Customer Reviews of South Coast Mitsubishi
My new / used car
by 07/26/2019on
I've been looking for a Tesla for over a month. Mary found me the one that I wanted and it was at a great price. I love my Tesla. Thank you Mary and South Coast Mitsubishi staff for making my experience a great one.
My New Outlander PHEV
by 07/08/2019on
Edmunds directed me to South Coast Mitsubishi. Patrick was very knowledgeable and helped me get my new SUV. I am happy with my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
what a surprise, no response at all
by 07/17/2018on
I purchased a 2018 PHEV in Jun 2018, and sent tone of email to ask for green HOV sticker, also call and left vm, guess what..., they never response. I guess if you send email to buy a car, they will response next min. jeff
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent sales staff and Sales Manager
by 09/01/2015on
Just wanted to thank Sam Smash and staff for a very pleasant experience purchasing my new Evo. Shopped around and visited other Mitsubishi stores and felt at ease here at South Coast Mitsubishi. I guess some places won't take a woman serious if she wants to buy an Evo. Sam answered all of my questions and loving my new car. Thanks again !!! See you for my 1st service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst dealership ever, hands down
by 06/16/2015on
My first new car buying experience and honestly one of the worst. My process started out of state, as all the dealerships in Arizona didn't have the Wicked White Evolution I wanted. I also wanted to get the Sight and Sound package on this car, and that was a big selling point. After contacting multiple dealerships and searching the country, I found that there was only 1 left in the nation and that was at South Coast Mitsubishi. I called and I got Munshi. This is where the whole process went downhill very quickly. Most of our conversations was through text so I have time stamps and the text itself all recorded for this review as well. I was ready to buy the same day that I called which was 4/15, however my salesman Munshi wanted me to get preapproved, which I understood. I submitted that all same day at 4/15 5:31PM. He responded and told me he would have everything done so we could get the ball rolling the next day, next day being 4/17. Next time I heard from him was at 11:03AM 4/17 confirming the car I wanted to purchase, which was the 2014 GSR with the SIght & Sound, Navigation, and the interior upgrades. I then get a text at 3:13PM telling me that he has good and bad news. The bad news that they are selling it to this persona that just walked in offering 12k over MSRP. The good news being that they have 2 more in the lot, but not the color I want. Also one that is white without the Sight and Sound package. I told him if I didn't pay any markup on the basic model just as we agreed on, I would go through him. I wish I was smarter and stopped the entire process. Later on in the day, at 6:44PM on 4/21, Munshi tells me that I need to make a deposit for the car to make sure they hold it. I quickly do as they have already sold a car out from under me, and he confirms that it's secured at 7:06PM that night. Munshi explained to me that once the car was bought the deposit on the car would be refunded no problem. Once I got to the bank and with my banker, they began to tell me that they would in fact be charging markup on the car, however one of Mitsubishi's discount would make it so it didn't cost me anything. I explained over the phone to Munshi's boss, Eric who was the fiance manager, that me and Munshi had agreed that I wouldn't be paying for any markup on the vehicle. Eric said that wouldn't ever happen and that I would have to pay markup for it. Eric said that he would help me with $200 of something to make up for the frustration, however unsurprisingly that never happened either. Frustrated but eager to purchase one of my dream cars, I decided that I would move forward even with the extra markup. I contacted Munshi and asked for a ETA on the delivery on 4/24 at 7:37 PM so I could set my delivery company up to pick up the car. Munshi explained to me that because of some of the packages I wanted, the car was being worked on and he wouldn't have a ETA until that was done. I then text him again on 4/29 at 3:27PM to again check on the status of the car, Munshi explains that the parts are installed however that I couldn't pick it up because he needed two "Go's" from two mangers, and Eric had gone to Vegas for the fight, so that I would have to wait at least until Thursday. I also asked about the deposit that I had given them, as it hasn't come back to me, Munshi told me that it would be refunded but at the end of the month, and that he didn't have any control of that. I setup a pickup with my delivery company for 5/1, as that would give time for the car to be ready and the big "Go's" from the managers. I then get a call at 2:39PM from my pickup company that the dealership can't confirm payment and that they were refusing the pickup of the car. I called Munshi and he said that it is good to go for pickup, and also states that his boss is right next to him so he could verify, but that I should give his boss Eric a call anyway. I sent a email to Eric saying that if the car isn't on the back of the truck by the end of the day I would like to move back on the deal. Very quickly after that email, I get a text from Munshi saying that the car has left the dealership and it's on it's way. The car was delivered with watermarks and no title which was requested to be sent with the car, so I can't even drive the car yet. Overall, this has hands down been one of the worst, and longest car buying experiences I have ever heard of. I asked a couple of friends who not only work at dealerships, but that have owned dealerships and they are absolutely floored by how horrendous this whole experience has been. I would look anywhere else to buy a car, even if you are looking for your dream car and they have it, I would've rather bought it used, than new from this dealership. This whole experience will make this the last time I buy a new car, and the last time I recommend buying a Mitsubishi car from any Mitsubishi dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lies, lies and more lies!
by 09/10/2014on
These people should be shut down. Don't believe what they tell you when you are buying a car. As soon as you drive off of the lot, all bets are off. I was told that I would have minor repairs performed on my car before I bought it. I just needed to bring it back for those repairs once my lkoan had funded. Well brought it back I did and now sales, service, management and the owner are ignoring me, not returning calls and they have had my car for a month! Buyer beware! This is a bad place, with dishonest people!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Questionable, unconcienable, unbelievably bad experience = sale &
by 12/21/2013on
what an endless nightmare- we all know used care sales can be risky biz but this place is well habituated in taking that fact of life to the fullest extent impressing one another daily by going all out on the achievement of a long line of irate consumers violated on several levels and left without what they pay for - in many cases OVER pay for especially if bad credit stops you from running the other way when the funny business starts while youre being sold someone car that got repo'd or worse - mine has flood damage to begin with and requires repairs i am unable to pay for even though the rusty bucket isnt yet paid for --- dont let them finance you in house ....or otherwise if you can avoid it. BUYER BEWARE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
best deal on two cars
by 08/17/2013on
We had a great experience here. They gave us a great price for our trade-ins and then they gave us the best deal on 2 new cars. Eric, the finance manager and Keith, the sales guy were very helpful. granted, we had to bargain with them, but that happens everywhere. In the end, we are driving 2 SUVs with 4wd each and paying less than anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My dream car!!
by 05/20/2013on
5/19/2013 I have to say this dealer was great! My experience was amazing. Impressed on how easy and fast it was. I found a mercedes s550 online and called the dealer and thanks to bernard and all his help i got my dream car! I also got credit with a amazing low rate when no one else would! I highly recommend going to south coast mitsubishi for yr next car, great selection of cars and prices are great . Ask for bernard he will help you, he's very knowledgeable and knows what he's doing and doesn't treat you like yr just anybody. If you're buying a car check this dealer out
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest Dealership
by 11/21/2011on
On September 16th I called South Coast Mitsubishi and told them I was interested in coming down and looking at a 2007 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner they had in their stock. I showed up later at around 6:00pm and test drove the truck. During the test drive the salesman informed me about the passenger side speaker not working and ensured me this issue would be fixed if I were to purchase the vehicle. When we got back from the test drive I told him I wanted to purchase the vehicle and would be paying cash for it but I had to wait for a check to clear to pay the whole vehicle in full so I paid with a $10,000 check. Before finalizing the sale he asked me if there were any other issues with the truck I had noticed, I informed him that there was a large chip in the driver side door and he ensured me this issue would be fixed when I picked up the truck next week. I also asked him if he could open the tonneau bed cover so I could look inside, he went inside the dealership to look for the key and came out and said there was no key and they would have to make one, again this was ensured to be done by the time I picked up the vehicle. I arrive on September 22nd to pay the remainder due on the vehicle, after signing all the papers and finalizing the sale, the truck is driven out to me. Upon a quick examination it is apparent all the issues that were ensured to be fixed were not resolved, not only that but the truck had about 2 gallons of fuel. It was clear this truck had sat neglected. All I asked for was to replace the key for the tonneau bed cover that was not given on date of purchase, repair the broken speaker and fix the chip in the paint. It can be noted that for almost a month and many phone calls later, these issues had not been addressed with no steps made by the dealership to fix this issue. All I asked for was the key but now due to the formal complaint process I have to share my whole experience. My five years in the military and three deployments have never shown this much negligence before.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Straightforward no-nonsense transaction
by 11/09/2011on
Called South Coast to look for a fully loaded Evo X MR as the forums mention they have good stock. Mariana answered the phone and we discussed what I wanted. Called me back after 1 hours and 3 more exchanges and about 10 text messages later we agreed on an out-the-door price and I wired South Coast the money ( I happened to be at the bank at the time), VIN unseen and purely based on trust. The following day Eric faxed me the detailed desc and VIN per his printout. A week later I went to pickup the car which had to have the NAV retrofitted. Mariana picked me up from the airport and I was in and out of the dealership within an hour, including a final walk through and a test-drive-trip to fill up the tank Don't expect Lexus-type red carpet treatment, and communication can be sparse and brief at times. But they are just no-BS and friendly people. No misrepresentations or bait and switch or post-deal upselling (thanks Josh) whatsoever which is the most important.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lacking on all accounts.
by 09/03/2010on
Purchased a used car. Paid cash, no info about financing. Brought car to another dealership for inspection. Car found to have $1600 in missing parts (intercooler bracket, wheel sensors, etc). Have gotten run around for reimbursement. Contract for used car is "as is." However, list of "defects that may occur" with the vehicle does not include missing parts. Blatant oversight by inspection crew or management. Handled poorly by sales rep and management when issue brought to their attention. They're nice until you sign the contract. After the sale, you're on your own. I suggest you find another dealer for purchase.
Excellent Deals and Helpful Staff
by 08/18/2009on
If you are looking for a car with the best price and best service go to South Coast Mitsubishi. Their staff was very helpful and helped me throughout the whole process and gave me a great deal on my car. Other dealers tried to give me a good price but then tried to give me nothing for my trade in, these guys were up front and gave me a fair price for my trade and a good price for the car I wanted, a Lancer. I did not feel pressured at anytime to make a deal. They have a huge selection of new and used cars too with multiple lots and dealerships which they could bring the cars over from.
Worst Dealer Experience Ever
by 05/12/2008on
I went to a few dealerships in the area, just walking around looking at the inventory. I was on the phone at the time so I was just browsing and not seeking any assistance. Like any sales business, I had a few sales associates approach me with intent to help/sell a car, which is very understandable and fine with me. I politely declined two of them as I was currently on the phone and let them know I would look for them when I was ready. At one point, I saw a vehicle I was possibly interested in and proceeded to take a look inside by trying to open the car. It was locked (there were other cars I looked at that were unlocked, however.) so I thought I'd try opening the other side, and at that moment, a gentleman (who I later found out was a sales manager) came outside and very rudely said that all the cars are locked and told me to stop trying to open up cars. I was a bit shocked, but was still on the phone so didn't really say anything and continued with my conversation. When I finally ended my conversation, I had a 3rd associate approach me, which then I proceeded to work with and go on a test drive. The gentleman was okay at first, but as soon as I asked about the incident with his sales manager, he then told me that I was being rude to the sales associates by ignoring them and not doing the "normal thing" of getting of the phone and talking to a sales guy. Umm...sorry guys, but, last time I checked, a sales job also has the role of providing customer service, and also, I, as a consumer, am not on YOUR time, but YOU'RE on MY time. I politely told the previous sales gentlemen that I was on the phone and would seek assistance afterwards. Sorry if I hurt your feelings. I've been in the customer service for years previously, also I have been a sales associate FOR A DEALERSHIP and never have I ever seen such a ridiculous display of customer service. I've also been in management, and, to that sales manager, I'm sorry but that was rather rude. I understand you're trying to stick up for your guys or whatever but maybe you should get your facts straight first and then attempt to be polite to your customers. Thanks. I hope I didn't hurt your feelings and that you will take this constructive criticism in a manner that will improve your services in the future.
