1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was there for a Camry SE and everything was ready to go. Upon inspection, the hood latch was detached, there was a noticeable scratch on the back bumper and a big scratch on the front lip on the underside. Additionally, the car had been on the lot for over a year, so the battery was low. First I asked for the back lip to be replaced and he said that they don't have any replacements in stock. I asked for a discount and he wouldn't budge, so he walked back to his office to talk on the phone while my brother and I inspected the vehicle from outside his office (where he could see us). About 15 minutes later he comes back and takes the car keys away and locks the door after I tried to talk to him about another discount. He said to go to his office so we can finish the deal. About 10 minutes later as my brother and I were deciding on what we wanted to do, I guess our salesman had become tired of waiting so I assume that he sent another guy out to rudely move the car and park it. We walk in and he says they took it away because someone else is looking to buy it. I was angered at the high pressure sales tactic that was being used and walked out. Sure enough, the car that's been sitting on the lot for one year is still unsold since he called me back the next day offering me a $300 off discount. DO NOT go to SC Toyota. They are small and they play games and use unethical high pressure sales tactics to trick you into buying. I surely will not buy from them nor would I ever recommend them. Read more