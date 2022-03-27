1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Everyone at this dealership is sharing a single brain cell and passing it around. From the secretary answering phones, Inez, all the way to those in sales like Michael all the way up to the manager Sam, it's like dealing with a circus, and all of [non-permissible content removed] are crammed into the same tiny car. All anyone does is lie and misrepresent what they're talking about. No one takes any responsibility for any mistakes they make, instead always making it out to be someone else's fault, even the customer's when they're supposed to be the "car experts." Call them out on it and they'll just get defensive and rude with you. The fact the churn is so high over there I was at one point dealing with someone in finance who had been there 3 whole days says all you need to know about the professionalism they claim to have over there. I tried to buy out my lease, was jerked around for three weeks, only to be told there was nothing they could do. I spoke with a new person each time who had no idea what the hell was going on. I called every day for near a week and never received a single phone call back from anyone until they seemed to finally realize I wasn't going away until I got an answer. I've never experienced "customer service" (and calling the experience I received "service" is generous) like this before and will NEVER purchase a Ford again. This dealership has soured me to the entire experience. Don't waste your time here, go anywhere else. Read more