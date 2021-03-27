Marin Acura
Customer Reviews of Marin Acura
Buyer Beware - Poor Inspection Standards
by 03/27/2021on
BUYER BEWARE of low vehicle standards from Marin Acura!!! If you dare to purchase a pre-owned vehicle from Marin Acura, bring a mechanic with you or take the vehicle to a mechanic before purchasing. Standards are low and barely acceptable. Don’t believe their 160 point check sales pitch. I purchased a 2018 certified Acura MDX from this dealership in March 2021. The sales person rushed for sale and did not give much time to inspect the vehicle. Upon reversing the vehicle I heard a bit of noise. After a few days, I took the vehicle to my local Acura dealership and found the brakes among a few other maintenance items needed to be replaced. The brakes were not covered under the certified warranty. The manager at Marin Acura stated they would not pay for any of the brake replacement costs. A customer should not have to worry about about replacing something so necessary such as brakes upon a vehicle purchase. I expected more from an Acura dealership and am very disappointed in the low vehicle standards and poor customer service. From other Marin Acura reviews, it is apparent that low vehicle standards and unethical practices are common practice at this dealership. Marin Acura does NOT stand by the quality of their vehicles and this is very disheartening. Marin Acura is a bad representation of a luxury brand like Acura. I will definitely NOT purchase another vehicle from Marin Acura.
Refused to Repair the Bumper
by 10/13/2020on
Sold me a used Acura with the front bumper half attached, with the foglight dangling. Refused to make it right claiming it passed inspection. Next time I consider buying a used car, I want to see the inspection details first. I don't believe anyone inspected it as the damage is very obvious.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worth the 90 minute drive
by 08/27/2014on
This is the second Acura MDX lease I've completed in three years at Marin Acura, and both times were exemplary. I live 90 minutes to the south and took a day off work to make the transaction, and it was totally worth the drive and time. My salesperson, Daniel M., was exemplary in so many ways: product knowledge and enthusiasm - six stars; honesty and integrity - six stars; customer service skills and willingness to go the extra mile - six stars. My finance man, Jean-Pierre K., whom I've had the true pleasure of working with twice now, capped off the experience in exceptional fashion. He is simply a gem, and alone makes Marin Acura worthwhile. And, of course, the 2015 MDX with Tech package is jaw-droppingly smooth, quiet, and sophisticated. I loved our 2012 version more than any car I've ever had, but this one is a contender to take its place. So far so good!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best offer, best experience
by 01/21/2014on
We were shopping for Acura in SF Bay Area. Ben at Marin Acura offered the best price. We've discussed all details over the phone. When we came over, John T. helped us select the car, took us for test drive and then helped with the paperwork. That's it. No bad surprises, no hidden fees, no pressure to buy extras.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reasonable Experience and Competitive Price
by 03/11/2013on
Using the Edmunds.com quote request service, I received competitive quotes by email. After calling each dealer, I received slightly more competitive numbers, though not in writing. Edmund K. and Marin Acura offered the lowest price and I did confirm that they had the car with features and color on the lot. Other Acura dealers were able to confirm this through an Acura database. I did not have to wait when I arrived. The process is always slow when you're buying a car so my expectations were met. They did offer slightly below blue book for a trade in which I accepted so that I didn't have to hassle with private party sales. The Finance guy was entertaining and knew his stuff. Always be prepared since the sale is not over until you finish with the Finance guy. In the end, we were able to get the financing terms that we want and everyone was happy. All in all, they did a good job. Edmund spent time with me on the features of the car and set up the bluetooth connection, etc. They did beat all other dealers in the area as I was willing to drive for a deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Marin Acura Horrendous Dealer
by 01/03/2011on
Marin Acura claimed to have a 2011 RDX AWD with Tech Package in black/black on the lot. I had been speaking with Ben and Edmund Kim in the Internet Sales Department, and Ben was willing to match the lowest quote I had received. Please note, however, they were unwilling to respond and offer price quotes via email as I had requested on autos.com and/or Edmunds.com. After I called to verify that they still had the car I wanted, which I was ready to purchase that same day, I drove an hour to the dealership. Edmund was with a customer when I arrived so I was kept waiting for 45 minutes. During this time, Ben, his colleague, did not come to greet or assist me, and none of the other sales people bothered to ask if I wanted to have a seat or if I wanted a beverage. What I consider to be basic customer service courtesies, Marin Acura salespeople have none! When Edmund finally was able to speak to me, he immediately had me fill out a credit application and a trade-in form. (I was trading in a TSX for an RDX.) After waiting another hour while the appraiser inspected the TSX, Edmund asked what other color combination I was willing to settle for on the RDX. At this point, I should have known that Marin Acura did not have the black/black RDX that I wanted. Sure enough, after waiting an additional 20 minutes, Edmund returns to inform me that they no longer had the black/black RDX. In addition, he gave me a TSX trade-in value that is below Kelley Blue Books Fair Value. I believe Marin Acura was trying to recoup the cost of the RDX by offering a low trade-in value. After two frustrating hours, I was having none of it and walked out. I was deceived into visiting the Marin Acura dealership. Once I was in the dealership, Marin Acura thought I would be willing to settle and take anything they offered, as if I was that desperate. I will never visit this dealership again. It was the most horrendous car buying experience Ive ever encountered. The sales people lack basic customer courtesies, and obviously, they are willing to lie in order to entice you to the dealership. Furthermore, Marin Acura is unwilling to make an honest offer via email. They would rather wait to match one from another dealership, only to try sell you a car you dont want.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
