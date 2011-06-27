Bozzani Volkswagen

Bozzani Motors started over 100 years ago with humble beginnings. The two Bozzani brothers came from Italy, and opened up a motorized bike shop in downtown LA in 1911. Since then they have had various franchises until around WWII. Bob Bozzani then opened up shop in Monrovia with VW in 1957. In 1995, they handed it off to Greg Bozzani.

Today the grandson, Greg Bozzani, continues to operate his VW dealership in the same manner his father and grandfather did–by employing a great team. People continue to stay with his facility because it’s a great place to work, and buy/service cars from!

Bozzani Volkswagen, Family Owned and Operated Since 1911.

Today, our award-winning dealership is thrilled to be able to provide our customers with a customer service experience that is sure to please. Offering a large selection of Volkswagen vehicles and services that will help you keep your model in great shape!

Bozzani Volkswagen prides itself in customer services and the lowest prices on New and Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen vehicles. Call today and see how we make the buying process easy. Call me directly Derek Reyes 909-696-9640
