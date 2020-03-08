Downey Nissan

7321 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Downey Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
(13)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (0)
sales Rating

1 Comments
1 Comments
sales Rating

One of the Best Dealerships in SoCal

by Great Service on 06/22/2020

Buying a car at this dealership is pretty straightforward and stress-free. The people there go above and beyond to make sure they accommodate all of your concerns and requests when you’re about to purchase a vehicle. Josue Alatorre was the one that helped me purchase my first car at a good price and he provided great service by accommodating all of my concerns. I would definitely recommend this dealership to those thinking about purchasing a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Gilberto Hernandez on 04/11/2020

Very knowledgeable on cars gave us options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Customer service

by Steve Seanz on 03/13/2020

Steve Seanz is always prompt and knowledgeable with my customer service needs that's why I continue to return to Downey Nissan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Commercial purchase

by Excellent experience on 03/12/2020

It was a pleasure working with Mark Lee regarding our fleet needs. He is responsive and honest. I highly recommend Downey Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Oil change on 02/14/2020

Muy satisfecha Con el servicio a mi auto y mucho más agradecida con Maury el siempre tan sonriente y atento Siempre entregando lo mejor de él y representando a Nissan de downey de la mejor manera gracias Maury you rock como siempre

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

5 stars make a difference

by Ashford2019 on 08/15/2019

From start to finish Christian De Leon the Service Department rep, made my experience with Downey Nissan a praiseworthy one!!! His chill demeanor make one believe that he’s not approachable, genuinely he is that..Chill. He listens and explains everything necessary so that there’s no need to ask questions. When DaDa from the movie Friday after next says he’s a “Top Flite security” Christian is a Top Flite Service Rep!! Keep up the good work bro!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Great work

by Jeff on 08/15/2019

Great work, great communication, great time work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

My Downey Nissan Experience

by HowardDgr8 on 07/22/2019

Very friendly, people and 100% customer satisfaction. I have Mr.Cesar P. to help me this is my second time to buy a car from Downey Nissan with the same person to help me. He will work hard for you to get the best deal that he can make for both the dealer and buyer like me that will make both side happy. Its really is a pleasure to meet him. He is a GOD Gift fir my family. In behalf of my family we Sincerely want to say our appreciation and thank you to Downey Nissan most specially with Mr.Cesar and Ernesto. Sincerely yours, Howard Poblete [contact info removed]

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Best dealer ever! Just leased a 4th car

by erin027 on 05/30/2019

Iâve been leasing four new cars in the last 8 years from Mark Lee, a fleet manager at this dealer. Such an honest and hassle-free salesperson. I give him a call, he gives me the rate, and I sign the paper. Simple as that. I donât bargain with him because I know itâs the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Battery inspection and replacement

by FranciscoRomo on 05/20/2019

Charlie in Used Car Service Dept. is extremely informative and professional.I had my car back in less than an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Followed through with what they promised.

by Gallo on 04/30/2019

I can’t say enough how happy and satisfied I am with the level service and professionalism that Ozzy 1486 displayed. Wow. Great store also, but Ozzy stands out for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

âGreat opportunityâ

by FloresitaB40 on 03/30/2019

Thanks to Jonathan Davila for his good attitude and kindness at all times during our visit to Nissan Downey. Although the purchase decision was not easy, we achieved a good agreement and very happy with our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good Job

by 1234Letmesee on 02/24/2017

i was very satisfied over good job you had done. i am going to recommend to my friends around. Thanks,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good Service

by Yesenia75 on 03/27/2016

Very helpful staff, the sales person Nancy Suaste was very knowledgeable about the car and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Best Dealer and Sale Rep.

by trivas77 on 03/27/2016

This dealer has great customer service. Nancy was very attentive, courteous, and was able to answer all my questions. Thanks to her I walked out with exactly what I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience!

by mga2991 on 03/27/2016

I recently bought a car at Nissan and had the best experience with your salesperson. Nancy was very knowledgeable and patient and helped me find the perfect car for me. Will definitely recommend to everyone I know!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

New Altima 2015

by cxm8663 on 03/27/2016

Our purchase of a new 2015 Altima at Downey Nissan, was a pleasant experience. Our salesperson, Nancy Suaste was great and easy to work with. We were treated with respect, as well. Buying our new Altima with Downey Nissan was easy and it did not take an exorbitant amount of time either.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Beast Deal Ever!

by danieliniguez on 03/22/2016

Bought my new Armada there, the sales person Nancy Suaste was very knowledgeable about the truck extremely nice and helpful with me and my wife. Will definitely recommend her to my friends and relatives.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Certified Used Nissan Frontier

by Patrick604 on 03/21/2016

Found an advertisement for the truck I wanted on Cars.com. I work down the road from the dealership so called right away, talked to Ricky Avelar on the phone and he set me up with an appointment for that night. Ricky even stayed late that night to help me out. He gave me the price I wanted and helped me get great financing, just as good as my bank. (I have good credit). Truck was exactly what I wanted and I took it home that night, a week later I noticed a few small problems with the truck. Stitching coming apart on one of the seats and water in my 3rd brake light. Took it right back and Ricky made sure the service department fixed all the problems for free, even explained a few things about the truck I didn't know, so I left with greater knowledge of my truck and all of my concerns fixed. Would have given them a 5 star rating, but I had to pay for a parts etching service I didn't really want, but Ricky helped me out with this too and gave it to me for 80%+ off.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service

by carino500 on 03/21/2016

Ricky Avelar was very helpful while I was there. He did all he could so I could get the best deal possible. Very knowledgeable in his work and as always, very friendly. I definitely would recommend Downey Nissan to friends and relatives. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
