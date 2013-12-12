2.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The sales guys I dealt with Victor and Dave were great and I felt like I had the perfect car bought. I finally was able to negotiate a good number for the car and we agreed on what I thought was a good deal. I charged my down payment on my CC that night and they arranged for a trade for a different car from one of their other lots. The next day when I went to pickup my new car the following day after it was delivered from another dealership I arrived to a big surprise. HERE WAS THE BIG ISSUE.....the exterior/interior combo I had paid for didn't exist and was not produced by Hyundai whatsoever. The sales mgr told us he found us a 2011 Hyundai Sonata in white with grey cloth interior the previous night and "ordered it" but when we showed up at the dealership the next day it was a different car. Our sales guys were apologetic but not once did a manager or GM come to us and try to make us a deal. I told them to present us with another offer or something to make up for our time, disappointment, and stress and nothing ever happened. I could tell the sales guys were even frustrated that management would not let them help us. A very bad experience. In the end they refunded our credit card for the down payment and we walk away with no car. What a joke! My wife and I could not believe that they didn't bring anything to the table for us to discuss as another option. When I left the dealership I even told them my brother was looking at their Santa Fe suv so they lost out on his business too and they still didn't make anything happen for us. Read more