few small problems with the truck. Stitching coming apart on one of the seats and water in my 3rd brake light. Took it right back and Ricky made sure the service department fixed all the problems for free, even explained a few things about the truck I didn't know, so I left with greater knowledge of my truck and all of my concerns fixed. Would have given them a 5 star rating, but I had to pay for a parts etching service I didn't really want, but Ricky helped me out with this too and gave it to me for 80%+ off.