service department
by 06/24/2019on
great customer service turn around time to drop of and pick up my car
Don't buy the vehicle protection plan!
by 05/30/2017on
The car is fine. It was a trade in so I can't expect too much. I have an oil leak now after two months of having it. I mistakenly purchased the Fidelity Vehicle Protection Plan. Do not waste your money!No parts in my oil leak are covered. The things it covers never break. The financial guy I worked with outright lied about it, and said I'd receive a debit card to put the expenses in which is totally not true. He also said that I could take it to any repair shop which is also not true. Read the reviews on BBB. I feel cheated by Honda Serranonte.
Service
by 01/11/2017on
I love my service rep, Darrell Wilson, at Serramonte Honda. He goes above and beyond. He is totally trustworthy and makes me feel like a "valuable" customer.
Service for recall
by 01/09/2017on
I've never had better customer service from a service department at a car delearship. Darrel was fantastic.
Oil change
by 12/27/2016on
Eric Chau was my service advisor. He was very friendly and he was very kind explaining my service. I'm very happy with my service thank you.
Used 2008 BMW 535i
by 12/13/2016on
On Sunday, November 20th, I went down to Honda of Serramonte with intention to buy a car advertised on the website, I traded in my 2005 Mercedes Benz c230.Â I purchased a 2008 BMW 535i, used with 64k miles.Â I did not purchase any additional warranties, the price for the warranty was $4,700.Â I did pay an additional $250 to get the car inspected and in the case I change my mind I can return the vehicle within the two day time period.Â I drove approximately an hour home to San Jose on Sunday.Â For next few days I rarely drove the car and I had it looked at by my mechanic.Â On Friday the 24th on my way to catch a flight in San Francisco International at 4:25am.Â My girlfriend and I left the house at 3:00am, the first thing we noticed was the right rear tire for a second time was indicating it had low tire pressure.Â We stopped at the gas station to get gas and check the tire properly.Â After getting gas we got on the freeway and headed towards the airport.Â About 2 miles on the freeway the car indicated the engine was overheated âto pull over immediatelyâ. The car also prevented me from accelerating so I had no option other then to pull over on the side of the freeway. After pulling over to the side I turned off the engine and let it rest then turned it back on.Â We decided we should take the car home to our house before this jeopardizes our trip.Â After turning the car back on the warning message went away so we proceeded.Â Within seconds of driving we received the same message and was forced to pull over again. At that time the car was not drivable.Â I called my sister to give us a ride, we barely made it to the airport.Â We left the car on the side of the freeway.Â We immediately called AAA to pick up the vehicle and my sister met them the following morning with the vehicle and had the car towed back to my house about 5 miles away. We retuned home from out of the country Monday 12am 3 days after the incident. When we returned from our vacation we hoped that this was just an error but within a few miles the car was showing the same warnings and in this case we knew there was something seriously wrong with this vehicle. The following morning Tuesday November 28th my girlfriend and I went to Honda of Serramonte.Â We asked to speak to the General Manager Michael.Â We told him the situation that had happened with the car and told him we no longer wanted the car because it was showing signs of necessary repairs that were going to be expensive.Â He told us it was impossible to return the vehicle and asked us why we didnât call them or email them the day of the incident.Â I replied, âwhat were you going to do at 3:00am?âÂ He didnât have a response.Â They offered to buy the car back for $9,500 when I had purchased the car for $13,000.Â We asked if there was anyway that while the car was being worked on if I could have a loaner vehicle in the mean time to get me to work, Michael stated they do not do offer this service for their customers.Â We agreed to have the car towed and inspected by the BMW dealership closer to San Jose to figure out the problem at their expense.Â Â Santa Clara BMW has an outstanding service department.Â They called me two days after their inspection and stated it was due to a bad water pump and they estimated it to cost $1458.90 to repair. They were waiting to hear back from Michael as how to proceed with the necessary repairs. I did not hear from Michael until 2 days after I had contacted him and left 2 voicemails.Â Michael called me the next day and offered to give me $500 towards the repairs of the vehicle.Â I declined the offer because I felt that what they were offering was not even enough to pay for the part needed.Â After speaking to my mechanic he told me he could fix the car for $1,000.Â I called Michael back with this counter offer and he wished I had suggested this earlier and told me he would speak to the service department and get back to me later.Â I did not hear back from Michael that day.Â I called Michael in the morning and he was in a meeting.Â Michael called back and said that his offer still stands for only $500 towards the repairs. I tried to work with Honda of Serramonte but they were unwilling to work with me.Â In this case I have filed a small claims against them so I can be reimbursed for the work needed to be done to my car and unfortunately unable to make it to my job because I had no alternate form of transportation. Â This was an absolute nightmare from ruining our entire vacation, loosing my job due not having dependable transportation, and the inconsideration that was shown due to the circumstances.Â
Very Happy!
by 12/09/2016on
Experience was great. Friendly associates and even better service.
Honda of Serramonte
by 12/06/2016on
Made an appointment on a Saturday for an oil change on my Honda CRV and needed the vehicle returned in order to make another appointment later that day. Received my CRV back in less than an hour. I always have the best service experience at Serramonte Honda.
great service for appointment at Honda
by 12/05/2016on
my recall appointment took 4 hours, but they had a great shuttle service that took me where I needed to go to let time pass. I came back and my car was well taken care of. they checked everything to make sure my car was perfectly fine AND threw in a free car wash!
Awesome awesome!
by 12/01/2016on
I like this place cause there's salespersons for any language and all the others one are so respectful and friendly to clients and they help me to get the car what I really liked.im so happy with the service,and with all the information what I got!thank you honda of serramonte.
Brake service
by 11/28/2016on
Service is always on point. Always pleasant and kept me informed.
Great service!
by 11/24/2016on
Honda was extremely professional from the beginning to the end! I called and easily scheduled my first appointment over the phone. One day before my service date I had to call in and reschedule and they were very accommodating and fit me in a couple days later. Right when I brought my car in an employee greeted me at my door, took my keys and whisked my car away. It was a complementary service since my car was brand new. They explained clearly what was going to be done to my car and even offered me a car wash! In less than one hour, I helped my self to some coffee and watched tv in their lounge and my car was ready to go! I could've went to another Honda a mile away from my home but I don't mind driving a little further to Honda Serramonte for their superior service and quality work!
Car maintenance service
by 11/13/2016on
Excellent Service... very convenient
Good Service
by 11/09/2016on
I had a good experience at Honda of Serramonte, their service is good and fast, I highly recommend this dealer for purchasing your car and maintenance.
Routine Maintenance Check
by 11/08/2016on
I've waited for four hours for this service. It's been a long hours. Wether, it was an scheduled appointment or Non-appointment. You should give both as priorities for customer satisfaction. Coz, the service advisor, said they should work first for appointment customers, before they proceed to non-appointment customer.
Great service at Honda Serramonte
by 11/02/2016on
Seems like time for car maintenance comes around too soon but in all honesty, it had been awhile. Honda Serramonte provides great service, very friendly and professional. They always give you an estimated true time frame for completion. You can wait in their waiting area or have the shuttle take you somewhere.
Disappointed
by 10/31/2016on
Hit or miss depending on who you get when you bring your car in. My last week experience wasn't so good. I had waited a long time for the passenger airbag, so I've been driving my passengers in the back seats looking like a chauffeur. That's not even the main problem. When I brought it in to have it installed this time. My Car was not washed upon returning to me which was awkward because other people having their car returned were all washed. THey had all day because I waited 3 hours for the shuttle to get to my house which is 5 minutes away. my glove compartment items were thrown on the ground. I had a pouch with cash in there that was found on the ground emptied. This is horrible. If I were to go service my car my choice is probably not gonna be Honda again since I don't want to have a "miss" situation. The two stars is for the first time I had a good experience when I had my driver side airbag changed. Car was washed after the work, and the people were very nice that day. changed my engine and did a point inspection. I expected the same service and attitude, but was left disappointed.
Great service!
by 10/06/2016on
Made the buying process easy, the staff were nice. I would recommend this to anybody who wants a car. The sales people made sure I knew everything I needed instead of hiding things. Services are quick!
service at honda serramonte, 9/28
by 10/03/2016on
Routine maintenance, but a lot of things were needed. The person who wrote me up was thorough in explaining what would be done, the costs were explained, the work was done promptly, and the car returned looking - and driving - much better than when I brought it in. A courtesy van was provided to bring me home. I've ridden with this fellow before, and he is a very good driver, courteous to the customers and very able to handle the crazy crap that happens on the roadways.
The service is great on a car that has problems/
by 09/20/2016on
Honda of Serramonte has shared gracefully with the pain of owning a 2015 Honda Accord. The car stalls out. We have brought it in three times on this matter. The second time they thought that they's found the source of the problem. The third time, they did not, BUT they are very open and communicative about their struggles.
10 out of 10 for Kevin
by 09/14/2016on
It was nice to work with Kevin. Kevin explained everything so well and provided excellent service. I would say 10 out of 10. Thanks for the great service, Kevin!
