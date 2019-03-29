Theodore Robins Ford

Customer Reviews of Theodore Robins Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2015 Certified Ford Flex

by Robert on 03/29/2019

We had a bad experience with another Dealership on Beach Blvd. So working with the sales team at Theodore Robins Ford was a breath of fresh air. The price on the Pre-owned 2015 Ford Flex we found online was honored. They paid us $800.00 for our trade-in which was $300.00 more than we were hoping for. We had our own financing through Bank of America at a great rate and they didn't give us one ounce of grief or try to steer us to use their financing. We did buy their bumper to bumper warranty because they gave us a great rate as well as the security system. Normally I would never buy these aftermarket upgrades. Our salesman, Phil actually drove to our home in Anaheim to make sure the security system was all set-up correctly. Like others have said you make the Ford Company proud and we are very happy customers! Oh I almost forgot that our bank needed the contract changed to just my name and I was able to come in the next day and they got that knocked out in 30 minutes!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
79 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment
sales Rating

Excellent Service, My Family Will be Buying More From Here!

by athduke on 01/28/2018

I have spent the past 4 months wanting to purchase an F150. From the first time I spoke with salesman Todd Campbell over the phone in October, I appreciated his professionalism, honesty, and lack of "pressure". Due to changes in incentives and the announcement of a recall on the 2017 models I wanted, Todd diligently worked with me (touching base several times a week) over the past few months to get me the truck I wanted at the price point I wanted. Due to his hard work and "straight shooter" approach, I kept coming back to Theodore Robbins Ford despite options to purchase the truck elsewhere over those months. I was extremely impressed with Todd's work ethic and commend him for getting me what I wanted, as well as the rest of the managers and finance personnel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

My experience

by Donsscreenname on 12/29/2017

Raffi our sales person, was most helpful and courteous. We were looking for a hybrid, and we found the right car almost immediately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

pleasant experience

by Alberto1765 on 12/28/2017

Everyone there was courteous, welcoming. Sales experience was comfortable, no hard sales. Finance was easy, just took a long time to actually get in to see the finance person but other than that the whole experience was pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Hassle free

by Pspears on 12/21/2017

Very easy we knew what car and what options they found it and had in dealership next day. Good financing, fastest car purchase ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Service

by johndevereux on 12/06/2017

Service was excellent and timely....Andrew Jones and Genie were very considerate and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Marcjohn72 on 11/24/2017

Randy and Alan made us feel like they cared about our needs. They helped us get the vehicle we loved at a reasonable price. They gave us several options to accommodate our budget. We felt they made us feel like family not someone that just bought a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Finally, a great internet experience

by El_Maton on 11/23/2017

Best use of internet and text messaging anywhere. Worked late into night to make time sensitive deal happen. Did not waste my time with high pressure tactics.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Did not do anything to try and fix my vehicle

by wanemec on 11/16/2017

I brought my Mazda B3000 truck in because it was making a large jerk/noise every time I would accelerate over 50 MPH on the freeway. It scared me because it would happen 100% of the time, and I did not want to break down on the freeway as my truck would loose power when it did this. Also my check engine light never came on, which I thought was weird since there was an obvious problem with the engine. I gave my truck over to Andrew at the repair shop, and they told me he would need it for a day to see what was going on. So a day goes by and they call and say that they can't find a problem, and asked if I wiped the internal computer to keep the check engine light from coming on. I said no the light never came on to start with, and I asked if they drove it and felt it. The person said they don't see a problem and they need it for another day. That made me think that no they did not drive it because if they did they would have felt it. So I said ok you can have it another day. Another day goes by and I get a call that they finally felt/heard the problem when they drove it on the freeway. They also said that since the check engine light wont come on that they don't want to deal with the problem so they are giving it back to me. That got me pretty upset and I asked questions like well what if the check engine light never comes on, what if thats part of the problem? I was basically told then to keep driving it hard till one of two options happens. A) Drive till the engine light comes on or B) drive till it fully breaks down. That got me pretty pissed as the whole reason I brought it in is because is because I didn't want it to break down. So I go back pick up my truck and the very next day I drop it off at Placentia Super Service and they quickly find the problem is the Cam Sensor and replace it. Now my truck works perfectly no thanks to Edmunds Ford. I will now never go back there with any of my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Scheduled Service 2014 Ford Escape

by FrankVisco on 10/11/2017

I made a phone appointment with Ned, service advisor, for basic service and oil change. Ned wuoted me a price and indicate the whole prices would take an hour and a half. He was right on with both. I waited for the service in the lounge which had comfortable seating, Starbucks coffee and two big screen TVs. Very pleasant experience. Ned had previously helped me with warranty work which also turned very well. I feel that Ned is a real asset for Robbins Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Awful Experience

by Carpdmr on 10/06/2017

I bought a 2017 Fusion from this dealer, within a month I would come out in the mornings and car was completely dead. Took it to this dealer, missing time at work, they had it all day and then told me they couldn't find anything wrong. a month later same thing. The third time they had the car all day and didn't even look at it, said they needed a few days to get to it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by ParsaRo on 09/22/2017

Professional, engaging staff. Simple and quick process. Very pleased with the entire experience. Particularly Christopher, the sales person and John in Finance. Both of these guys are gems!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Leasing with Theodore Robins Ford

by Victoria_Kaye on 09/16/2017

Salesman (Vernon Miller) knew everything about the car. He wasn't pushy. Was friendly and up front. He knew about all the credits and rebates and made sure to remind me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

My Ford Edge 2017

by Inatarrmuir10 on 09/12/2017

Everything went very smoothly efficiently and fast, people amazing and very friendly, chris was extra special, found my car and color I wanted within one day woohoo

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Service and sales

by annawp37 on 09/10/2017

Always a pleasure to visit Robin's Ford because the service is quick and excellent, the people are most accommodating and pleasant, their work is spot on. We travel quite a distance to go there, but it is worth it. We have had service, sales and fender repair work done here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Fusion

by cfontanesi on 09/08/2017

Luis Presa was knowledgeable, helpful, and patient. He is one of the best salesman I have dealt with in the process if buying a car which has been over 6 months.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing experience

by Tracirhds on 09/05/2017

Everyone was so friendly. Loved Jason, Todd and hakim. They made the experience so easy and fun. They thoroughly explained everything to me. They were amazing!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

great dealership!

by ErinMar on 08/14/2017

Everyone was very friendly! They worked with me to find a good deal that I could afford, and no one was pushy on trying to sell me anything extra.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great job!

by donaldclark on 07/17/2017

Very well spoken, not pushy and very knowledgeable about the Edge. We requested certain, make model, AWD and color and got what we asked for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Ford Fusion

by Gilbert6781 on 07/09/2017

Casey and Eric were phenomenal, the service was amazing, and I'm already in love with the car itself. I would definitely recommend this dealer to family and friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Ford EDGE buying experience

by Jennifer131 on 07/06/2017

My experience at Theodore Robins was excellent, Eric Davis made the experience great! I was very happy with my decision to go to TRF

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
444 cars in stock
367 new26 used51 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Theodore Robins Ford serving Costa Mesa, CA for 98 years treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Proudly serving the cities of Costa Mesa, Orange, Buena Park, Santa Ana, Villa Park, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and all surrounding cities in Orange County and Los Angeles County.

what sets us apart
Multiple Presidents Award Winner
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (7)
Italian
French
Arabic
Portuguese

