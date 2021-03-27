1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Marin Acura claimed to have a 2011 RDX AWD with Tech Package in black/black on the lot. I had been speaking with Ben and Edmund Kim in the Internet Sales Department, and Ben was willing to match the lowest quote I had received. Please note, however, they were unwilling to respond and offer price quotes via email as I had requested on autos.com and/or Edmunds.com. After I called to verify that they still had the car I wanted, which I was ready to purchase that same day, I drove an hour to the dealership. Edmund was with a customer when I arrived so I was kept waiting for 45 minutes. During this time, Ben, his colleague, did not come to greet or assist me, and none of the other sales people bothered to ask if I wanted to have a seat or if I wanted a beverage. What I consider to be basic customer service courtesies, Marin Acura salespeople have none! When Edmund finally was able to speak to me, he immediately had me fill out a credit application and a trade-in form. (I was trading in a TSX for an RDX.) After waiting another hour while the appraiser inspected the TSX, Edmund asked what other color combination I was willing to settle for on the RDX. At this point, I should have known that Marin Acura did not have the black/black RDX that I wanted. Sure enough, after waiting an additional 20 minutes, Edmund returns to inform me that they no longer had the black/black RDX. In addition, he gave me a TSX trade-in value that is below Kelley Blue Books Fair Value. I believe Marin Acura was trying to recoup the cost of the RDX by offering a low trade-in value. After two frustrating hours, I was having none of it and walked out. I was deceived into visiting the Marin Acura dealership. Once I was in the dealership, Marin Acura thought I would be willing to settle and take anything they offered, as if I was that desperate. I will never visit this dealership again. It was the most horrendous car buying experience Ive ever encountered. The sales people lack basic customer courtesies, and obviously, they are willing to lie in order to entice you to the dealership. Furthermore, Marin Acura is unwilling to make an honest offer via email. They would rather wait to match one from another dealership, only to try sell you a car you dont want. Read more