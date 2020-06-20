1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So I didn't want to be another 1 star review for this place but I took a leap of faith and gave them a chance. I drove out specifically because they had a car with a transmission I wanted. I talked to Alejandro in the AM about seeing it, told him what time I expected to be here, no issues at all. Well when I got here that's where everything took a 360 degree turn. They had lost the key for the vehicle about a week ago, according to that sales associate at least. So I drove out for nothing. We stopped for dinner on the way home and decided to call and give them one more chance. We called and talked to a different associate and told him the situation and implied we would buy the car if they had a locksmith come out a have a key made. Well Alex said that he had the key or said lost key after about 30 minutes of waiting for them to get back to us. We go back, and they obviously didn't have a key or the right key. Wouldn't have a key made until Monday. You guys lost a sale because of multiple levels of incompetence. Seriously, what are you guys even doing? If someone says they are there for a car (that you need to sell with keys regardless) why not call a locksmith for a customer who was willing to wait? Don't waste your time on this dealership, seriously all of those 1 stars are an immediate red flag. I gave them the benefit of doubt and you should not. Read more