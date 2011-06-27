Marin Acura

Visit dealer’s website 
5860 Paradise Dr, Corte Madera, CA 94925
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Marin Acura

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
75 cars in stock
0 new55 used20 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We are family owned, so we do not see ourselves just as a business, but as a family. It is this sense of family that has made us pleased to embrace San Francisco, Concord, and surrounding communities by supporting many of the organizations that help make the world a better place. We are proud sponsors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the North Bay Golf for Kids’ Sake, as well as numerous other local events and organizations. We are grateful to have been a part of this community for so long, and we are eager to give back. We are not just here to sell cars—we know how special this area is, and we want to show our appreciation.

what sets us apart
Marin Acura is a family own dealership since 1986, the first Acura dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Consumer Satisfaction Award 5 and most recently 2019 Dealer of the Year for Acura in California a total of 4 years.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Portuguese
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes