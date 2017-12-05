5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Originally, I had gone to look by myself (Im 25, normally go with my mom for something like this). I had time to be on the lot and look around before any sales person approached me, and I really liked that. My salesman was Jon C., and he was great. He showed me two different cars, and in the first test drive he let me drive to my house to pick up my mom and take her back with us! He was very knowledgeable about the cars, and details of the process. He was patient, and allowed us to go to other dealerships without hassling us to stay and purchase a car. When we did come back to purchase a 2013 Kia Soul Plus, we had to talk numbers and got a very fair price!! I was really pleased! Jon even helped me get all the junk out of my civic, and poor guy got old coffee all over his back because of me! And still no complaints from him! Overall, I was really pleased with everything about this dealership and with all the employees of it. I would LOVE to always do business with them! Read more