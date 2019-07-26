sales Rating

My first new car buying experience and honestly one of the worst. My process started out of state, as all the dealerships in Arizona didn't have the Wicked White Evolution I wanted. I also wanted to get the Sight and Sound package on this car, and that was a big selling point. After contacting multiple dealerships and searching the country, I found that there was only 1 left in the nation and that was at South Coast Mitsubishi. I called and I got Munshi. This is where the whole process went downhill very quickly. Most of our conversations was through text so I have time stamps and the text itself all recorded for this review as well. I was ready to buy the same day that I called which was 4/15, however my salesman Munshi wanted me to get preapproved, which I understood. I submitted that all same day at 4/15 5:31PM. He responded and told me he would have everything done so we could get the ball rolling the next day, next day being 4/17. Next time I heard from him was at 11:03AM 4/17 confirming the car I wanted to purchase, which was the 2014 GSR with the SIght & Sound, Navigation, and the interior upgrades. I then get a text at 3:13PM telling me that he has good and bad news. The bad news that they are selling it to this persona that just walked in offering 12k over MSRP. The good news being that they have 2 more in the lot, but not the color I want. Also one that is white without the Sight and Sound package. I told him if I didn't pay any markup on the basic model just as we agreed on, I would go through him. I wish I was smarter and stopped the entire process. Later on in the day, at 6:44PM on 4/21, Munshi tells me that I need to make a deposit for the car to make sure they hold it. I quickly do as they have already sold a car out from under me, and he confirms that it's secured at 7:06PM that night. Munshi explained to me that once the car was bought the deposit on the car would be refunded no problem. Once I got to the bank and with my banker, they began to tell me that they would in fact be charging markup on the car, however one of Mitsubishi's discount would make it so it didn't cost me anything. I explained over the phone to Munshi's boss, Eric who was the fiance manager, that me and Munshi had agreed that I wouldn't be paying for any markup on the vehicle. Eric said that wouldn't ever happen and that I would have to pay markup for it. Eric said that he would help me with $200 of something to make up for the frustration, however unsurprisingly that never happened either. Frustrated but eager to purchase one of my dream cars, I decided that I would move forward even with the extra markup. I contacted Munshi and asked for a ETA on the delivery on 4/24 at 7:37 PM so I could set my delivery company up to pick up the car. Munshi explained to me that because of some of the packages I wanted, the car was being worked on and he wouldn't have a ETA until that was done. I then text him again on 4/29 at 3:27PM to again check on the status of the car, Munshi explains that the parts are installed however that I couldn't pick it up because he needed two "Go's" from two mangers, and Eric had gone to Vegas for the fight, so that I would have to wait at least until Thursday. I also asked about the deposit that I had given them, as it hasn't come back to me, Munshi told me that it would be refunded but at the end of the month, and that he didn't have any control of that. I setup a pickup with my delivery company for 5/1, as that would give time for the car to be ready and the big "Go's" from the managers. I then get a call at 2:39PM from my pickup company that the dealership can't confirm payment and that they were refusing the pickup of the car. I called Munshi and he said that it is good to go for pickup, and also states that his boss is right next to him so he could verify, but that I should give his boss Eric a call anyway. I sent a email to Eric saying that if the car isn't on the back of the truck by the end of the day I would like to move back on the deal. Very quickly after that email, I get a text from Munshi saying that the car has left the dealership and it's on it's way. The car was delivered with watermarks and no title which was requested to be sent with the car, so I can't even drive the car yet. Overall, this has hands down been one of the worst, and longest car buying experiences I have ever heard of. I asked a couple of friends who not only work at dealerships, but that have owned dealerships and they are absolutely floored by how horrendous this whole experience has been. I would look anywhere else to buy a car, even if you are looking for your dream car and they have it, I would've rather bought it used, than new from this dealership. This whole experience will make this the last time I buy a new car, and the last time I recommend buying a Mitsubishi car from any Mitsubishi dealership. Read more