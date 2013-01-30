1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

These salesmen are pros. Do your research before buying. They are good. I was not prepared and ended up paying not only full price but another 1k for the tires. I am a single girl who went alone into a sea of sharks. It took me weeks + to shake the feeling of totally being taken advantage of. The pressure they put on you as you are bombarded with papers and terms is gut wrenching. I will never be stupid enough to go by myself unprepared. I will never set foot on this lot again. I do not recommend this dealership to anyone, that is, unless you like things like going to the dentist and having a tooth pulled without novicane. Read more