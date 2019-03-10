service Rating

On May 2016, I bought a brand new black Toyota RAV4 LE. The sale's person Don Jose was very helpful and patient. I loved the car, drove it for over nine months, no problems. After the tenth month I started hearing a clicking noise associated with a headlight flickering. That happens one time only when the car change to first gear. I took it back to the dealer. I explained to them the problem. First, they said the noise was not there, but when I insisted and asked them to take another look, they found the noise but not the headlight flickering light. They kept the car for two days. When I went back to get the car, they told me that the noise is normal and started giving me all kind of excuses explanations trying to convince me that the noise and the headlight flickering are normal. Common sense dictate that if the problem was not there at first and started happening later on it means that it's definitely not normal. After I had enough of their bogus explanation. I decided to get in my car I drive back home. While I was getting into the car, I've noticed some deep scratches on the driver side roof that were not there before I left the car with them. That enticed me to check thoroughly the exterior of my car. I was surprised to find more scratches and dents on the hood, the bumper and the driver door. I pointed them to Thomas, the gentleman who was helping me with the paperwork. He agreed that those scratches and dents were not there when I dropped the car two day before. I was really disappointed when I noticed that they were not going to tell me about it if I did not discovered it myself right there and then. That showed lack of integrity, lack of quality service, and lack of honesty of their part. They kept the car for over a week in their body shop. I picked it up Wednesday May 24th. The next day I had to take it back to them because they messed up the dashboard light. It was turning on and off by itself. When I showed it to Thomas he noticed the light asked me to wait and called Fred A. Potter the Service Director the same guy who tried before to convince me that the clicking and the headlight flickering are normal in a Toyota RAV4 2016. When Thomas and I told him about the dashboard problem he gave Thomas a dirty look, meaning take a hike. Then he pretend again not to see the problem and accused me of being unreasonable and paranoid and told me to go to another dealer and he was not going to help me anymore. Remember, my car is still under warranty and by him refusing me service he is breaching the contract. He was rude and unhelpful since the first day I had to deal with him. Read more