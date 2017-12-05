Covina Valley Kia
Customer Reviews of Covina Valley Kia
Mistakenly put a lien on my car and made me fix it
by 05/12/2017on
I bought a brand new Kia Niro and paid in full. When I got the registration, it shows that the dealership had a lien on the title. When I called the dealership, they said that they would fix it. Instead, all they did was to sign off on the pink slip and I had to go to DMV myself to clear off the lien. Due to their mistake, I went through a lot of hassle and pay DMV additional processing fee to clear the title.
by 04/05/2016on
Miriam was very knowledgeable about the product, helpful and made the car buying experience a good one. Paperwork was done quickly and were very happy with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 03/03/2016on
It was fast and efficient without all of the haggling. Plus it was nice and easy working with Ana and the team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware of the bait and switch
by 02/25/2016on
I have a credit score of over 750. I was told I'd quailfy for 1.99 apr, but once we started talking that number went up to 4%! I also got a quote, but a few days later it went up by 1500 dollars. When I left I had an employee, not the person I was working with, followed me out asking me what happened and telling me I knew the price why wouldn't I buy the car. I tried telling him i was going to think about it, but he keep pressuring me. He told us he had made up the paperwork and kept asking what happened? I was still considering the car until that encounter. I would advise going to a dealership that didn't hassle you if you need a few days to think about it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Comfortable Test Drive
by 03/27/2015on
I purchase a new Forte 2015 and I am still smiling, the sales associate Fausto Cornejo was so patient and gave every detail of the prices and deals that were most convenient. To anybody that goes I highly recommend you to ask for Fausto, he will really take care of you and your desired car.
Great place to buy a car
by 12/25/2014on
I wanna say this place rates a 5 star fro me and my family, they took great care of us. We bought 2 Kis's a sorento and a Soul. The sales person,and finance person are top of their game. Ask to have Fausto and Kim (finance) help you. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!
by 08/15/2013on
Originally, I had gone to look by myself (Im 25, normally go with my mom for something like this). I had time to be on the lot and look around before any sales person approached me, and I really liked that. My salesman was Jon C., and he was great. He showed me two different cars, and in the first test drive he let me drive to my house to pick up my mom and take her back with us! He was very knowledgeable about the cars, and details of the process. He was patient, and allowed us to go to other dealerships without hassling us to stay and purchase a car. When we did come back to purchase a 2013 Kia Soul Plus, we had to talk numbers and got a very fair price!! I was really pleased! Jon even helped me get all the junk out of my civic, and poor guy got old coffee all over his back because of me! And still no complaints from him! Overall, I was really pleased with everything about this dealership and with all the employees of it. I would LOVE to always do business with them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SalesMan was very good
by 07/12/2012on
Ted was our salesman and he was very good and patient with us throughout the process. My only complain was how long it took the sales manager to get back to us with firm numbers after we submitted our "final" offers. I'm not sure why dealers play those games, or if they really are that busy-- but I hate to be kept waiting for hours and this dealership is no different. On the positive side, they really did try to accomodate us and we drove off with the car and payment we wanted. If you use this dealership, get ready to drive a hard bargain and stick to your guns!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honoring Aggreement
by 06/04/2012on
I strongly advise any potential West Covina KIA buyers to consider going to another dealership. Buddy Parker, Wes Parker, and Ted are not honorable salesman. We had an aggreement to which they did not honor. It was a ploy to lure us in to make a purchase they were betting we would make when they gave us a surprise revision of our aggreement. We were quite clear as to our terms. Nothing in our proposal was complicated. Sales price, taxes & place. We thought we made it very easy for them. A motivated buyer, high cash down payment, approved financing. What more do they want? We did not purchase the car. One thing we are not is desparate. It may take a bit longer but eventually we will buy a car, and it will not be at Covina Valley KIA, and I certainly hope no one else considering to be a customer of theirs.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Buying Experience!
by 03/18/2011on
From our first phone conversation to signing the contract, Covina made the buying experience for my wife and me fun and exciting. Our salesperson was Steve Kerchal. We felt we were in good hands. He never tried to "sell" us, instead his goal was to satisfy our needs. He even gave us a better finance rate than the one we came with. A 5 star rating for a 5 star experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
