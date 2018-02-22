Maita Honda
Alarm and extended service warranty sales pressure
I was sold a car at below invoice price by Barbara but then I was introduced to an additional security system (in addition to the factory installed vehicle deterrent) that was after market by Karr Security System. It was already installed but the upgrade for an OVERPRICED system ($1,295.00) only added an electronic shock sensor, 5 year car replacement warranty only up to $20,000, one year deductible reimbursement warranty up to $2,000 and an LED Indicator. After finishing with Barbara, hungry and tired, then I was was directed to the Finance Manager. As I was signing papers, an extended warranty package was being offer beyond Hondas Warranty 5 years or 60,000 miles Powertrain only and 3 years or 36,000 Basic/ Comprehensive. After being shown various warranty packages, I told the finance manager that I was not interested. He then pulls out a binder with a true or fictional testimonial showing a comparison of cost of having the additional warranty or paying for the repair out of pocket. Again, the additional warranties offered were in the range of $2,000-$3,000. I felt that I was being pressured to purchase even when telling him that I wasnt interested. Overall, I did decide not to purchase the additional warranty but I did purchase the overpriced security system. Please note the security system once purchased is not refundable, cancellable or transferable. In conclusion, you can save on the vehicle selling price but are offered additional items at the end to offset the savings.
Not all internet prices are created equal!
On July 25, 2016, I purchased a new 2016 Honda CR-V 5DR AWD EX-L NAVI from Anthoney Livingston at Maita Honda. The MSRP on this vehicle was 32,145.00. I purchased the vehicle for the internet price (which I was told was "$100 over invoice price" which was $30,616.00 for a savings of $1,529.00 off MSRP. When I got home that night, I requested the internet price from Tom Tavelli at Auburn Honda on the exact same vehicle, with the exact same MSRP, and was quoted a price of $29,645.00 or $2,500.00 off MSRP. Please learn from my $971.00 mistake - all internet prices are NOT created equal.
Lack of Integrity and Honesty
I normally do not write reviews for Yelp, but wanted to provide some public feedback on the experience I had with Maita Honda. I dealt with Barbara Daily, who is very nice and no doubt a hard worker. I had a price quote given to me in writing, then a just two days later had a follow up price quote that was 800 dollars higher saying that she had made a mistake. I went into the dealership to make the deal, and the sales manager and she did say they would honor the lower original price, but would not honor the trade in value match agreed to in writing and instead offered a value 1200 dollars lower, effectively still giving them a 400 dollar up on the deal. Two days later coming back with an all-cash offer now the price is 4500 dollars higher than the original quote. So much for integrity and honoring what you say. I can understand business is business, but integrity will get you much further and get you much better community relations and referrals. I know and work with a lot of people in this community, word will be getting out.
Please reconsier buying from this dealership!
My grandfather had leased a Honda from here, because of his health, he only put the car into his name. The salesman, sales manager, and finance manager reinsured my grandfather that if he does pass away that all his family has to do is just return the car with no obligation to the family, witnessed what they said was my grandmother. My grandfather was no stick in the mud, he said he would not do a deal that will hurt his family if he passed. Well my grandfather passed away and it has been nothing but a huge pain and hassle to deal with these people. They lied to my grandfather to make a deal. They did absolutely nothing to help and deny everything they said to my grandfather. The sales manager insulted my mother on the phone and kept upsetting my grandmother when we had to go in and sign the car away. They told us we had to pay so much negative equity when the car was only 3 months old and had 800 miles on it. Obviously, Hondas do not hold there value like they say. They claimed that the car had many dents and scratches, when I turned the vehicle in I went over the car with a sales manager and he said it was 100%, but now when they had the car for a while it has dents and scratches that we have to pay for. Please reconsider buying from this dealership, there are so many more Honda dealerships to choose from. These people will tell you anything for them to make a quick buck. Customer service was terrible and very rude. I have lost all respect for this dealership and the employees that helped my grandfather.
Terrible customer service
Worst customer service I have received in my entire life. We drove 2 hours to this dealership after receiving an "internet price" via email from one of the sales representatives. Only after we test drove the car, and sat in the office for over 30 minutes, did they send in a sales manager to tell us we were misquoted by $3,000! Rather than just eat the cost and deliver quality customer service, the sales manager Todd Broyles came in to tell us that they had made a "mistake" and would not honor the price we were given. We drove an entire 4 hours for nothing. I have been a manager for 10 years, and if my employee made a "mistake," I assure you the company I work for would make it right with the customer and honor the price that was given. This place is a joke. Todd Broyles was rude and condescending. I expected more from this dealership and was completely shocked by the way they handled one employee's "mistake."
Beware, the price will change in the Finance Office.
Beware, the price will change when you get to the finance office. I had been shopping for a few weeks by internet. Travis emailed me with an "out the door" price and i agreed to make the purchase. I made a 2 o'clock appointment. Two hours later (4PM) we were in the finance office to write the check and the purchase price was a hundred dollars higher. They called in Travis and he even admitted to the lower price he had quoted me. They gave me the car dealership runaround about taxes, they were losing money on the deal, etc.. They didn't seem too concerned when my family and I walked away. Save yourself the time and find an honest dealership.
Spa Experience
My experience at Honda Maita was like a spa appointment compared to any other dealer I've ever worked with. Mike H. in Sales found that I was going to another dealer alone to buy a car. He offered to come over to that dealer and use his 35 years of experience in car sales to verify that I was getting a solid deal and a stable car. I literally had him on speed dial to take advantage of such a generous offer! When I got to the other dealer, I could see for myself that the 3 cars I test drove were not reliable and were not for me. Mike K in Sales drove all the way to the dealer where I was, picked me up and drove me to Maita Honda on Greenback. Mike K worked with me for hours, fighting for my cause, since I'd come all the way from Redding to purchase a car. Not only did Mike K pick me up, test drive cars with me, work VERY hard to get me an INCREDIBLE deal, but he carried the whole load of all the dealings. He kept me well informed but never once left me to carry the weight of fighting for myself for a better deal nor trying to work out a better interest rate nor bargain for extra perks. Mike K took every advantage he could on my behalf, leaving me feeling comfortable, taken care of, and relaxed throughout what could have been (and has been in the past) a harried and stressful process. As Mike K worked with the rest of the sales, financial, and mechanics team, he would report to me what was going on. I eventually got to meet many of the team members and found them all to be very friendly and very helpful. I will ABSOLUTELY be recommending them to friends and family--and strangers in the grocery store...haha! Try them out. Ask for Mike H. or Mike K. You're sure to love your experience :)
Excellent Experience!!
I just bought my new car from Kevin at Maita Honda, and I couldn't be more pleased about the whole experience! I did online searching first, (I used Costco, TrueValue and Smartautosavings) and Kevin was able to give me the best price, listened and responded FAST to my emails, and didn't spam me with form emails, lol. He was refreshingly honest and direct, and I couldn't be more pleased. I dealt with just Kevin and the finance guy, and not rotating sales people~ It was, dare I say it, a pleasant experience!! THANK YOU KEVIN!
Best buying experience...ever
We really enjoyed our buying experience at Maita Honda. We worked with the internet sales dept and they could not have been more nice to deal with. It was a very "no nonsense" sales approach. We found the right car for our family and they gave us the best possible price without all the song and dance you often get with car dealers. I've bought several cars and this was by far the nicest experience and the best deal I have ever received. I would recommend these guys to anyone! Go see Mike or Jermaine with internet sales at Maita Honda....you won't regret it.
Awesome car buying experience
This was the easiest, no pressure car buying experience ever. Jermaine was professional, took care of business and got us the car and price we wanted. Best Honda dealer around!!
Good price & shopping experience
We got a CRV AWD from here 2 weeks ago. The initial internet quote was on par with other dealerships in the area but they were willing to beat the competitors pricing so they got our business. Jermaine took good care of us. No complaints here.
Getting treated right
Let start off with being convinced most car salesman were kicked out of law school I pleasantly surprised at Carmichael Honda. What do you know a sales person that's not pushy or knows what you want more than you and no pressure. My wife and I were in no hurry to buy but if it's a good deal we were ready to singe. Well we did find a good deal on an Accord with 5K miles of coarse spent 2K over what we planed that's a given. All and all I think we got a good deal but more important certainly were treated great buy the salesman (Clay) Very little running out of the room to check witch the manager one of the best car buying experiences I've had.
Fresh Trade - Not for Sale (Says Who!)
I worked with the sales staff at this dealership for about four weeks looking for a used Honda with around 100,000 miles to replace a really nice leased vehicle that I was returning as the lease expired to another dealership. I needed a good vehicle for which I could pay cash, have no car payment and not have to worry that it would drop dead in the next year or two. The sales staff kept me well informed about all items that came and went through inventory as trades, worked with me on on price, and when the right vehicle came in, had the paperwork done, probably sooner than they really should have. In the process, they didn't make much, if any money on the deal considering the excellent service work they performed on the vehicle before the sale (i.e. timing belt, water pump, etc.) but they have gained a loyal customer and highest recommendation to friends and family.
Not your average car dealer
This was the greatest car shopping experience I have had so far. I am very impressed by the overall service we got at Carmichael Honda; everyone that helped us was knowledgeable and professional. I appreciated the straight forward, no "BS" business practices that their employees exhibited during my very short 2 1/2 buying experience. Carmichael Honda would be my first option next time I need another new Honda.