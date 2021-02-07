5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have been buying cars and having them serviced at Concord Honda for more then 25 years and have never had a problem with any aspect of Concord Honda. I have always considered them to be a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10 in all departments. I had one of my Honda’s serviced today and once again the Honda service advisor Wasif Khan was top notch. He has been my service advisor for me on my last 5 Honda’s, and he has always been honest and a straight shooter when advising me on my car service needs. Thanks to Wasif for keeping my cars running I top condition. Read more