Hanlees Nissan
Customer Reviews of Hanlees Nissan
Delivery fee over COVID Exposure
by 08/05/2020on
From the beginning of purchasing my car through the dealership, I let them know I would need a delivery as I work for the department of health services and 2 people on my team were awaiting COVID results, but were assumed positive. I asked about discounts for essential health care workers and recent graduates, I knew a lot of dealerships and manufacturers were offering them. This dealership did not. so I agreed to full listing price, because it was the car I was looking for, and I was tired of looking. They said they would waive the delivery fees. I appreciate this, because along with being exposed, I have been working 11-12 hour days for some time now, due to the crisis. HOWEVER, when it came down to it, because I opted not to purchase any warranties or Gap insurance. The manager told me they "if you dont purchase the Gap or warranty I dont have the little profit to cover the $200 delivery and fuel[$167]." I am purchasing a used car for $27,000. I find it very hard to believe there is no profit there. I am so tired, I give up. I am paying full asking price and decided that I will save myself the $367 and go pick up. I would not recommend this dealership if you are trying to reduce your exposure or are looking for a square deal. I feel like the manager was taking advantage.
Amazing Experience
by 02/03/2019on
3 years ago my father and I went to purchase a vehicle, we had amazing help from Ana Reyes happily we went home with a 2016 nissan sentra. Today we were helped again by Ana in hopes of trading the sentra for a newer car. The staff was very helpful with yhe whole process always made sure we were ok and answered all of our questions. I have never been to a dealer as attentive as Hanlees Davis Nissan. Today I returned with a bran new 2019 Altima. My father and I couldnt have been any more thankful and pleased with Ana Reyes and the rest of the staff who helped us through the process.
Honor your Words
by 01/02/2018on
I have watched in silence much too long. Now I am going to let my voice be heard until there is a change in the behaviors of those in Customer Service at Hanlees Nissan Davis, Ca. The rude behavior that comes in the form of disrespectful nonverbal communications is over the top and out of control. This problem stems from the general manager, Sue Cho, on down. It is clearly systemic. On Thursday December 28, 2017, I arrived at Hanlees Nissan in Davis, Ca to pick up my 2016 new Titan XD Platinum Reserve from the service department around 4:30pm, only to be met once again with foolishness at the Rental Car/Parts Department. Aileen Silva, the clerk, in her usual manner decided to send me on a wild goose chase instead of when asked where I could pick up my truck inform me she had the paperwork and was the person I needed to see. The day before mind you, I spent an hour waiting for a paid for through a service contract complimentary rental car, when the dealership had all of my documentation because I had the day before returned a complimentary rental car I had while they had been working to restore my new truck to operating state for the past ninety days. Even upon suggestion from the Service Manager, Christina to use prior information, the Rental Manager Atif Ilyas, insisted on treating my information as if I were new, wanted copies of our driver's license the same ones that were on file, wanted to verify insurance the same company that just dispersed to Hanlees Nissan $24,000.00 plus to fix a problem that I deeply question but it was covered by my comprehensive coverage, and called to verify the dollar amounts of my deductibles, again information and knowledge they had on record. It took over an hour for a new clerk Ashley and the Rental Manager, Atif Ilyas, to complete this business. We sat patiently, silently and waited for this mockery to end. Insanity can only go so far before one's voice has to be heard. If all of this was not insulting enough, today Aileen while I am talking to her, after being sent back to her on her wild goose chase, is refusing to acknowledge my presence. She is looking all around and fiddling with all kind of suddenly important papers. Aileen continued to act in a very dismissive manner even as I became angry. Much to the usual insanity that happens at Hanlees Nissan Davis, CA, two young men, Mousheen Ali and another salesman, come running as I raised my voice, seemingly to protect Aileen . Amazing! So I ask who protects the customer for the vile behavior of Aileen. Their run to aid Aileen appears as if I was out of order, but what happens to the outrageously poor customer service that was out of control? Who rescues the customer from Aileen? Who comes to the aid of broken promises posted on a plaque for all to at least see, maybe read? Just behind where Aileen sits is a plaque with codes, expected service Nissan sanctions. Maybe this wall plaque needs to fall over and knock the message into Aileen's feeble brain that the Corporation she is employed by believes positive human treatment is important. Aileen, instead felt it was her job to send me from department to department all the while holding on to what I came for. Instead Aileen chose to use rude non verbal communications to disrespect me and when I asked her to look at me while I am talking to her , Ilene replied "Why you have sunglasses on?" I guess Aileen is not aware of disability laws and how that seemingly witty response could draw a lawsuit. Or just maybe if she would grow up, stop playing school girl politics and act like an adult no one would be on alert to come to her rescue. The young men coming to her aid, the act itself was even more insulting. Please, who assist the customer and rescues the customer from the rude and childish behavior of Aileen. My interaction with Aileen Silva this Thursday evening was both insulting and extremely disrespectful. She failed in the spirit of the plaque. She failed Nissan Corporation. Courtesy, respect, and efficiency are attributes of positive customer treatment. All and more of the attributes that creates and represents good customer care. All and more are characteristic Aileen Silva lacks, as a matter of fact, the entire Rental/Parts Department lacks including the Manager, Atif Ilyas. If not for Christina and Rob, my experiences at Hanlees Nissan Davis, Ca would not have been acceptable and beyond a shadow of doubt would not meet the intention nor spirit of the plaque Nissan Corporation post for their customer to see and to have the expectations of receiving. Aileen Silva, Atif Ilyas, the new clerk Ashley, and Hanlees Nissan Davis, Ca # FAIL!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service Fast & Professional
by 09/17/2008on
I acquired my new Nissan here and I needed to get my older Nissan serviced here. The wait was not bad and I was allowed to actually use one of their desks to plug in my laptop and go to work. Being that for me time is money, I need all the time I get! The staff their in the service drive is exactly how the sales staff is. Very courteous and upfront of what will be expected. Ray in service and Jeff are the best! I highly recommend using this dealer if you are looking to get away from the high volume auto marts in the automalls where they barely know your name and what car you drive. Very personable.
Nissan Altima Deals!
by 09/08/2008on
I loved working the deal with these guys. The sales experience was a pleasure and their whole process is very easy to use. I did research the car online and called several dealers that I will not mention, and this was the best and easiest way to buy a car. They did get me special financing and got me a deal that I couldn't refuse. The best way to buy a car is definitely online. Time is everything to me and this was a dealer that didn't waste my time. I did pay a fair price and I know I got a fair deal. All I can say is use Edmunds for your research and then contact this dealership. They follow the Edmunds program right on and know their stuff! Do ask for this guy that the other person that reviewed this dealership mentioned. He is a class act and does not play the typical car salesman games. He made the whole experience worth while all $30,000.00 of it! His full name is Jeff Monioz and he is the General Sales Manager at Hanlees Nissan.
Wow finally a real dealer!
by 08/29/2008on
I had tried to get the best deal over the phone from the local 5 dealers and wow what a mistake I made. I had got prices from everyone and actually went down to 3 dealers to compare the pricing and figure out why each price was so different. When I actually got to the first one the guy that helped us at Future Nissan said that the guy we had spoken to on the phone was way off on pricing and that they couldn't honor his price that he actually gave us in an email! What a run around and bunch of lies! Then my wife convinced me to drive to Elk Grove and we spoke to the guy that we had also received pricing on via email. This guy was very nice but he said that the car was going to actually cost more as he didn't include the dealer added accessories or the destination and freight. I thought all cars already have destination and freight in the window sticker price right? Well after speaking to a friend of mine that works in a VW dealer he told me that this is correct the dealer was just trying to get more money for the car. What is going on here! I then asked to speak to the manager and some guy came out and said that they couldn't honor the price that they had not only quoted on the phone but sent me in an email. My wife and I ended up leaving the dealership and we called back the guy we first spoke to at another dealer in Davis. We didn't go to him first because he told us a price much higher than the other dealers. This guy was a very candid sales guy that told us originally why his price would be higher and explained what we would go thru at each dealership . My wife made me feel really stupid as when we actually went down to see this guy he had everything ready for us including the exact car we wanted already detailed! I went over options to make sure that his numbers were matching mine that he had given me and to my amazement I actually realized that all of the prices that I got from other dealers after wasting my time going down there were actually about $2000.00 less than the other dealers. We were in and out within 2 hours and this guy did all the paperwork for us. I wish that we would have listened to this guy from the get go as I wouldn't have to hear my wife yell at me! This guy deserves kudos. I only have his first name as I can't spell his last name and I don't want to embarrass him if he reads this. Just call down to the store and ask for Jeff the hawaiian kahuna he calls himself. He is really nice and upfront and very laid back.