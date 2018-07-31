5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought a 2018 440i Gran Coupe from BMW Concord and can say this was the easiest most satisfying car buying experience Ive ever had. James Stanford, the Fleet Manager, handled the sale which involved no haggling whatsoever and I got the exact car that I wanted for a very fair, competitive price. I first picked out the options I wanted and then obtained bids from several dealers in the general area. After that all it took was one phone to Mr. Stanford and a few short emails, and then the car was delivered to my house in Stockton for no extra charge. It did take two months to receive it, however, because it was ordered from the factory. The car itself is great although it is taking some time to learn the computer systems. Read more