Wittmeier Chevrolet

2288 Forest Ave, Chico, CA 95928
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Wittmeier Chevrolet

1 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Be Prepared!

by chicmama004 on 01/30/2013

These salesmen are pros. Do your research before buying. They are good. I was not prepared and ended up paying not only full price but another 1k for the tires. I am a single girl who went alone into a sea of sharks. It took me weeks + to shake the feeling of totally being taken advantage of. The pressure they put on you as you are bombarded with papers and terms is gut wrenching. I will never be stupid enough to go by myself unprepared. I will never set foot on this lot again. I do not recommend this dealership to anyone, that is, unless you like things like going to the dentist and having a tooth pulled without novicane.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
