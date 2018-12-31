sales Rating

I bought a used car from Larry H. Miller Nissan Corona in October. I noticed an big dent in one of the rims. They offered to have a 3rd party look at the wheel which they ended up paying for the repair. They sent me to CTW (Corona Tire and Wheel) and they had to ship my wheel out to be repaired. I would not be able to drive my car because it was the front wheel and I drive the freeway to work everyday. I asked them for help as the wheel guy said it could take up to a week for the repair. They said they could not give me a loaner car from the dealership because they do not offer loaner cars to "used car buyers" and instead offered me a rental car for $25 a day...for one week?! So after having no vehicle that I just bought for a week I received the wheel back and the wheel repair shop had scratched the paint around the entire rim and had to send it back out...so another week without my "new" vehicle. After 2 1/2 weeks I finally received the supposedly repaired wheel back. However the wheel took an excessive amount of weights to be balanced and now my car shakes if I go over 70 mph. I spoke to the wheel shop and he said once a wheel is repaired it is never perfectly round again and to put it on the back and I wouldn't feel it as much. My wheel are staggered so I can not put the wheel on the back and the wheel/car never shook before it was repaired. I called and spoke to service manager who blamed it on the wheel company...which they referred me to. I spoke to the wheel shop again and he said only thing to do is to replace the wheel. I called the service manager again and he suggested I bring it in and he said he will see what his service manager can do. I had heard that multiple times from this dealership. I live an hour away and they would tell me to bring it in and they will take care of it. But when I showed up at the dealership they told me there is nothing they can do. I took the wheel/car to another shop for a second opinion and they said the wheel is bent and the wheel repair shop only fixed the visual defect of the wheel and it was repaired incorrectly. Second opinion also suggested replacing the wheel because it will cause long term effects for my car. I have since been trying to call the dealership, literally no one answers or calls me back. Have tried online chatting where I received a promise a manager would contact me...a week later still haven't heard from them. This dealerships customer service is nothing about the customer. When I first got in the car to test drive it there was a post it note that had a list of issues wrong with the car. The salesman said "let me take that off in case you don't buy the car so the next customer doesn't see it." The salesman had no pull and eventually stopped contacting me after he said he would get back to me, who also lied about the car having a second key. Promised throughout the whole process the key was in his managers office and just had to wait for him to get in. The sales manager does not work with you at all on price. I also traded in a car which had a recall and took about $2000 off KBB price because they said it will have to sit on the lot for weeks, which is a lie because the dealership had the parts and would only take a day to fix. The financial guy is was also deceiving, if you do buy a car from them don't listen to them about only being able to do everything electronic signature, they have you opt out at the very beginning unknowingly. The financial guy also lied saying sign here "it means you and I cant cancel this contract", however when I got home and printed everything out he had really put in 2 days for me to cancel it at a very inconvenient time. This dealership ruined what should have been an exciting time and enjoyment of being a car. Yes it was 'used' but it was new to me and they completely ruined the experience and I still have a bent wheel which is unsafe 2 months later and they don't want to help me or take fault for sending me to a company that ruined my wheel. I will be filing a complaint against this company. Do yourself a favor and stay away from Larry H. Miller Nissan Corona. I only gave them one star because they had the car I wanted. Read more