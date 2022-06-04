Customer Reviews of Concord Mazda
Nice service
by 04/06/2022on
I was shopping for car for almost 2 months. Chris is very knowledgeable and helpful to find the right car. He help me get a good car, also the dealership doesn’t have crazy markup similar to neighbors. Over all good experience.
Would not Recommend this dealer at all.
by 11/05/2021on
First off, I want to begin with some disclaimers- I did not directly buy a car from Concord Mazda. Second, this will be a long read, but I promise you, it will be worth it. I bought a car from Mazda of Elk Grove, which was a DEALER TRADE from Concord Mazda. In June of 2021, I got a CX-5 from Elk Grove(which was a dealer trade from Concord), Things were fine up until about 2,000 miles, when my car would constantly produce a "clicking" noise when being driven. I took it to the dealer a total of 4 times. For the first 3 times, I was hoping that the issue was going to be resolved, but it was not. The fourth time was then I decided to file a lemon law claim with Mazda. During this fourth repair, I was told by Mazda Corporate that I had allegedly got some body work done at Concord Mazda in August. I was initially shocked, and started to contact Concord Mazda to get this clarified because I had never even stepped foot in Concord before. I was surprised when Greg, the general manager of Concord Mazda, informed me that the car sustained an alleged 958.64 dollars of damage in April of 2021, FOUR months before I purchased the car According to him, because the damage was under a certain percentage in relation to the MSRP, there was no need to disclose this damage voluntarily (3 percent is the threshold). An invoice was provided, but was missing pages. After some detective work and some back and forth, the actual damages of the car was OVER 8000 DOLLARS. the MSRP of the car was 38,317- this damage amounted to about 21% of the cars value. What this means is that Concord Mazda violated the California Vehicle Code, which is illegal. Now- I am not sure if this was a misunderstanding or if this was just swept under the rug in hopes that nobody would find out. Right now, I am still in the process of getting this matter taken care of. Mazda corporate is also involved. It is unbelievable that I had wasted over 30 days trying to get this car fixed for something that could have been caused by prior undisclosed damage to this vehicle. To anybody still reading, PLEASE be informed of the law. I will provide it here. Do not let car dealers take advantage of you. https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displayText.xhtml?lawCode=VEH&division=3.6.&title=&part=&chapter=4.&article= If you are shopping for a car here, please be aware of potential damages to the car you are looking for. It is illegal for any car dealers to lie about prior damage, so please ask. I do not want potential customers of this dealership to end up like me and waste valuable time getting this sorted out. I also expected more from Mazda as a brand. This is my fourth Mazda, but after this, I will never buy a Mazda again.
a refreshingly professional car buying experience
by 09/06/2021on
We worked with Kahn Nyugen at Concord Mazda in our hunt for an SUV, and it was a pleasant experience from start to finish. Kahn is patient, knowledgeable, and communicates well. Concord Mazda sets competitive prices and exhibits good business practices. We would gladly work with Kahn and the Concord team again!
Great first car buying experience
by 04/04/2021on
Scott K. Was a great salesman he was kind, polite and honest with the information. He listened to my feedback and allowed me to walk out with a new car at a fair price. Made for an overall great experience.
Honest and pressure free Dealer
by 03/28/2021on
I just bought(27 march 2021) Mazda cx-3 from Concord Mazda. Though I live in Fremont but went all the way to Concord because of Scott Kavanaugh of Concord Mazda. He was very honest in going over all the details and and gave the best quote, most importantly everything was finalized over phone/email. In addition the experience was great no hassle or pressures to get me to purchase other additional add-ons. He is knowledgeable about the vehicle and went over with great patience. Reach out to Scott [contact info removed] and I am sure you will get best service.
Good Service
by 12/09/2020on
Both Paul and Robert helped me with my car purchase, they are very nice. I get good service while purchasing the car.
Mazda Purchased
by 11/25/2020on
I had a pleasant experience working with Marie to purchase my new CX-5. They had the best offers among dealerships I checked.
Fast and Easy
by 09/16/2020on
The car buying process was painless and quick at Concord Mazda. Paul was a pleasure to work with: he was honest, reliable, personable and made us feel comfortable throughout the entire process (which was new to us). We got exactly what we wanted and feel like we paid a very fair price.
Great Purchase Experience
by 05/04/2020on
I bought a Mazda 3 a few days ago from Barry Baker at Concord Mazda. He was excellent with communication during the negotiation process. He was straight forward and none of the usual sales BS. I changed my mind about exterior colors, seats and interior trim a few times, and was very accommodating. The purchase price was fair based on prices at other nearby dealerships. Hopefully my experience going forward is as good as it has been to this point.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Easy Purchase
by 05/27/2017on
Thanks to DGDG Concord Mazda for providing an easy straight forward buying process and great customer service from the minute I was greeted at the door!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Concord Mazda
by 09/28/2015on
On August 30, I went to the Concord Dealership with an a TrueCar price guarantee of 28,404 for a CX-3 Grand Tour. I also brought a loan approval from Capital One and Auto Trader quote for 11,600 my Mustang. At first I was impressed with Sammy. He checked my mustang and did a new AutoTrader quote for my car. It was for $12,800ish. Sammy even said "I got an extra 1000 for your car" Everything was good until it was time to sign the contracts. From that point on It has been one issue after another with this dealership Issue #1 The finance manager had all the documents printed and started going thru them. He also mentioned that he needs to run thru these quickly because he needed to leave for a wedding. After signing 4 or 5 of them I noticed the date and vehicle were wrong. We had to start over updating and reprinting each document as we went thru the process very quickly. Issue #2 I noticed the price of the car showed 29,040. When I asked about the difference from the TureCar he said this is the price he was given, I said no thanks then I stood up to leave. All of a sudden they decided to match the TureCar price. Issue #3 I was told the service contract pays for itself by having new brake pads. They also recommended the extended warrantee because this car is a first year model and it probably have issues. I ended up checking on the services costs for the CX-3 later on, The service costs are much less than the 2,999 plus interest over 5 years. cost for the service Issue #4 The trade in value of my car that Sammy verified was 12,800(ish) After the cost was changed to 28,640 from 29,040 I noticed the trade in vale of my car was 11,000. I asked why and was told because that's what they are giving me. Because of my overall expertise with Concord Mazda I have not doubt 12,800 was changed to11,000 after the cost of the car was changed to 28,640 from 29.040. I can not prove this because they shredded that first contact Issue # 5 They offered to make my first bill due at 45 days. I Again because he rushed thru everything he left the payment due at 30 days Issue # 6 The service contract and extended warrantee paperwork did not have the correct info about my car. It had a different car than mine How do I know the cost is even correct now? Issue #7 There was a part of the front bumper that was missing from my car. Sammy had this piece take off of another car but this part was black. My car is blue. He said he had already ordered the part and I can come back to have it replaced or he could have it sent to me and I can do it. Its been a month now I am still waiting for this part. Odds are Sammy lied and did not order the part as he said I sent an email about these issues, to the sales person. Hhe replied and said he would forward it to management but most of his reply was trying to make sure give him a good review. Issue # 8 I received a email from the finance manager saying that he did not remember talking about the 45 day payment. Odd because he is the one who offered it. He apologized and said the loan went thru already and nothing can be done. He also said I could cancel the service and extended warrantee and the amount would be refunded to towards the loan balance. I responded to his email saying his apology will not cover the late fess when I don't make my first payment on time. I also said I would be posting a very negative review on yelp and every other site I can regarding Concord Mazda. Shortly after this I got an email that said the first contract could be canceled and they could do a new one. Issue # 9 The general manger contacted me about doing the new contract. I told him ok as long as it is not with the same finance manager I was not to thrilled about coming out to Concord again since I live in Fremont. In his email, He offered to fill up my car with a tank of gas for having to come there again. When I drove out to Concord to sign the new contract, I did not get the tank of gas as promised. The GM did not even apologize or even acknowledged that it was not taken care of as he promised. Issue #10 A few days after I signed the 2nd contract I got my first bill. I know this was under the canceled contract but the issues is that it was from Chase Bank, not thru my loan that was already approved by Capital One. Both the sales person and finance manager said my loan would be thru Capital One as I requested. Why did I get a bill from Chase? Issue #11 I double checked my approved loan from capital one. The loan interest for the amount financed is 6.95% My contract shows 7.84 % I contacted the GM again asking about the discrepancy. I called Capital One and verified the interest rate. The rep said If the dealership were to pull up the info on my approved load they will see its 6.95. All these issue started because the finance manger was in a rush to leave because he had a wedding to attend. I will never recommend or buy another car from Concord Mazda
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Small. Not very well organized dealership
by 01/06/2015on
Test drove a 3 there. A little pressure on giving my information in the beginning. They have a database of all inquiries and build a profile of you for them to use. While I was there negotiating price, I got an e-mail from another dealership. Since I was there, I said I would pay you what the other guys offered because we were there. They said no. I said even with my incentive discount ($500) from Mazda, and they said no. We thanked them an walked away. They made no attempt to even meet halfway the difference, which was probably on a few hundred.
They could have done a lot better
by 06/17/2014on
This was my first time at this dealership, and it's most certainly my last. They didn't have answers to most of my questions about the car. They did not even accompany me on the test drive, but instead had me do the test drive by myself. They would not budge on the price no matter what points i made, claiming that if i didn't buy it someone else will. I felt pressured to buy from them, because they repeatedly said that there were many others coming to get the car that same day. After the purchase, it was impossible to get a hold of anyone for my questions regarding the financing, but when they needed something from me a few days later, my cellphone was getting bombed. Overall, i'm just really dissatisfied with this dealership, and honestly regret having bought from them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
