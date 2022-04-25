Skip to main content
Lithia Nissan of Clovis

370 W Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Nissan of Clovis

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(18)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
18 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Never Again

by Malika N on 04/25/2022

On March 8th, 2022, my boyfriend and I were in a car accident that resulted in my car being totaled. A same day payout was made March 16th, and I received $3K, and the remainder left on my totaled car was paid off to the loan company. I ended up here to purchase my car. They end up putting me in a car that I had to take back within in 48 hours due to problems with the engine and now with the catalytic converter. They lied to me about the loan process and are refusing to let me out of the car despite the GM, Al Pacheco, giving me his word that if the car was not in working condition within 10 days, he would "rip up the contract himself". He has avoided my calls ever since. Over a month later, I have no car and no refund and no contact from Al.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Service Matters

by Lindsey on 06/30/2019

Just bought a car at Lithia Nissan of Clovis and Erik Perez was so helpful and personable! Customer service is their number one priority here. They made sure to help me get the best deal on a car that best fit my needs! Thanks also to Brenda and Edmund! UPDATE: Just want to add the following. I went in preapproved with a credit union and could have been in and out in an hour but was unsure that I was getting the best financing option with my bank. Erik, Edmund and Bobby took the time (four hours) to find the absolute best deal (IT WAS AMAZING). These people will work with you on anything you need and if you voice any concerns, I guarantee they can come up with a solution that will erase any doubts. Lithia Nissan of Clovis has a great team. One more shout out because, really they deserve it: THANK YOU ERIK, EDMUND, BOBBY AND BRENDA. I genuinely appreciate all of your time and effort.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2015 Nissan Versa

by Jvong11 on 11/05/2016

This place was very friendly and really took care of everything I needed when I went in. I thought I was going to have to wait 3 hours but I waited 10 minutes in their lounge with complimentary coffee and wifi before they gave me a ride back to my work and then texted me to tell me that my service was done before coming back to pick me up. It was very convenient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by dsusanch on 08/31/2016

Great service. Manager honored expired coupon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service, Great People

by ericl5112 on 08/13/2016

Service was finished ahead of schedule, and the people I worked where fast, friendly, and kept me in the loop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome service reprsentative

by Beachdrive on 07/31/2016

Diana Perez who works as a service representative is always friendly, engaging and humble. She listens and cares....never tries to sell unnecessary service, and makes you feel confident that your car is in the best of hands.....It is a pleasure to work with her. Overall the service I have received from this dealership over the past 10 years has been exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very good!

by 2014nissanwife on 07/03/2016

Very good customer service, fast and friendly!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales

by thidanuon on 06/23/2016

I was looking for a good price (fair purchase price according to Kelly Blue Book) for a 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL and I wasn't sure how that was going to go since MSRP's prices are different. The sales person, Dan Otis and manager Derek Groppetti guided me through the process (I'm a first time new car buyer from a dealership). I was made to feel valued, I felt welcomed, and wasn't afraid of asking questions within the respectful and friendly atmosphere they created. They gave me the fair purchased price and helped me with financing by searching the lowest rate even if it's not with them. I had an excellent experience and would highly recommend their dealership to my friends and family! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

No pressure

by 2longtosearch on 05/05/2016

This was a great experience buying our car. My only complaint, which may be due to my confusion, was I understood the CPO vehicle we purchased had the technology package and found out a few days later it did not.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellence

by Kimsani on 04/30/2016

As always I appreciate the one on one service I receive.Tim is always so helpful in explaining the service completed on my truck. And all service reps greet me with a smile and call me by name. This for me is such excellent customer service!!! Thank You All....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got what I wanted.

by FishersRAF on 04/12/2016

Everything was satisfactory and I received the vehicle I desired and a price that was within reach. Happy all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast oil change

by TheTrober on 01/28/2016

Had an oil change done. It was fast and the people there are friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

What a great team!

by Kathy_Clovis1 on 12/03/2015

Ken Herzog is an awesome sales agent who answered all our questions and found the options that best fit our needs. No pressure sales tactics at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy happy Happy

by cactune2001 on 08/28/2015

My wife and I left driving a 2015 new Altima thanks to the patience, good will, and overall just helping us to see the options available, by Kenneth and RJ. We trust that Litia Nisson cares because of our positive experience purchasing this car. I will be happy to recommend Kenneth and RJ to family an friends along with encouraging your Nisson Dealership. Sincerely Jack and LaVon Weaver

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Nissan Rouge

by Daray63 on 08/28/2015

Wow, what a Great car buying experience. I love my new car, the staff was amazing to work with and the price was right! Thank You, Steven Heaton Martha Sheppard Sam Cabraloff And my Sales Person Ray Garza I will see you next time I need a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First oil change

by blowndragger on 08/17/2015

I'm happy with the first of many oil changes at Lithia Nissan of Clovis. I was in and out in a reasonable amount of time, even before my toddler had a meltdown, which is always a bonus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing a Car

by Shirrel on 07/14/2015

Ken was a great representitive, there was no pressure and he was there to answer all of my questions. He took care of me and made buying a car easy. Freddie also did a great job and walked me through all the paper work. I would purchase a car from Nissan of Clovis again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by MizSassy on 07/13/2015

Alex was very nice and courteous. Liked his personality, but he was professional too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
