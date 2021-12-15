1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

READ THIS BEFORE YOU VISIT CULVER CITY TOYOTA... I saw a used 2014 Prius 3 with low mileage listed at $18,999 online, and that is the end of the positive things I have to say about this dealership. K'Lee (sales), Ronnie (supervisor), and whoever the assistant GM is, all went well beyond a stereotypical car salesperson level of dishonesty. The biggest lie that they gave me had to do with the "mandatory" addition of TheftPatrol to my car purchase. They said that this is standard Covid era practice at dealerships (lie) and that they can't remove it regardless of the fact that I REPEATEDLY told them I don't want that extra product and service (also a lie). TheftPatrol is a $40 GPS that they slap on your car like LoJack. If your car is stolen within 5 years, TheftPatrol will give you $3000 and your dealership $2000 as though that is some how an acceptable reimbursement. Culver City Toyota charged me $1000 for this service. Again, I expressed repeatedly that I do not want this extra feature, and the told me repeatedly that this is a non-negotiable feature that every dealership has. I just called a bunch of other Toyota dealers in the LA area, and none of them force customers to take an overpriced gps service. Hollywood, Downtown, Hamer, Keyes, Carson, and Glendale all confirmed that theft prevention is OPTIONAL. After those six Toyota salespeople all told me that they don't force a theft prevention service on their customers, I stopped calling other dealers because I accepted that I waisted $1000 by making the mistake of choosing Culver City Toyota. The assistant GM finally admitted (after the sale) that this is something they do at Culver City to make up for low recent sales. Bonus lies: 1. I was told before I signed anything that I would be allowed to have the car inspected by an independent mechanic. I was not told until I had already paid for the car that I would have to give the dealership $250 just to have someone else look at it. The independent inspection was only $50 2. When said independent mechanic looked at the car I bought, he said the tires needed to be rotated and there was only 15% of tread remaining of the back break pads. Culver City Toyota said they don't sell used cars with less than 50% of the tread, which is a very dangerous lie. 3. When purchasing, I asked if I could come back the next day to pick up the car that I was about to purchase so I had time to go home and make sure I have everything removed from the car I'd be trading in. K'Lee and Ronnie both gave me a bunch of BS about how fast they sell used cars and did not give me the option to take my previous car home and leave the new car at the dealer overnight. By the time I finally got done with a very pushy and long winded finance guy, it was completely dark out. Maybe I got everything from my old car? Maybe not? They don't care. 4. THEY posted the price of $18,999 online. Then they apparently forgot they did that, because they tried to add an extra $1,500 to price of the car before taxes and fees. They acted like they were giving me a deal when they bumped it back down to the price they posted online. When I reminded them that they were the ones who posted that price, they told me that they purposely mark up the price on the lot in case someone happened to not see it online. Seems like a weird strategy to brag about taking advantage of people, but I'm not in sales so I wouldn't know. I'm genuinely a fan of Toyotas, but I'm not especially into lying salespeople. I believed them when they said I needed a $1000 theft prevention that doesn't even cover 1/4 of the price of the car, and that was my fault because I didn't assume they were lying and I didn't check with other dealerships about that very dumb policy. Thank you for listening to my TED Talk, and enjoy your Toyota buying experience literally anywhere that isn't Culver City Toyota. Read more