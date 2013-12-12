Future Hyundai of Concord
Customer Reviews of Future Hyundai of Concord
Good Service and Easy Sale
by 12/12/2013on
The sales associate I worked with name Tee was very helpful, got me through the process easily and found financing for the portion of the vehicle I did not pay for in cash. He was also not put off by a large down payment and a firm limit on the amount I was willing to finance. When a problem was discovered with the vehicle after purchase he was helpful in getting the car back in for service. The Service department was helpful and got me into a temporary vehicle while mine is being repaired. Overall, the service has been pretty good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience.
by 11/27/2013on
My wife and I purchased a new Sonata today at a really terrific price. The entire sales staff are to be commended for a truly unexpected and very welcomed car buying experience... just the way it should be! Hyundai motors should be very happy with their performance and I would highly recommend them to anyone seeking a no hassle car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
bad bad bad
by 12/04/2010on
The sales guys I dealt with Victor and Dave were great and I felt like I had the perfect car bought. I finally was able to negotiate a good number for the car and we agreed on what I thought was a good deal. I charged my down payment on my CC that night and they arranged for a trade for a different car from one of their other lots. The next day when I went to pickup my new car the following day after it was delivered from another dealership I arrived to a big surprise. HERE WAS THE BIG ISSUE.....the exterior/interior combo I had paid for didn't exist and was not produced by Hyundai whatsoever. The sales mgr told us he found us a 2011 Hyundai Sonata in white with grey cloth interior the previous night and "ordered it" but when we showed up at the dealership the next day it was a different car. Our sales guys were apologetic but not once did a manager or GM come to us and try to make us a deal. I told them to present us with another offer or something to make up for our time, disappointment, and stress and nothing ever happened. I could tell the sales guys were even frustrated that management would not let them help us. A very bad experience. In the end they refunded our credit card for the down payment and we walk away with no car. What a joke! My wife and I could not believe that they didn't bring anything to the table for us to discuss as another option. When I left the dealership I even told them my brother was looking at their Santa Fe suv so they lost out on his business too and they still didn't make anything happen for us.
Stay FAR away from this dealer
by 12/22/2009on
Please note: Dealership is also known as Future Ford/Hyundai of Concord. My wife purchased a new (we thought) Hyundai Accent from this dealership and had a horrendous buying experience. They gave her a test drive in one accent and then just as she signed paperwork to purchase, they switched the car for another accent that had been previously purchased under false pretenses, repossessed, and taken back to the dealership. The "new" car had over 400 miles on the odometer. My wife was in a spot without a car and absolutely had to purchase that day, so she ended up buying the car. When she returned home, she checked the dealer's website and was dismayed to discover that the list price on the website for her car with the same equipment was over $500 less (for a brand new car). We contacted the dealership (ended up speaking to the GM actually) and were given a canned line about availability impacting pricing, all deals are final, blah blah blah. The GM would not budge, no apology, just kept repeating the same canned lines. Do NOT under any circumstances do business with this dealership. They are [violative content deleted]. My wife deeply regrets buying a car from them. Hyundai's are decent cars so this should not be a reflection on the manufacturer, just this particular dealership. Frequent another Hyundai dealership if you are in the market or need service.