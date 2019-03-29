We had a bad experience with another Dealership on Beach Blvd. So working with the sales team at Theodore Robins Ford was a breath of fresh air. The price on the Pre-owned 2015 Ford Flex we found online was honored. They paid us $800.00 for our trade-in which was $300.00 more than we were hoping for. We had our own financing through Bank of America at a great rate and they didn't give us one ounce of grief or try to steer us to use their financing. We did buy their bumper to bumper warranty because they gave us a great rate as well as the security system. Normally I would never buy these aftermarket upgrades. Our salesman, Phil actually drove to our home in Anaheim to make sure the security system was all set-up correctly. Like others have said you make the Ford Company proud and we are very happy customers!
Oh I almost forgot that our bank needed the contract changed to just my name and I was able to come in the next day and they got that knocked out in 30 minutes!
Excellent Service, My Family Will be Buying More From Here!
by athduke on 01/28/2018
I have spent the past 4 months wanting to purchase an F150. From the first time I spoke with salesman Todd Campbell over the phone in October, I appreciated his professionalism, honesty, and lack of "pressure". Due to changes in incentives and the announcement of a recall on the 2017 models I wanted, Todd diligently worked with me (touching base several times a week) over the past few months to get me the truck I wanted at the price point I wanted. Due to his hard work and "straight shooter" approach, I kept coming back to Theodore Robbins Ford despite options to purchase the truck elsewhere over those months. I was extremely impressed with Todd's work ethic and commend him for getting me what I wanted, as well as the rest of the managers and finance personnel.
Everyone there was courteous, welcoming. Sales experience was comfortable, no hard sales. Finance was easy, just took a long time to actually get in to see the finance person but other than that the whole experience was pleasant.
Randy and Alan made us feel like they cared about our needs. They helped us get the vehicle we loved at a reasonable price. They gave us several options to accommodate our budget. We felt they made us feel like family not someone that just bought a car.
I brought my Mazda B3000 truck in because it was making a large jerk/noise every time I would accelerate over 50 MPH on the freeway. It scared me because it would happen 100% of the time, and I did not want to break down on the freeway as my truck would loose power when it did this. Also my check engine light never came on, which I thought was weird since there was an obvious problem with the engine. I gave my truck over to Andrew at the repair shop, and they told me he would need it for a day to see what was going on. So a day goes by and they call and say that they can't find a problem, and asked if I wiped the internal computer to keep the check engine light from coming on. I said no the light never came on to start with, and I asked if they drove it and felt it. The person said they don't see a problem and they need it for another day. That made me think that no they did not drive it because if they did they would have felt it. So I said ok you can have it another day. Another day goes by and I get a call that they finally felt/heard the problem when they drove it on the freeway. They also said that since the check engine light wont come on that they don't want to deal with the problem so they are giving it back to me. That got me pretty upset and I asked questions like well what if the check engine light never comes on, what if thats part of the problem? I was basically told then to keep driving it hard till one of two options happens. A) Drive till the engine light comes on or B) drive till it fully breaks down. That got me pretty pissed as the whole reason I brought it in is because is because I didn't want it to break down. So I go back pick up my truck and the very next day I drop it off at Placentia Super Service and they quickly find the problem is the Cam Sensor and replace it. Now my truck works perfectly no thanks to Edmunds Ford. I will now never go back there with any of my needs.
I made a phone appointment with Ned, service advisor, for basic service and oil change. Ned wuoted me a price and indicate the whole prices would take an hour and a half. He was right on with both. I waited for the service in the lounge which had comfortable seating, Starbucks coffee and two big screen TVs. Very pleasant experience. Ned had previously helped me with warranty work which also turned very well. I feel that Ned is a real asset for Robbins Ford.
I bought a 2017 Fusion from this dealer, within a month I would come out in the mornings and car was completely dead. Took it to this dealer, missing time at work, they had it all day and then told me they couldn't find anything wrong. a month later same thing. The third time they had the car all day and didn't even look at it, said they needed a few days to get to it.
Always a pleasure to visit Robin's Ford because the service is quick and excellent, the people are most accommodating and pleasant, their work is spot on. We travel quite a distance to go there, but it is worth it.
We have had service, sales and fender repair work done here.
