KayzCar
by 12/31/2018on
Awesome experience with sales and the beautiful finance lady Mrs. G
If I could give them Zero stars I would
by 01/27/2020on
I bought a car from here in December 2019 and was promised a extra Key one month later still didn't receive it. I had called and was told they forgot about it and I needed to go back so they could program a key I live 5 hours away. They said they will send a generic key another month has gone by and still nothing. Also when I went to buy the car I was told it had cruse control but it wasn't until l was half way home when I realized I was not told the truth and the car did not have cruses control. I will not give them any more of my money and I recommend you don't either.
1 Comments
Thinking about buying a used car from this dealership? Read this first!
by 01/02/2020on
I bought a used car from Larry H. Miller Nissan Corona in October. I noticed an big dent in one of the rims. They offered to have a 3rd party look at the wheel which they ended up paying for the repair. They sent me to CTW (Corona Tire and Wheel) and they had to ship my wheel out to be repaired. I would not be able to drive my car because it was the front wheel and I drive the freeway to work everyday. I asked them for help as the wheel guy said it could take up to a week for the repair. They said they could not give me a loaner car from the dealership because they do not offer loaner cars to "used car buyers" and instead offered me a rental car for $25 a day...for one week?! So after having no vehicle that I just bought for a week I received the wheel back and the wheel repair shop had scratched the paint around the entire rim and had to send it back out...so another week without my "new" vehicle. After 2 1/2 weeks I finally received the supposedly repaired wheel back. However the wheel took an excessive amount of weights to be balanced and now my car shakes if I go over 70 mph. I spoke to the wheel shop and he said once a wheel is repaired it is never perfectly round again and to put it on the back and I wouldn't feel it as much. My wheel are staggered so I can not put the wheel on the back and the wheel/car never shook before it was repaired. I called and spoke to service manager who blamed it on the wheel company...which they referred me to. I spoke to the wheel shop again and he said only thing to do is to replace the wheel. I called the service manager again and he suggested I bring it in and he said he will see what his service manager can do. I had heard that multiple times from this dealership. I live an hour away and they would tell me to bring it in and they will take care of it. But when I showed up at the dealership they told me there is nothing they can do. I took the wheel/car to another shop for a second opinion and they said the wheel is bent and the wheel repair shop only fixed the visual defect of the wheel and it was repaired incorrectly. Second opinion also suggested replacing the wheel because it will cause long term effects for my car. I have since been trying to call the dealership, literally no one answers or calls me back. Have tried online chatting where I received a promise a manager would contact me...a week later still haven't heard from them. This dealerships customer service is nothing about the customer. When I first got in the car to test drive it there was a post it note that had a list of issues wrong with the car. The salesman said "let me take that off in case you don't buy the car so the next customer doesn't see it." The salesman had no pull and eventually stopped contacting me after he said he would get back to me, who also lied about the car having a second key. Promised throughout the whole process the key was in his managers office and just had to wait for him to get in. The sales manager does not work with you at all on price. I also traded in a car which had a recall and took about $2000 off KBB price because they said it will have to sit on the lot for weeks, which is a lie because the dealership had the parts and would only take a day to fix. The financial guy is was also deceiving, if you do buy a car from them don't listen to them about only being able to do everything electronic signature, they have you opt out at the very beginning unknowingly. The financial guy also lied saying sign here "it means you and I cant cancel this contract", however when I got home and printed everything out he had really put in 2 days for me to cancel it at a very inconvenient time. This dealership ruined what should have been an exciting time and enjoyment of being a car. Yes it was 'used' but it was new to me and they completely ruined the experience and I still have a bent wheel which is unsafe 2 months later and they don't want to help me or take fault for sending me to a company that ruined my wheel. I will be filing a complaint against this company. Do yourself a favor and stay away from Larry H. Miller Nissan Corona. I only gave them one star because they had the car I wanted.
Fraudulent business
by 04/15/2019on
Misuse of private information and no car
1 Comments
Great service
by 12/31/2018on
The service department did an awesome job!
1 Comments
Great Service
by 12/31/2018on
Fast and friendly dealership. I was in and out during my lunch hour. Appreciate the way they do business.
1 Comments
KayzCar
by 12/31/2018on
Awesome experience with sales and the beautiful finance lady Mrs. G
1 Comments
AMAZING SERVICE
by 12/31/2018on
glad I came to this dealership. Amazing service, definitely amazed that I picked Larry H. Miller Nissan to buy my car!!
1 Comments
Great people!
by 12/28/2018on
Every employee was very nice, and freindly!they helped me right away. Im very happy thanks alot!
1 Comments
Rogue
by 12/28/2018on
Love my car and sales staff
1 Comments
Quality Customer Service
by 12/24/2018on
Just wanted to say that my car buying experience with LHM Nissan was superb! I appreciate their knowledgeable staff, quality vehicle selection & great customer service! I will definitely be referring anyone I can to this dealer! Thank you again!
1 Comments
My service
by 12/21/2018on
Great Service
1 Comments
Many thanks to the staff at LHM Corona Nissan
by 12/20/2018on
Just wanted to say thank you again to the amazing staff at LHM Corona Nissan. They made the process as seamless as possible, from the moment that I arrived at the dealership to the time I left with my brand new Nissan! I will definitely be doing business with them in the future!
1 Comments
350z
by 12/13/2018on
Everyone was very helpful and friendly. Great finance manager and the whole experience was the best. Thanks corona
1 Comments
NV
by 12/13/2018on
Go to Phillip the Master NV Specialist!
1 Comments
Amazing service
by 12/13/2018on
Everybody in the dealership was really nice and welcoming, this dealership provides a different experience. They're all about the customer. they even provide snacks and coffee for our waiting time. Compared to other dealers this place has a short waiting time to get us approved, i went to other dealerships before this one and I must say this was the best customer experience so far.
Amazing experience
by 12/12/2018on
Great experience over all
1 Comments
Go see Nick
by 12/12/2018on
Had some things added onto my new car that I purchased this pass weekend and Nick was amazing at explaining everything to me. Got a Uber ride home and back.
1 Comments
Versa
by 12/12/2018on
I called over the weekend and was in contact with a very king, honest man. He advised me of all that I needed to bring in order to get in a 2018 versa. I went to the dealership and he had the vehicle ready and es in and out of the dealership within 3 hrs. My finance person was great.
1 Comments
My Titan xd
by 12/11/2018on
Had look at different places to purchase my new beast and finally made the decision to purchase here. Thank you guys for all your help
1 Comments
Best experience ever
by 12/11/2018on
It's always nice to go to a car dealership and get treated like family. Everyone from the moment we arrived was kind and helpful. I will be sending friends and family too.
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 12/11/2018on
Always great service with Nick.
1 Comments
1 Comments