BMW Concord

1967 Market St, Concord, CA 94520
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW Concord

10 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dilip Khare

by jvallor on 07/31/2018

I recently bought a 5 series BMW from BMW of Concord and more specifically from Dilip Khare. Dilip and his team were great, with reasonable pricing and good listening. It was one of the nicer car buyer experiences I have had. Thank you Dilip.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Buying Experience

by Jeromba on 05/22/2018

Dealership is clean and well maintained. Sales experience was cordial and low pressure and I purchased at the price point I had desired. Finance was a breeze. Genius was very knowledgeable. The entire experience was pleasant and took only 2 hours. My last BMW was purchased at Stevens Creek and it took twice as long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jackie was great!!!

by Bluesatin on 10/19/2017

Jackie made the whole car buying experience less stressful. She was completely focused on helping me and marking me feel comfortable. No hard sell tactics just answered questions I didnt even think to ask!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Haggling

by Owen2017 on 09/03/2017

I recently bought a 2018 440i Gran Coupe from BMW Concord and can say this was the easiest most satisfying car buying experience Ive ever had. James Stanford, the Fleet Manager, handled the sale which involved no haggling whatsoever and I got the exact car that I wanted for a very fair, competitive price. I first picked out the options I wanted and then obtained bids from several dealers in the general area. After that all it took was one phone to Mr. Stanford and a few short emails, and then the car was delivered to my house in Stockton for no extra charge. It did take two months to receive it, however, because it was ordered from the factory. The car itself is great although it is taking some time to learn the computer systems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Finance section or department

by cyrus1955 on 01/18/2017

Persons in charge in that department never answer their phones or never call you back when you leave a voice message for them. So rude and and aggregating. I will never ever recommend these people as a matter of fact they spoils every department such as sales or services due to their impolight attitude

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask For Kris Mang!!!

by slydewayz on 09/03/2016

excellent communication via email and over the phone. give the update the car that I want to buy. we live in Sacramento and we are happy with the experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for David

by rowinter on 09/03/2016

Low pressure sales process. Very knowledgeable about the car. competitively priced on the west coast!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dan is an amazing Saleperson.

by davidwong777 on 09/03/2016

Super easy transaction. Low pressure. Ordered a new M3. Great car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by jadams103 on 09/02/2013

We bought an X5 last year from Concord BMW and the whole process was a pleasure and almost fun. We have had awesome service and support since then too with regards to scheduled maintenance and the like. I highly recommend BMW of Concord.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
4.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

MINI of Concord

by jobu121 on 07/20/2007

Great Sales experience. The salesman and manager treated me with respect and professionalism. They were both a great help in picking the right Mini for me. Amongst the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
