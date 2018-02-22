5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience at Honda Maita was like a spa appointment compared to any other dealer I've ever worked with. Mike H. in Sales found that I was going to another dealer alone to buy a car. He offered to come over to that dealer and use his 35 years of experience in car sales to verify that I was getting a solid deal and a stable car. I literally had him on speed dial to take advantage of such a generous offer! When I got to the other dealer, I could see for myself that the 3 cars I test drove were not reliable and were not for me. Mike K in Sales drove all the way to the dealer where I was, picked me up and drove me to Maita Honda on Greenback. Mike K worked with me for hours, fighting for my cause, since I'd come all the way from Redding to purchase a car. Not only did Mike K pick me up, test drive cars with me, work VERY hard to get me an INCREDIBLE deal, but he carried the whole load of all the dealings. He kept me well informed but never once left me to carry the weight of fighting for myself for a better deal nor trying to work out a better interest rate nor bargain for extra perks. Mike K took every advantage he could on my behalf, leaving me feeling comfortable, taken care of, and relaxed throughout what could have been (and has been in the past) a harried and stressful process. As Mike K worked with the rest of the sales, financial, and mechanics team, he would report to me what was going on. I eventually got to meet many of the team members and found them all to be very friendly and very helpful. I will ABSOLUTELY be recommending them to friends and family--and strangers in the grocery store...haha! Try them out. Ask for Mike H. or Mike K. You're sure to love your experience :) Read more