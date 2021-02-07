Concord Honda
New Honda lease
by 07/02/2021on
Very personal service from our sales representative Tisoc Pena. Excellent job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/16/2021on
It was great. I was informed and updated on the progress of my service. I was very pleased with ease and professionalism used.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very kind and genuine service from Anna Marie
by 05/15/2021on
Very kind seller, very motherly and honest you can tell she really cares about you making the right choices when it comes to car purchases since this was my first vechile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You will see me soon
by 04/06/2021on
Best car shopping experience ever salesperson was the best very people person and my man in the back was great love my car and felt like family when I was driving home
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Getting a loan for the first time
by 04/05/2021on
I believe they answer my concerns on upgrading returning or buying in the car..... If you're buying the car after you still have to watch out on the mileage I believe...... I'm getting alone isn't for everyone but if you're good on credit and your job is stable you should be fine..... But besides that I just have to wait 3 years lease is up..... On the final results
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 04/02/2021on
Best experience! They were having problems with their printing system so it was taking a little longer to check people in for their service. Wait was not bad and got my car done in less time that I was told.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda CRV Service
by 03/24/2021on
My service representative was very helpful and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Service
by 03/12/2021on
Fast, efficient and friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Concord Honda
by 02/20/2021on
This is the second time I went to Concord Honda and I just felt like home once again. I appreciate these people for working with me about getting the car I wanted from my financial standpoint. It was a fun and smooth transaction. If I could give them 100 stars, I would! Best in the Bay!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great personal service!
by 02/17/2021on
I was treated with respect and courtesy, I’m very happy with the personal service that I’ve received from the service advisor, she kept me informed on the progress of my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 02/17/2021on
The service adviser was friendly and attentive, I was treated with respect and courtesy. Kept me updated during the process of the vehicle service. I’m very satisfied:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Servuce for Honda CRV 2018
by 02/17/2021on
I had a really crappy morning on 2/11/2021 because my car wouldnt start at all & I called HondaCare. My vehicle was towed from my garage to Honda Concord within an hour from calling. When I got to Honda Concord I approached one of the guys in the Service Center office & I was assisted by Kenji Dupois. He was very accommodating, helpful, and professional. I got my car within the same day and was glad that it was just a battery issue. I was more than satisfied with the service provided that day. I hope the dealership people will continue to strive to provide the best customer service experience. Thank you Honda Concord and more power!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service and Good Agent
by 01/30/2021on
Bought a car within 1 hour. Very fast service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 01/11/2021on
Loved this place Jose was so nice and explained everything to me all the way to the end loved it and loved how he speaks both languages to help explain to my partner loved it help me pick the car that I wanted I’m super happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best customer service
by 12/29/2020on
Annamarie helped us from start to finish. Was very attentive and straightforward. She is an awesome person and would definitely recommend her and this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Anne Marie
by 12/26/2020on
Very professional, Great Service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Concord Honda Service
by 11/24/2020on
I have been buying cars and having them serviced at Concord Honda for more then 25 years and have never had a problem with any aspect of Concord Honda. I have always considered them to be a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10 in all departments. I had one of my Honda’s serviced today and once again the Honda service advisor Wasif Khan was top notch. He has been my service advisor for me on my last 5 Honda’s, and he has always been honest and a straight shooter when advising me on my car service needs. Thanks to Wasif for keeping my cars running I top condition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with a smile
by 11/04/2020on
My check oil light turned on, was getting ready for a trip back home, and needed service. The customer service team from the phone call to the service center was extremely helpful and tended to my needs for service right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty coverage
by 11/03/2020on
We recently had issues with our 2017 Pilot where the entire board showed every type of dysfunction/error code. Took the car to Wasif and he was able to get the vehicle assessed quickly and returned the vehicle to us much earlier than what was promised. Something about the fuel injector and the vehicle still being covered under warranty. Always reliable service. Wasif does a thorough job of explaining what needs to be handled. He’s been our service advisor for 3 different Hondas over the last 12 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Return Call
by 10/30/2020on
Sergio does not know how to operate a phone. He called my husband to let him know that the car was done. He left a message on his phone. My husband tried calling him back because he had some questions for him. Every time he called, the person would send him to Jerry Long's voice mail. Sergio never listened to the many messages left nor did he ever call back. I think it is very rude and disrespectful to not return a phone call.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Service on 2019 CR-V: oil change. air filters, rotate tires
by 10/18/2020on
I was greeted quickly and professionally when I dropped off the car. I later received a text letting me know the car was ready. On the way home (Hwy 680) the "tire pressures low" message appeared on the instrument panel. I found the nearest service station and checked the tires. Visually they appeared fine. I called Honda service after arriving at home explaining the problem and was asked to come back. It seems the rear tires had too much pressure and the technician let some air out, cleared the message from the instrument panel and I was on my way. The recommended tire pressures are listed on the driver's door frame. I am surprised the service crew didn't know that.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
