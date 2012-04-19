Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Suburban Cadillac of Costa Mesa

Suburban Cadillac of Costa Mesa

Visit dealer’s website 
2600 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Suburban Cadillac of Costa Mesa

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nabors Cadillac now Orange Coast

by drava on 04/19/2012

These people are truly professional Service department has best reputation in Orange county Very Satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
4 cars in stock
0 new4 used0 certified pre-owned
Cadillac ATS
Cadillac ATS
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac CT6
Cadillac CT6
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac CTS
Cadillac CTS
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes