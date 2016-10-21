Hoblit Motors
Customer Reviews of Hoblit Motors
New F250
by 10/21/2016on
Jerry was a great salesman. ..knowledgeable, informative, patient & friendly.When we need another truck, we will definitely go back to see him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Vehicle and Solved my Problems
by 08/19/2015on
I bought a used 2013 Ford F150 Raptor. Firstly I love the vehicle and the sales process was extremely friendly. Andrew was very proactive and very friendly. I had a couple of issues post purchase including one that required $500 of work. They were happy to do it but I live about a 100 miles from the dealership which means returning the vehicle was unrealistic. Bob, their sales manager, therefore organized me a warranty with a local dealership at a local garage to pay for the repairs.