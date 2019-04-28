Ed Wittmeier Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Ed Wittmeier Ford Lincoln
Great Salesmen
by 04/28/2019on
My Husband and I purchased a Honda Clarity from this Dealership. Edmunds said it was a great deal at $27,000. It only has 4,000 miles. We got it for $22,000. With gas prices as high as they are, we came out way ahead! We gave them our terms, and they agreed and made it work! I have had great results in the past with their service department and we like supporting local businesses so we are thrilled that we got the deal that we did. They will definitely have our business from here on out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointing experience
by 01/26/2014on
My husband and I have always felt that better car deals were to be had by traveling to larger dealerships out of area. This time we made a conscious decision to shop locally and bring our business to Wittmeier Honda. Although they didn't have the color car I was interested in they said they could do a dealer transfer. While at the dealer they said they were searching for the car but hadn't found one. They never really seemed like they wanted our business and said they would call us. As soon as I got home I found multiple dealerships with the exact car I wanted. No call from Wittmeier so we drove out of area to Folsom Lake Honda and got excellent service and felt like they really wanted our business. My husband emailed a letter to Wittmeier about our disappointing experience and 10 minutes later the salesman is urgently calling us. It is unfortunate that the local dealership isn't willing to go the extra mile for your business - maybe they don't need the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
unethical business practices
by 11/23/2013on
Please read before you visit Wittmeier in Chico! On Fri. 9/27/13 we made a deal for a new Ford F150 Lariat. As a "good faith" gesture we gave them a check for $25,000.00 which they indicated they would "not cash" until we approved the truck they were purchasing for us from another dealer. On Mon 9/30/13 they "cashed" our check they said "accidentally" and we had '"no" truck. On Wed (5) days later we still had "no" truck because they lost the one they were purchasing for us and now wanted more money. I say the check was not cashed "accidentally" but rather to add to their month-end financials. We demanded our money back and purchased a new Ford Lariat at Corning Ford where we gave them our Wittmeier Ford check. We were treated professionally and with respect and got a great deal ! Oh and did I mention that Wittmeier "lost" out on 2 sales ( which we told Wittmeier)? We also purchased a Ford Edge for myself. There is a reason a woman is currently protesting outside of Wittmeier ! I have placed 1 star because it was required otherwise they would receive a big 0 from me !
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No