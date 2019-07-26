South Coast Mitsubishi is a family-owned local business that’s part of Mitsubishi Super Stores. This location first opened in 2003, but our family has been providing wonderful Mitsubishi models and quality used models to Southern California since 2001. We love this community, and we have always done our part to support local sports including champion boxers and MMA fighters. Our dealer principal is even friends with Manny Pacquiao and Cris Cyborg. Come out to South Coast Mitsubishi and support a local family-owned business today! We Wouldn't Be Here Without Our Customers!
Our dealership’s location was carefully selected in Costa Mesa to allow us to serve as many people as possible. In fact, we can serve all of Orange County and the surrounding areas. This means if you live in Fountain Valley, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Anaheim, Buena Park, or any of the neighboring cities, communities, or towns, then South Coast Mitsubishi is just a short drive away, and we look forward