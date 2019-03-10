South Coast Toyota
Customer Reviews of South Coast Toyota
Best truck buying experience ever!
by 10/03/2019on
Dianne Whitmire made buying a truck an easy and pleasurable experience. She is very knowledgeable and prompt about answering any and all questions. I have already recommended her to friends and family!
The best service from Don Jose
by 05/17/2017on
So back in January I purchased my first car Don Jose did a great job completed my service and was fun and easy going and he did his job. So I went back for my second car/trade in once again he did what he does best and speed up my whole process with a very fun and easy going attitude. Don Jose is a great man and such a good worker I definitely recommended anyone to work with him. By far the best and he's good at communicating and keeping a good conversation.
Amazing service from Dennis Fritchman
by 12/30/2016on
Yesterday I bought a new car from Dennis. I'm a first time car owner, and I was nervous to do this by myself. I came in with a budget and he diligently walked me through the whole process with patience and kindness. I really felt like he was looking after me and had my best interests in mind. I am already referring my friends/family to go to him. Truly amazing service !
Experience at Dealership
by 11/10/2016on
Customer service was great when I called and told them what truck I wanted they had it for me the next day truck was clean and had a full tank of gas, the salesman was not pushy listened to what I wanted and came thru, I highly recommend this dealership
Fast and easy
by 02/12/2015on
Very fast , Scotty was the man and followed through untill the end . Id recommend to anyone looking to purchase
Easiest car buying process yet
by 05/31/2014on
I used the TrueCar buying service, so I had my price negotiated ahead of time. Compared it to my consumer reports pricing report, and the deal seemed great. Scott M. was my designated sales contact, and when we met up I told him I only had two concerns: paying off my trade in and getting out of there quickly. He managed to make both happen, so I drove off a happy camper. Liked the experience so much, I went and bought a Prius for my wife 2 weeks after.
Excellent Experience
by 09/02/2013on
The entire staff was great t deal with and I would recommend to all my friends and family
Bought a 2013 Venza LE AWD with little drama
by 05/11/2013on
Visited the dealer to check out the Venza, the salesman was Dennis F. and he came right out and made us feel at ease. We told him what we were looking for and went and found a Venza XLE to examine. After examining the car we went on a test drive. We came back and got a brochure and told him we'll call back if we're interested. After coming home we did some homework so we knew exactly what we wanted. We called Dennis after lunch to let him know we were interested. We had the #1 choice color, trim, and engine option we wanted. The transaction went smoothly and we're out the door with new car by 3:30pm. Wow
John Deloss is the man
by 04/20/2012on
I want to thank Mr John Deloss for a great and painless experience during the purchase of my 2012 Toyota Tundra from South Coast Toyota. My truck is awesome and is exactly what I wanted. From my "pain in the neck" emails, to me signing on the dotted line, John was there through it all, ensuring it went smooth. Thanks again John. Believe me, if I get a chance to send people your way, I will.
Bought New FJ Cruiser
by 04/13/2012on
I enjoyed buying car from the sales rep and all those involved. A. Dawes
Great Salesman
by 04/13/2012on
Tony, my salesman was polite, knowledgeable and very efficient. He took the time to explain the vehicle completely. The total time to complete the purchase was the quickest I have ever experienced.
Great!
by 01/13/2012on
I called and talked to Bruce Tine, told him what i needed, he found it, got exactly what i needed. Came over checked it out, Bruce gave me a fair price and the I just love my tacoma. Thanks Bruce and SC Toyota!! John Treglia
Do not go here!!!!!
by 09/25/2010on
DO NOT GO HERE!!!!!! These people are [violative content deleted]. I have had the worst experience ever buying my truck. I'm in the military and first came to this dealership because I work locally and wanted to support my local dealership. When I first got there they were very aggressive and were very pushy, especially the sales guy named Mark Ochoa. He kept thanking me for my service and feeding me empty promises of how he was going to take care of us. AND the guy that claimed to be Irish (with the big mole on his face) also thanked me for service and claimed he would take care of me because I was in the Military and I was Irish. In the end none of them took care of me at all. And the $500 military discount that was promised to me the whole time was never given to me. Bottom line, I ended up paying MSRP for my Toyota when I could have gotten a better deal (and treated a lot better) had I gone to Cabe Toyota in Long Beach. Do not got here trust me. You have been warned!!! Shop around because there are way better deals at other toyota dealerships trust me!!!!!!!!
Terrible customer service
by 07/10/2009on
I arrived at the lot in the late morning of a busy Saturday. I understand that they were busy, but after about 15 minutes I looked for a sales person. I found about four of them standing on the side of the building chatting. I asked if one of them could let me test drive a corolla and an XB. None volunteered. After I asked again, they reluctantly chose to have one help me. He said he would go get the keys, without asking which car I wanted to drive. He disappeared into the building and never came back. And neither did I.
unfriendly high pressure sales tactics
by 04/02/2008on
I was there for a Camry SE and everything was ready to go. Upon inspection, the hood latch was detached, there was a noticeable scratch on the back bumper and a big scratch on the front lip on the underside. Additionally, the car had been on the lot for over a year, so the battery was low. First I asked for the back lip to be replaced and he said that they don't have any replacements in stock. I asked for a discount and he wouldn't budge, so he walked back to his office to talk on the phone while my brother and I inspected the vehicle from outside his office (where he could see us). About 15 minutes later he comes back and takes the car keys away and locks the door after I tried to talk to him about another discount. He said to go to his office so we can finish the deal. About 10 minutes later as my brother and I were deciding on what we wanted to do, I guess our salesman had become tired of waiting so I assume that he sent another guy out to rudely move the car and park it. We walk in and he says they took it away because someone else is looking to buy it. I was angered at the high pressure sales tactic that was being used and walked out. Sure enough, the car that's been sitting on the lot for one year is still unsold since he called me back the next day offering me a $300 off discount. DO NOT go to SC Toyota. They are small and they play games and use unethical high pressure sales tactics to trick you into buying. I surely will not buy from them nor would I ever recommend them.
tricked into buying an $800 alarm that should have only cost $359
by 07/20/2007on
This was the first new car I bought and the sales experience was fine and price was settled on pretty quickly, I guess I threw out a high starting price. The salesman was helpful in getting me a decent APR and did drive me back to the rental car agency to drop of my rental. But my issue was with the finance department. I got a decent APR, but the lower the better. The finance mgr offers to drop the APR even more if I buy this $800 alarm, and this alarm would only cost me an extra $1 a month on my monthly payments. At first I hesitated and said no, because its $800. But he kept insisting that it was only a dollar extra a month and that if you didn't buy it they couldn't lower my APR more. So I caved and bought it. Little did I know that you should never buy anything in the Finance dept. When I checked the Toyota website at home for the msrp of an alarm system it was only $359. Still a little bitter that I got suckered into buying an overpriced alarm, but lesson learned. I wouldn't buy another car here.
