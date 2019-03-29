service Rating

I brought my Mazda B3000 truck in because it was making a large jerk/noise every time I would accelerate over 50 MPH on the freeway. It scared me because it would happen 100% of the time, and I did not want to break down on the freeway as my truck would loose power when it did this. Also my check engine light never came on, which I thought was weird since there was an obvious problem with the engine. I gave my truck over to Andrew at the repair shop, and they told me he would need it for a day to see what was going on. So a day goes by and they call and say that they can't find a problem, and asked if I wiped the internal computer to keep the check engine light from coming on. I said no the light never came on to start with, and I asked if they drove it and felt it. The person said they don't see a problem and they need it for another day. That made me think that no they did not drive it because if they did they would have felt it. So I said ok you can have it another day. Another day goes by and I get a call that they finally felt/heard the problem when they drove it on the freeway. They also said that since the check engine light wont come on that they don't want to deal with the problem so they are giving it back to me. That got me pretty upset and I asked questions like well what if the check engine light never comes on, what if thats part of the problem? I was basically told then to keep driving it hard till one of two options happens. A) Drive till the engine light comes on or B) drive till it fully breaks down. That got me pretty pissed as the whole reason I brought it in is because is because I didn't want it to break down. So I go back pick up my truck and the very next day I drop it off at Placentia Super Service and they quickly find the problem is the Cam Sensor and replace it. Now my truck works perfectly no thanks to Edmunds Ford. I will now never go back there with any of my needs. Read more