Hoblit Motors

46 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hoblit Motors

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New F250

by Lorskgs on 10/21/2016

Jerry was a great salesman. ..knowledgeable, informative, patient & friendly.When we need another truck, we will definitely go back to see him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Vehicle and Solved my Problems

by HilaryPerch on 08/19/2015

I bought a used 2013 Ford F150 Raptor. Firstly I love the vehicle and the sales process was extremely friendly. Andrew was very proactive and very friendly. I had a couple of issues post purchase including one that required $500 of work. They were happy to do it but I live about a 100 miles from the dealership which means returning the vehicle was unrealistic. Bob, their sales manager, therefore organized me a warranty with a local dealership at a local garage to pay for the repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

