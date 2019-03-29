Theodore Robins Ford
Customer Reviews of Theodore Robins Ford
2015 Certified Ford Flex
by 03/29/2019on
We had a bad experience with another Dealership on Beach Blvd. So working with the sales team at Theodore Robins Ford was a breath of fresh air. The price on the Pre-owned 2015 Ford Flex we found online was honored. They paid us $800.00 for our trade-in which was $300.00 more than we were hoping for. We had our own financing through Bank of America at a great rate and they didn't give us one ounce of grief or try to steer us to use their financing. We did buy their bumper to bumper warranty because they gave us a great rate as well as the security system. Normally I would never buy these aftermarket upgrades. Our salesman, Phil actually drove to our home in Anaheim to make sure the security system was all set-up correctly. Like others have said you make the Ford Company proud and we are very happy customers! Oh I almost forgot that our bank needed the contract changed to just my name and I was able to come in the next day and they got that knocked out in 30 minutes!
Excellent Service, My Family Will be Buying More From Here!
by 01/28/2018on
I have spent the past 4 months wanting to purchase an F150. From the first time I spoke with salesman Todd Campbell over the phone in October, I appreciated his professionalism, honesty, and lack of "pressure". Due to changes in incentives and the announcement of a recall on the 2017 models I wanted, Todd diligently worked with me (touching base several times a week) over the past few months to get me the truck I wanted at the price point I wanted. Due to his hard work and "straight shooter" approach, I kept coming back to Theodore Robbins Ford despite options to purchase the truck elsewhere over those months. I was extremely impressed with Todd's work ethic and commend him for getting me what I wanted, as well as the rest of the managers and finance personnel.
My experience
by 12/29/2017on
Raffi our sales person, was most helpful and courteous. We were looking for a hybrid, and we found the right car almost immediately.
pleasant experience
by 12/28/2017on
Everyone there was courteous, welcoming. Sales experience was comfortable, no hard sales. Finance was easy, just took a long time to actually get in to see the finance person but other than that the whole experience was pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hassle free
by 12/21/2017on
Very easy we knew what car and what options they found it and had in dealership next day. Good financing, fastest car purchase ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 11/24/2017on
Randy and Alan made us feel like they cared about our needs. They helped us get the vehicle we loved at a reasonable price. They gave us several options to accommodate our budget. We felt they made us feel like family not someone that just bought a car.
Finally, a great internet experience
by 11/23/2017on
Best use of internet and text messaging anywhere. Worked late into night to make time sensitive deal happen. Did not waste my time with high pressure tactics.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/22/2017on
Professional, engaging staff. Simple and quick process. Very pleased with the entire experience. Particularly Christopher, the sales person and John in Finance. Both of these guys are gems!
Leasing with Theodore Robins Ford
by 09/16/2017on
Salesman (Vernon Miller) knew everything about the car. He wasn't pushy. Was friendly and up front. He knew about all the credits and rebates and made sure to remind me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My Ford Edge 2017
by 09/12/2017on
Everything went very smoothly efficiently and fast, people amazing and very friendly, chris was extra special, found my car and color I wanted within one day woohoo
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fusion
by 09/08/2017on
Luis Presa was knowledgeable, helpful, and patient. He is one of the best salesman I have dealt with in the process if buying a car which has been over 6 months.
Amazing experience
by 09/05/2017on
Everyone was so friendly. Loved Jason, Todd and hakim. They made the experience so easy and fun. They thoroughly explained everything to me. They were amazing!!
great dealership!
by 08/14/2017on
Everyone was very friendly! They worked with me to find a good deal that I could afford, and no one was pushy on trying to sell me anything extra.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great job!
by 07/17/2017on
Very well spoken, not pushy and very knowledgeable about the Edge. We requested certain, make model, AWD and color and got what we asked for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ford Fusion
by 07/09/2017on
Casey and Eric were phenomenal, the service was amazing, and I'm already in love with the car itself. I would definitely recommend this dealer to family and friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ford EDGE buying experience
by 07/06/2017on
My experience at Theodore Robins was excellent, Eric Davis made the experience great! I was very happy with my decision to go to TRF
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My new car buy
by 07/04/2017on
The people at the dealership were very nice and helpful. Could not have asked for a better sales person than Mr. Christopher Alcocer. Thank you very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Huntington Ford Review
by 06/29/2017on
The salesman, Vernon, was consistent in being extremely helpful, very knowledgeable, professional, courteous to a fault, and willing to make a deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Ford Escape review
by 06/26/2017on
It was Awesome Vernon Miller was my sales person and John Salman was my Finance Manager. I was in and out of there in no time with the exact car I wanted at a haggle free great price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience.
by 06/13/2017on
Friendly and helpful staff. Very professional and quite helpful. Steve the sales manager went above and beyond to help us with our lease. Rafi was a total professional and a pleasure to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 05/25/2017on
Friendly and helpful staff. Informative without all the old school car dealer hype. Randy took time to understand exactly what we wanted and found it for us. They got us through the process quickly being sensitive to our time. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Theodore Robins Ford serving Costa Mesa, CA for 98 years treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Proudly serving the cities of Costa Mesa, Orange, Buena Park, Santa Ana, Villa Park, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and all surrounding cities in Orange County and Los Angeles County.
1 Comments