We are family owned, so we do not see ourselves just as a business, but as a family. It is this sense of family that has made us pleased to embrace San Francisco, Concord, and surrounding communities by supporting many of the organizations that help make the world a better place. We are proud sponsors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the North Bay Golf for Kids’ Sake, as well as numerous other local events and organizations. We are grateful to have been a part of this community for so long, and we are eager to give back. We are not just here to sell cars—we know how special this area is, and we want to show our appreciation.