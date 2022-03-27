Skip to main content
Chino Hills Ford

4480 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino, CA 91710
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chino Hills Ford

2.3
Overall Rating
2.33 out of 5 stars(164)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (2)
164 Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

A waste of time with incompetent [non-permissible content removed]

by Marielle Davis on 03/27/2022

Everyone at this dealership is sharing a single brain cell and passing it around. From the secretary answering phones, Inez, all the way to those in sales like Michael all the way up to the manager Sam, it's like dealing with a circus, and all of [non-permissible content removed] are crammed into the same tiny car. All anyone does is lie and misrepresent what they're talking about. No one takes any responsibility for any mistakes they make, instead always making it out to be someone else's fault, even the customer's when they're supposed to be the "car experts." Call them out on it and they'll just get defensive and rude with you. The fact the churn is so high over there I was at one point dealing with someone in finance who had been there 3 whole days says all you need to know about the professionalism they claim to have over there. I tried to buy out my lease, was jerked around for three weeks, only to be told there was nothing they could do. I spoke with a new person each time who had no idea what the hell was going on. I called every day for near a week and never received a single phone call back from anyone until they seemed to finally realize I wasn't going away until I got an answer. I've never experienced "customer service" (and calling the experience I received "service" is generous) like this before and will NEVER purchase a Ford again. This dealership has soured me to the entire experience. Don't waste your time here, go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Gloria on 10/25/2021

I recently bought my Focus and want to say that Brett Anderson who was my Sales associate provided excellent service! He was very professional and answered all my questions and concerns. He wasn't aggressive in just trying to make a sale. He's contacted me several times after the sale just making sure everything was going good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

New ownership is bad, really bad

by Curt on 03/10/2021

Bought a van a year ago. First I contacted them about the vehicle on the phone & internet and got the price. But when I arrived they had "dealer extras" of $3k they did not tell me about! That wasn't right, clear coat and plastic door guards, crazy for a work van and for $3k?! They removed it and I bought the van. Then on the way home I got a flat and found that the jack was missing. One tire never held air, I had to put air in it every day, twice. I spoke to them in various ways and they never did anything, just kept putting me off. Its a year now, I got a tire on my own a long time ago and drive around with a floor jack if I get another flat tire. At one time I got a text from them that said they were under new management, blah, blah, blah. Still no real response. When I bought the van it took then 2 hours to clean it and still left stickers on it. I had to wait 2 hours for that. I won't deal with this dealer again, nor will anyone I know. BTW, love the van, just not this company.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Leak Fixed

by Buckeye36 on 04/30/2018

Everything went great and handled very professionally with the help of my advisor Adam

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Adam is the guy to go to.

by Buckeye36 on 04/28/2018

I booked my service with Adam. When I came in he took the time to really understand what my concerns and issues were. He even took me for a test drive to see what the issue was. He went above and beyond to make sure my concerns were addressed. I can see he is really wanted to solve the issues I was having with my car. He is the best service manger ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Mustang Purchase

by ggaines602 on 12/30/2017

Love my 2017 Mustang. Moose was a great guy to deal with he made the whole experience quick and painless for which that i am greatful for!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Ford Raptor (Lead Foot) 129!

by motorbob129 on 11/24/2017

My experience was frustrating but satisfying at the end as I ended up leaving the lot with my 2018 Ford Raptor (Lead Foot). If it wasn't for the documentation I presented during the transaction process, I believe the deal may not have been made. The price on the email I presented indicated the selling price my agent and I had agreed on. There were some minor hiccups with we'll throw in this or that, but it was all going to cost money in the end. Once all was said and done the experience was pleasant and I would recommend Mr. Harris & Mr. Green to family or friends looking to purchase and new Ford vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great 👍 work.

by Ocboxer1 on 06/19/2017

Awesome service department and very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

There is hope!

by Arpower85 on 06/13/2017

Though unfortunate that my car has had issues since new, and I had been turned away by other staff multiple times, George heard me out, provided me a rental, kept to his word on all things while having the upmost courtesy, care, and customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chevy Family buys a Ford!

by Kerrytoonz on 06/09/2017

Our sales agent was very nice and knowledgeable and made the experience very good for us. We have always been a Chevy family and he sold us on a Ford. I would say that is a great sales agent! Dealership was clean and everyone involved was polite. Whole process was very fast too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good

by Joncel36 on 06/06/2017

Personnel very helpful, polite and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Marty91765 on 05/30/2017

Your service technician George was extremely helpful and courteous, as well as the rest of the service department. I'd give my experience an A++. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Chino Hills Ford Service Department

by alaneye on 05/01/2017

The service staff is always friendly and knowledgeable. When I ask about a particular situation with my vehicle they don't have to fumble for the answer or ask the tech.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Gcazares on 04/17/2017

Everyone is very nice and attentive. Great workers and amazing costumer service. From the quick lane workers to the mechanics are amazing. Just in general a great place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Chino Hills service dept is A - OK

by Lefty4pa on 03/08/2017

Text communication was nice. Shuttle was convenient when dropped off the vehicle... not helpful to be picked back up though. Service people very friendly. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chino Hills Ford Rocks

by oforjoy on 03/07/2017

Very good people. Josh McBroom was very helpful although new to Chino Hills Ford. He is a keeper. Dennis the Finance guy was super cool and expedited my paperwork. Chino Hills Ford needs more guys like these two gentlemen.......

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review of Work Done on Ford Mustang

by Fillpot on 03/05/2017

Michelle was very helpful. She made sure that the time schedule she gave me was adhered to. I was happy with the work that was done. I've heard horror stories about how dealerships take advantage of their customers and charge for product and work that doesn't need to be done. They honored my maintenance plan and replaced my wipers without charging me. When I go back I will definitely request Michelle as my service person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Ford EDGE at Chino HILLS Ford

by Amandan78ch on 11/29/2016

Found the car and drove it at this dealer. I was able to find a lower price online and they gladly matched it. They showed me my options and gave me 0% financing. Everything was easy and hassle free. I always price shop online and don't deal with haggling at any dealer. I worked with Javier and he was very nice and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Buying Experience at Chino HIlls Ford

by kzweaver on 10/03/2016

Bryan Mendes was great! Very cool, laid back, friendly and not pushy at all. He was able to work with us to get the price that made us close the deal. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Ford Edge

by Buckeye36 on 09/20/2016

Our entire experience was an extremely positive one from beginning to end. Danny, Bryan, Asghar and Angelia were great to work with. Thanks to all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer

by Ipanema37 on 08/12/2016

I had a no hassle and stress free experience at Chino Hills Ford. I spent the maximum of three hours with the sales department. I'm very pleased. The sale of my Certified 2015 Escape was fairly priced according to Kelly Blue book. I would recommend this dealership to any prospective client looking for a hassle free experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
