5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a used 2013 Ford F150 Raptor. Firstly I love the vehicle and the sales process was extremely friendly. Andrew was very proactive and very friendly. I had a couple of issues post purchase including one that required $500 of work. They were happy to do it but I live about a 100 miles from the dealership which means returning the vehicle was unrealistic. Bob, their sales manager, therefore organized me a warranty with a local dealership at a local garage to pay for the repairs. Read more