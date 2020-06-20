Customer Reviews of Puente Hills Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi
by 06/20/2020on
Friendly sales staff. I processed application online. This was quick. I made an appointment to go see the cars. I did come out with my new 2020 Mitsubishi. I am happy with what I got.
6000 miles air conditioner not blowing cool air on driver side.
by 08/29/2020on
The service manager knows exactly what was wrong with the air conditioner (only about 6000 miles old). Service time is about 4 hours, but I was very happy that it was fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fixing emergency brake and oil change
by 07/25/2020on
They were able to tell me exactly how they fixed my loose emergency brake which I appreciate also they washed my car too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 07/02/2020on
Very friendly, cordial and knowledgeable service person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Wife is Happy with Her New Vehicle
by 05/21/2020on
Sales person Ivan was very helpful and friendly. He would answer all my questions and concerns. I would recommend Puente Hills Mitsubishi and most definitely I will send them to sales person Ivan.
Pleasant experience
by 03/21/2020on
Quick, friendly service. Reasonably priced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Waste of time
by 03/08/2020on
So I didn't want to be another 1 star review for this place but I took a leap of faith and gave them a chance. I drove out specifically because they had a car with a transmission I wanted. I talked to Alejandro in the AM about seeing it, told him what time I expected to be here, no issues at all. Well when I got here that's where everything took a 360 degree turn. They had lost the key for the vehicle about a week ago, according to that sales associate at least. So I drove out for nothing. We stopped for dinner on the way home and decided to call and give them one more chance. We called and talked to a different associate and told him the situation and implied we would buy the car if they had a locksmith come out a have a key made. Well Alex said that he had the key or said lost key after about 30 minutes of waiting for them to get back to us. We go back, and they obviously didn't have a key or the right key. Wouldn't have a key made until Monday. You guys lost a sale because of multiple levels of incompetence. Seriously, what are you guys even doing? If someone says they are there for a car (that you need to sell with keys regardless) why not call a locksmith for a customer who was willing to wait? Don't waste your time on this dealership, seriously all of those 1 stars are an immediate red flag. I gave them the benefit of doubt and you should not.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
.
by 02/20/2020on
Price, Availability and Kindly Service from Dealer Employees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Sales team
by 02/09/2020on
Alejandro is a great part of the sales force. Very knowledgeable and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jaguar F-Type Purchase
by 02/09/2020on
Initally attracted by large selection of cars. Everyone was very helpful. The buying experience was very straightforward and enjoyable. Axel was great guy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Overall a good auto purchase experience
by 02/03/2020on
I went to Puente Hills Mitubishi looking at a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette they advertised with very low mileage. I've looked at a lot of Vettes and by far the one here was the best I drove and most taken care of. I want to thank Nelson and Max for making my purchase of my new Corvette a smooth one. Nelson was very up front and honest about the sale of the car. When I was ready to make the purchase, it was Nelson's day off and he referred me to Max. Max did a great job helping me out with my purchase! I was alone, and I would've had to drive home to drop off my truck, and hope one of my friends were home to drive me back and pick up the Corvette. Max offered to follow me home and drive me back to the dealership! I told him that it would be a 45 min drive to my house because of traffic. Max was ok with that! That was something he didn't have to do but I was grateful he did! He even helped me with a the front license plate cover of the car! Top notch customer service, and one of the easiest car buying experience I've had! Thank you Nelson, Max, and Puente Hills Mitsubishi!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jesse
by 12/02/2019on
Friendly and patient sales person
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Satisfy customer
by 12/01/2019on
Fast and professional service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Efficient
by 11/27/2019on
The service person was really great. I think his name was Sal. I had an oil change and they even washed my car. Very efficient! I felt like a valued customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service title
by 11/07/2019on
Saul in the service center is very nice and caring for the customers and job is done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service! Good price!!
by 11/05/2019on
Advisor can speak Mandarin, I feel comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great fast and professional service...
by 10/07/2019on
Friendly people, fast service, they offer and explain service need on my car...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy and Excellent. Just what I need.
by 10/05/2019on
Service guys are great. Helpful and Knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3rd time around
by 09/12/2019on
Once we started dealing with Simon, things were done fast and clearly. Prior to that we were very dissatisfied. Please work with your staff on their customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
by 09/04/2019on
Since I had a special order of part from Japan, Mr. Saleh kept me posted about it and did a very professional service on my wife's car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 08/17/2019on
Alex, the salesperson, was very helpful and professional. I liked the overall service, price of my vehicle, and no pressure atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
