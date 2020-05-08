1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have watched in silence much too long. Now I am going to let my voice be heard until there is a change in the behaviors of those in Customer Service at Hanlees Nissan Davis, Ca. The rude behavior that comes in the form of disrespectful nonverbal communications is over the top and out of control. This problem stems from the general manager, Sue Cho, on down. It is clearly systemic. On Thursday December 28, 2017, I arrived at Hanlees Nissan in Davis, Ca to pick up my 2016 new Titan XD Platinum Reserve from the service department around 4:30pm, only to be met once again with foolishness at the Rental Car/Parts Department. Aileen Silva, the clerk, in her usual manner decided to send me on a wild goose chase instead of when asked where I could pick up my truck inform me she had the paperwork and was the person I needed to see. The day before mind you, I spent an hour waiting for a paid for through a service contract complimentary rental car, when the dealership had all of my documentation because I had the day before returned a complimentary rental car I had while they had been working to restore my new truck to operating state for the past ninety days. Even upon suggestion from the Service Manager, Christina to use prior information, the Rental Manager Atif Ilyas, insisted on treating my information as if I were new, wanted copies of our driver's license the same ones that were on file, wanted to verify insurance the same company that just dispersed to Hanlees Nissan $24,000.00 plus to fix a problem that I deeply question but it was covered by my comprehensive coverage, and called to verify the dollar amounts of my deductibles, again information and knowledge they had on record. It took over an hour for a new clerk Ashley and the Rental Manager, Atif Ilyas, to complete this business. We sat patiently, silently and waited for this mockery to end. Insanity can only go so far before one's voice has to be heard. If all of this was not insulting enough, today Aileen while I am talking to her, after being sent back to her on her wild goose chase, is refusing to acknowledge my presence. She is looking all around and fiddling with all kind of suddenly important papers. Aileen continued to act in a very dismissive manner even as I became angry. Much to the usual insanity that happens at Hanlees Nissan Davis, CA, two young men, Mousheen Ali and another salesman, come running as I raised my voice, seemingly to protect Aileen . Amazing! So I ask who protects the customer for the vile behavior of Aileen. Their run to aid Aileen appears as if I was out of order, but what happens to the outrageously poor customer service that was out of control? Who rescues the customer from Aileen? Who comes to the aid of broken promises posted on a plaque for all to at least see, maybe read? Just behind where Aileen sits is a plaque with codes, expected service Nissan sanctions. Maybe this wall plaque needs to fall over and knock the message into Aileen's feeble brain that the Corporation she is employed by believes positive human treatment is important. Aileen, instead felt it was her job to send me from department to department all the while holding on to what I came for. Instead Aileen chose to use rude non verbal communications to disrespect me and when I asked her to look at me while I am talking to her , Ilene replied "Why you have sunglasses on?" I guess Aileen is not aware of disability laws and how that seemingly witty response could draw a lawsuit. Or just maybe if she would grow up, stop playing school girl politics and act like an adult no one would be on alert to come to her rescue. The young men coming to her aid, the act itself was even more insulting. Please, who assist the customer and rescues the customer from the rude and childish behavior of Aileen. My interaction with Aileen Silva this Thursday evening was both insulting and extremely disrespectful. She failed in the spirit of the plaque. She failed Nissan Corporation. Courtesy, respect, and efficiency are attributes of positive customer treatment. All and more of the attributes that creates and represents good customer care. All and more are characteristic Aileen Silva lacks, as a matter of fact, the entire Rental/Parts Department lacks including the Manager, Atif Ilyas. If not for Christina and Rob, my experiences at Hanlees Nissan Davis, Ca would not have been acceptable and beyond a shadow of doubt would not meet the intention nor spirit of the plaque Nissan Corporation post for their customer to see and to have the expectations of receiving. Aileen Silva, Atif Ilyas, the new clerk Ashley, and Hanlees Nissan Davis, Ca # FAIL! Read more