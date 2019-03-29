5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had a bad experience with another Dealership on Beach Blvd. So working with the sales team at Theodore Robins Ford was a breath of fresh air. The price on the Pre-owned 2015 Ford Flex we found online was honored. They paid us $800.00 for our trade-in which was $300.00 more than we were hoping for. We had our own financing through Bank of America at a great rate and they didn't give us one ounce of grief or try to steer us to use their financing. We did buy their bumper to bumper warranty because they gave us a great rate as well as the security system. Normally I would never buy these aftermarket upgrades. Our salesman, Phil actually drove to our home in Anaheim to make sure the security system was all set-up correctly. Like others have said you make the Ford Company proud and we are very happy customers! Oh I almost forgot that our bank needed the contract changed to just my name and I was able to come in the next day and they got that knocked out in 30 minutes! Read more