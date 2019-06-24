sales Rating

On Sunday, November 20th, I went down to Honda of Serramonte with intention to buy a car advertised on the website, I traded in my 2005 Mercedes Benz c230.Â I purchased a 2008 BMW 535i, used with 64k miles.Â I did not purchase any additional warranties, the price for the warranty was $4,700.Â I did pay an additional $250 to get the car inspected and in the case I change my mind I can return the vehicle within the two day time period.Â I drove approximately an hour home to San Jose on Sunday.Â For next few days I rarely drove the car and I had it looked at by my mechanic.Â On Friday the 24th on my way to catch a flight in San Francisco International at 4:25am.Â My girlfriend and I left the house at 3:00am, the first thing we noticed was the right rear tire for a second time was indicating it had low tire pressure.Â We stopped at the gas station to get gas and check the tire properly.Â After getting gas we got on the freeway and headed towards the airport.Â About 2 miles on the freeway the car indicated the engine was overheated âto pull over immediatelyâ. The car also prevented me from accelerating so I had no option other then to pull over on the side of the freeway. After pulling over to the side I turned off the engine and let it rest then turned it back on.Â We decided we should take the car home to our house before this jeopardizes our trip.Â After turning the car back on the warning message went away so we proceeded.Â Within seconds of driving we received the same message and was forced to pull over again. At that time the car was not drivable.Â I called my sister to give us a ride, we barely made it to the airport.Â We left the car on the side of the freeway.Â We immediately called AAA to pick up the vehicle and my sister met them the following morning with the vehicle and had the car towed back to my house about 5 miles away. We retuned home from out of the country Monday 12am 3 days after the incident. When we returned from our vacation we hoped that this was just an error but within a few miles the car was showing the same warnings and in this case we knew there was something seriously wrong with this vehicle. The following morning Tuesday November 28th my girlfriend and I went to Honda of Serramonte.Â We asked to speak to the General Manager Michael.Â We told him the situation that had happened with the car and told him we no longer wanted the car because it was showing signs of necessary repairs that were going to be expensive.Â He told us it was impossible to return the vehicle and asked us why we didnât call them or email them the day of the incident.Â I replied, âwhat were you going to do at 3:00am?âÂ He didnât have a response.Â They offered to buy the car back for $9,500 when I had purchased the car for $13,000.Â We asked if there was anyway that while the car was being worked on if I could have a loaner vehicle in the mean time to get me to work, Michael stated they do not do offer this service for their customers.Â We agreed to have the car towed and inspected by the BMW dealership closer to San Jose to figure out the problem at their expense.Â Â Santa Clara BMW has an outstanding service department.Â They called me two days after their inspection and stated it was due to a bad water pump and they estimated it to cost $1458.90 to repair. They were waiting to hear back from Michael as how to proceed with the necessary repairs. I did not hear from Michael until 2 days after I had contacted him and left 2 voicemails.Â Michael called me the next day and offered to give me $500 towards the repairs of the vehicle.Â I declined the offer because I felt that what they were offering was not even enough to pay for the part needed.Â After speaking to my mechanic he told me he could fix the car for $1,000.Â I called Michael back with this counter offer and he wished I had suggested this earlier and told me he would speak to the service department and get back to me later.Â I did not hear back from Michael that day.Â I called Michael in the morning and he was in a meeting.Â Michael called back and said that his offer still stands for only $500 towards the repairs. I tried to work with Honda of Serramonte but they were unwilling to work with me.Â In this case I have filed a small claims against them so I can be reimbursed for the work needed to be done to my car and unfortunately unable to make it to my job because I had no alternate form of transportation. Â This was an absolute nightmare from ruining our entire vacation, loosing my job due not having dependable transportation, and the inconsideration that was shown due to the circumstances.Â Read more