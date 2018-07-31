BMW Concord
Customer Reviews of BMW Concord
Dilip Khare
by 07/31/2018on
I recently bought a 5 series BMW from BMW of Concord and more specifically from Dilip Khare. Dilip and his team were great, with reasonable pricing and good listening. It was one of the nicer car buyer experiences I have had. Thank you Dilip.
Excellent Buying Experience
by 05/22/2018on
Dealership is clean and well maintained. Sales experience was cordial and low pressure and I purchased at the price point I had desired. Finance was a breeze. Genius was very knowledgeable. The entire experience was pleasant and took only 2 hours. My last BMW was purchased at Stevens Creek and it took twice as long.
Jackie was great!!!
by 10/19/2017on
Jackie made the whole car buying experience less stressful. She was completely focused on helping me and marking me feel comfortable. No hard sell tactics just answered questions I didnt even think to ask!
No Haggling
by 09/03/2017on
I recently bought a 2018 440i Gran Coupe from BMW Concord and can say this was the easiest most satisfying car buying experience Ive ever had. James Stanford, the Fleet Manager, handled the sale which involved no haggling whatsoever and I got the exact car that I wanted for a very fair, competitive price. I first picked out the options I wanted and then obtained bids from several dealers in the general area. After that all it took was one phone to Mr. Stanford and a few short emails, and then the car was delivered to my house in Stockton for no extra charge. It did take two months to receive it, however, because it was ordered from the factory. The car itself is great although it is taking some time to learn the computer systems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Finance section or department
by 01/18/2017on
Persons in charge in that department never answer their phones or never call you back when you leave a voice message for them. So rude and and aggregating. I will never ever recommend these people as a matter of fact they spoils every department such as sales or services due to their impolight attitude
Ask For Kris Mang!!!
by 09/03/2016on
excellent communication via email and over the phone. give the update the car that I want to buy. we live in Sacramento and we are happy with the experience
Ask for David
by 09/03/2016on
Low pressure sales process. Very knowledgeable about the car. competitively priced on the west coast!
Dan is an amazing Saleperson.
by 09/03/2016on
Super easy transaction. Low pressure. Ordered a new M3. Great car.
Great Service!
by 09/02/2013on
We bought an X5 last year from Concord BMW and the whole process was a pleasure and almost fun. We have had awesome service and support since then too with regards to scheduled maintenance and the like. I highly recommend BMW of Concord.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
MINI of Concord
by 07/20/2007on
Great Sales experience. The salesman and manager treated me with respect and professionalism. They were both a great help in picking the right Mini for me. Amongst the best.