Please read before you visit Wittmeier in Chico! On Fri. 9/27/13 we made a deal for a new Ford F150 Lariat. As a "good faith" gesture we gave them a check for $25,000.00 which they indicated they would "not cash" until we approved the truck they were purchasing for us from another dealer. On Mon 9/30/13 they "cashed" our check they said "accidentally" and we had '"no" truck. On Wed (5) days later we still had "no" truck because they lost the one they were purchasing for us and now wanted more money. I say the check was not cashed "accidentally" but rather to add to their month-end financials. We demanded our money back and purchased a new Ford Lariat at Corning Ford where we gave them our Wittmeier Ford check. We were treated professionally and with respect and got a great deal ! Oh and did I mention that Wittmeier "lost" out on 2 sales ( which we told Wittmeier)? We also purchased a Ford Edge for myself. There is a reason a woman is currently protesting outside of Wittmeier ! I have placed 1 star because it was required otherwise they would receive a big 0 from me ! Read more